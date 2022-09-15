ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Kamala Harris
The Hill

Biden leaves American Muslims wanting

When President Biden was elected in 2020, Muslim Americans hoped to see a change in representation in government. At the time, hate crimes against Muslims were on the rise, and anti-Islamic rhetoric was surging, which critics attribute, in part, to former President Trump. The former president took a hardline stance...
Brooklyn Lassiter

New Polls Show the Nationwide Effects of Joe Biden’s “Ultra MAGA” Rhetoric Speech | Opinion

The latest polls released by several polling agencies show how Americans have responded to the highly controversial speech. This non-biased, fully attributed article was written by investigative journalist Brooklyn Lassiter. It has been fully vetted and fact-checked by our editorial staff, and has been found to be factually accurate. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources: The Associated Press, Convention of States Action, The Trafalgar Group, and Empower Wisconsin.
The Independent

Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’

President Joe Biden quipped that a heckler was “entitled to be a idiot” when he was interrupted during a speech on Monday.Mr Biden was giving remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to mark the Labor Day public holiday, where he used the nickname “Trumpies” to describe followers of his predecessor.As he addressed the crowd at LaborFest — a family-focused event themed on the labour union promise to “organise for the future — a man could be heard shouting from the crowd.Reporters say that the man was seated near the stage, but it was unclear what he was yelling.The heckler was quickly...
The Independent

Watch moment Biden heckled by MAGA supporter chanting ‘Let’s go Brandon’

A heckler repeatedly yelled “Let’s go Brandon” as Joe Biden denounced MAGA Republicans and threats of political violence in his primetime address.The phrase has become a Republican code for insulting the president and was shouted repeatedly as Mr Biden gave a speech on protecting democracy from Philadelphia on Thursday.Mr Biden even joked about the heckler using a “bullhorn” and defended their right to voice their opinion.“They are entitled to be outrageous, this is a democracy,” he said. “Good manners is not something they have ever suffered from.”Sign up to our US evening newsletter here
Axios

Former President Barack Obama is jumping full-on into the midterms with a fundraiser for the Senate Democrats' campaign arm, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The event comes as Democrats' once-poor outlook of keeping control of the upper chamber has improved amid pervasive candidate quality issues among Republican Senate contenders. Driving the news: The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is hosting a Sept. 8 fundraiser feating a "conversation" headlined by Obama and Sen....
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Tentative deal averts rail strike, plus Baker and Glasser's biggest scoops

BREAKING — “Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike,” AP: “President JOE BIDEN said Thursday a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a potentially devastating strike before the pivotal midterm elections. He said the tentative deal ‘will keep our critical rail system working and avoid disruption of our economy.’”
The Independent

Video resurfaces of Trump calling Democrats ‘fascists’ as Conservatives rage over Biden speech

A clip showing former president Donald Trump labelling Democrats as “fascists” is making the rounds online after conservatives attacked President Joe Biden for slamming “MAGA Republicans” in a prime-time address.On Wednesday night, Mr Biden took the podium at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to offer a rare and direct rebuke of his predecessor and his supporters who said, “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic”.Right-wing media circles and politicians were quick to swoop in and hit back at Mr Biden’s speech, labelling it dictatorial and providing supposed proof that the Democrat was declaring...
Axios

Political Pulse: Democrats crush GOP in the money race

Democrats enter the final stretch of the 2022 election with an enviable campaign war chest in Colorado. The four statewide Democrats have 13 times as much money in the bank as their GOP counterparts, an Axios Denver analysis finds. Why it matters: Campaign cash is not the sole predictor of...
