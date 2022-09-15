Read full article on original website
Former California Dem leader rips Kamala Harris for using Biden as 'meal ticket' to presidency
A former Democratic California state senator ripped Vice President Kamala Harris claiming she is using President Biden as a "meal ticket" to a potential presidency as questions loom about the 2024 presidential election. Former state Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss her remarks...
White House press secretary rejects comparing her election skepticism to Trump's
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre bristled at criticism regarding tweets she published questioning the results of previous elections as President Joe Biden scrutinizes Republicans who undermine the 2020 contest.
Sen. Tester defends Biden's anti-MAGA speech, says president was referring to people who support 'violence'
Democratic Montana Sen. Jon Tester defended President Joe Biden’s anti-MAGA speech from earlier this month, arguing the president was denouncing Republicans who think "violence is is is a way to solve problems," not all supporters of former President Donald Trump. "I live in north central Montana. Many of my...
Biden says haters won't have 'last word'; wants to end social media immunity
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden called on Americans to speak out against racism and extremism during a summit at the White House on Thursday, and said he would ask Congress to do more to hold social media companies accountable for spreading hate.
Biden leaves American Muslims wanting
When President Biden was elected in 2020, Muslim Americans hoped to see a change in representation in government. At the time, hate crimes against Muslims were on the rise, and anti-Islamic rhetoric was surging, which critics attribute, in part, to former President Trump. The former president took a hardline stance...
New Polls Show the Nationwide Effects of Joe Biden’s “Ultra MAGA” Rhetoric Speech | Opinion
The latest polls released by several polling agencies show how Americans have responded to the highly controversial speech. This non-biased, fully attributed article was written by investigative journalist Brooklyn Lassiter. It has been fully vetted and fact-checked by our editorial staff, and has been found to be factually accurate. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources: The Associated Press, Convention of States Action, The Trafalgar Group, and Empower Wisconsin.
Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’
President Joe Biden quipped that a heckler was “entitled to be a idiot” when he was interrupted during a speech on Monday.Mr Biden was giving remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to mark the Labor Day public holiday, where he used the nickname “Trumpies” to describe followers of his predecessor.As he addressed the crowd at LaborFest — a family-focused event themed on the labour union promise to “organise for the future — a man could be heard shouting from the crowd.Reporters say that the man was seated near the stage, but it was unclear what he was yelling.The heckler was quickly...
Another Democratic candidate pours cold water on Joe Biden 2024
President Joe Biden has built a bit of momentum of late -- buoyed by lower gas prices, strong jobs numbers and a series of legislative victories.
Watch moment Biden heckled by MAGA supporter chanting ‘Let’s go Brandon’
A heckler repeatedly yelled “Let’s go Brandon” as Joe Biden denounced MAGA Republicans and threats of political violence in his primetime address.The phrase has become a Republican code for insulting the president and was shouted repeatedly as Mr Biden gave a speech on protecting democracy from Philadelphia on Thursday.Mr Biden even joked about the heckler using a “bullhorn” and defended their right to voice their opinion.“They are entitled to be outrageous, this is a democracy,” he said. “Good manners is not something they have ever suffered from.”Sign up to our US evening newsletter here
Republicans call out billionaire over refusal to fund candidate campaigns
As Republicans continue their pursuit to win the Senate majority this fall, GOP leaders are publicly complaining at the fundraising failures of two senate candidates and their billionaire donor, Peter Thiel. CNN anchor John King and the Inside Politics panel discuss how this will effect the election.
Chris Christie says he feels "personally attacked" by Biden's red background during speech
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said that he felt personally attacked because President Joe Biden talked about "MAGA" Republicans during a recent speech with a "blatantly red background." In a speech earlier this month, Biden warned that "equality and democracy are under assault" by followers of former President...
Former President Barack Obama is jumping full-on into the midterms with a fundraiser for the Senate Democrats' campaign arm, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: The event comes as Democrats' once-poor outlook of keeping control of the upper chamber has improved amid pervasive candidate quality issues among Republican Senate contenders. Driving the news: The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is hosting a Sept. 8 fundraiser feating a "conversation" headlined by Obama and Sen....
GOP Consultant Says Biden's Anti-MAGA Speech Made Her Cry, Gave Her Hope
"To be very honest with you, it made me cry like a child," Rina Shah said of the president's speech condemning Republican extremism.
President Biden Likely to Declare New National Monument at Camp Hale in Colorado: Report
President Joe Biden will likely designate a historic military site, Camp Hale, in Colorado as a new national monument in the coming weeks. This move would be doubly strategic, as it could also ban mining and drilling in the area. Colorado’s Camp Hale is a World War II-era military training...
Kamala Harris embarks on midterm campaign swing to boost turnout -- and her own brand
Kamala Harris is embarking on a targeted burst of midterm campaigning -- especially rooted around abortion rights -- in an effort to raise her profile after a rocky start as vice president and boost turnout among key segments of the coalition Democrats desperately need for the midterms.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Tentative deal averts rail strike, plus Baker and Glasser's biggest scoops
BREAKING — “Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike,” AP: “President JOE BIDEN said Thursday a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a potentially devastating strike before the pivotal midterm elections. He said the tentative deal ‘will keep our critical rail system working and avoid disruption of our economy.’”
Video resurfaces of Trump calling Democrats ‘fascists’ as Conservatives rage over Biden speech
A clip showing former president Donald Trump labelling Democrats as “fascists” is making the rounds online after conservatives attacked President Joe Biden for slamming “MAGA Republicans” in a prime-time address.On Wednesday night, Mr Biden took the podium at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to offer a rare and direct rebuke of his predecessor and his supporters who said, “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic”.Right-wing media circles and politicians were quick to swoop in and hit back at Mr Biden’s speech, labelling it dictatorial and providing supposed proof that the Democrat was declaring...
President Biden Blasted Over Inflation Reduction Act Celebration
As new government figures spelled more bad economic news, Biden and his allies touted their most forceful attempt to address persistently high inflation.
NPR
Week in politics: Justice Department appeals judge's order in Mar-A-Lago case
The Justice Department is appealing part of a judge's order that could potentially delay the investigation into how White House documents ended up in former President Trump's Florida home. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Here in the U.S., the judge overseeing the Mar-a-Lago case has gone ahead and appointed an independent arbiter...
Political Pulse: Democrats crush GOP in the money race
Democrats enter the final stretch of the 2022 election with an enviable campaign war chest in Colorado. The four statewide Democrats have 13 times as much money in the bank as their GOP counterparts, an Axios Denver analysis finds. Why it matters: Campaign cash is not the sole predictor of...
