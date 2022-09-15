Read full article on original website
This 5,000-Member Rail Union Just Authorized a Strike
A rail union representing nearly 5,000 workers said Wednesday its members have rejected a tentative agreement struck with carriers, adding to mounting uncertainty around whether employers and labor can stave off a possible strike come Friday. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said its roughly 4,900 workers voted against a deal its leadership struck with carriers late last month. Instead, the union said members voted to authorize a strike. “Out of respect for other unions in the ratification process, an extension has been agreed to until Sept. 29 at 12 p.m. ET,” IAM said in a statement Wednesday. “This...
The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained
It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
U.S. rail strike averted, but labor deal faces tough union votes
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration secured a tentative deal on Thursday to avert a railway strike that could have wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy, but union members angered by tough work conditions have yet to ratify the agreement.
Railroad unions to strike if rail companies can’t agree by Friday
Railroad carriers and unions have yet to reach an agreement, despite Friday’s deadline being uncomfortably close. Both parties have until September 16 if they want to prevent a strike of tens of thousands of union workers. A worker’s strike of this size would cost the U.S. economy up to $2 billion per day, pausing roughly 40% of the country’s long-distance trade.
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of potential freight rail shutdown
Although Amtrak is not involved in the labor dispute, the move is more fallout from an ongoing stalemate between freight rail companies and unions.
NPR
A look at the tentative deal between freight railroads and rail workers' unions
Freight rail carriers and the unions representing rail workers have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract. The deal includes wages increases and medical exemptions from attendance policies. SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:. A tense start to the week gave way to a big sigh of relief at the White House...
NPR
How rail companies and union negotiators averted a strike
President Biden calls it a win for the economy and for the American people. Rail companies and union negotiators reached a tentative agreement to avoid what would have been a crippling strike this weekend. Dennis Pierce is president of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, and he joins us. Mr. Pierce, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
Examining the railway labor deal. Is it a win for both sides?
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to labor expert Art Wheaton, who explains how years of rail cost cuts and consolidation predated a tentative deal that averted a potentially disastrous strike. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. After being battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and bruised by a series of natural disasters, America's supply chain...
Biden announces tentative deal to avert rail strike that threatened massive disruption
The White House has struck a tentative deal to avoid a rail strike that threatened major disruptions across the United States, with freight workers securing a key demand under its terms, President Joe Biden said Thursday morning. The tentative pact highlights the labor movement’s growing influence under an administration that...
Biden announces deal to avert crippling railroad strike: ‘A win for tens of thousands of rail workers’
A tentative deal between labour unions representing railroad workers and a group of the largest freight rail carriers in the US is being hailed as a significant win for the Biden administration after the last-minute agreement averted a strike that would have paralysed supply chains across the country.In a statement, President Joe Biden said the agreement — which must be approved by labour unions — is “a win for tens of thousands of rail workers who worked tirelessly through the pandemic to ensure that America’s families and communities got deliveries of what have kept us going during these difficult...
Amtrak cancels long-distance routes amid looming rail strike
Amtrak said it is canceling all long-distance trips starting on Thursday amid a looming railway strike that could disrupt the U.S. economy, resulting in lost productivity of $2 billion a day. The potential work stoppage stems from a labor dispute between railroad companies and their unionized workforces. If the two sides aren't able to come to an agreement this week, the strike could begin Friday. A Labor Department spokesperson told CBS News on Wednesday evening that dinner had been ordered and the talks in Washington among federal officials, railroad executives and railroad worker union leaders are ongoing. President Biden had been receiving...
Rail deal awaits workers' sign-off as strike fears wane
A tentative agreement was announced in the early hours of Thursday morning after a marathon negotiating session in Washington.
Senate Republicans want Congress to step in and prevent a nationwide rail strike that could hammer the economy
The US Chamber of Commerce estimates that a shutdown of the nation's railroads would cost $2 billion a day.
