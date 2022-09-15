ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

This 5,000-Member Rail Union Just Authorized a Strike

A rail union representing nearly 5,000 workers said Wednesday its members have rejected a tentative agreement struck with carriers, adding to mounting uncertainty around whether employers and labor can stave off a possible strike come Friday.  The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said its roughly 4,900 workers voted against a deal its leadership struck with carriers late last month. Instead, the union said members voted to authorize a strike. “Out of respect for other unions in the ratification process, an extension has been agreed to until Sept. 29 at 12 p.m. ET,” IAM said in a statement Wednesday. “This...
The Week

The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained

It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
Deseret News

Railroad unions to strike if rail companies can’t agree by Friday

Railroad carriers and unions have yet to reach an agreement, despite Friday’s deadline being uncomfortably close. Both parties have until September 16 if they want to prevent a strike of tens of thousands of union workers. A worker’s strike of this size would cost the U.S. economy up to $2 billion per day, pausing roughly 40% of the country’s long-distance trade.
NPR

How rail companies and union negotiators averted a strike

President Biden calls it a win for the economy and for the American people. Rail companies and union negotiators reached a tentative agreement to avoid what would have been a crippling strike this weekend. Dennis Pierce is president of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, and he joins us. Mr. Pierce, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR

Examining the railway labor deal. Is it a win for both sides?

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to labor expert Art Wheaton, who explains how years of rail cost cuts and consolidation predated a tentative deal that averted a potentially disastrous strike. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. After being battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and bruised by a series of natural disasters, America's supply chain...
The Independent

Biden announces deal to avert crippling railroad strike: ‘A win for tens of thousands of rail workers’

A tentative deal between labour unions representing railroad workers and a group of the largest freight rail carriers in the US is being hailed as a significant win for the Biden administration after the last-minute agreement averted a strike that would have paralysed supply chains across the country.In a statement, President Joe Biden said the agreement — which must be approved by labour unions — is “a win for tens of thousands of rail workers who worked tirelessly through the pandemic to ensure that America’s families and communities got deliveries of what have kept us going during these difficult...
CBS Pittsburgh

Amtrak cancels long-distance routes amid looming rail strike

Amtrak said it is canceling all long-distance trips starting on Thursday amid a looming railway strike that could disrupt the U.S. economy, resulting in lost productivity of $2 billion a day. The potential work stoppage stems from a labor dispute between railroad companies and their unionized workforces. If the two sides aren't able to come to an agreement this week, the strike could begin Friday. A Labor Department spokesperson told CBS News on Wednesday evening that dinner had been ordered and the talks in Washington among federal officials, railroad executives and railroad worker union leaders are ongoing.   President Biden had been receiving...
