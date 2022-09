About half of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students failed state exams for the 2021-22 academic year , according to results the state released recently.

Yet, the district’s 50.2% proficiency rate only slightly trailed the statewide proficiency rate of 51.4%. CMS’ results were better than the 44.6% last year but below the 59.8% in 2018-19.

Search the data below to see how each school performed.