Sacramento, CA

CBS San Francisco

In emotional return, Mosquito Fire evacuee finds home still standing

FORESTHILL (KPIX) -- The Mosquito Fire, California's largest wildfire of the year, is still raging in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Since it flared to life on Sept. 6, it is only 20% contained and has forced more than 11,000 people to flee their homes.Leaving her family's temporary lodging in Roseville, Jamie Knutsen heads back to her home in Foresthill, Placer County for the first time in 10 days.Knutsen and her family were forced to evacuate when the Mosquito Fire overran the canyon by their property.  As Knutsen made the 45-minute drive, she mentally prepared for the worst."It's like I have...
FORESTHILL, CA
Outsider.com

Selfless Wildfire Survivors Help Those Affected by Devastating Mosquito Fire

The Mosquito Fire has officially been declared California’s largest wildfire of 2022, now spanning more than 70,000 acres. Since the blaze broke out on September 6th, thousands of residents of Placer and El Dorado counties have evacuated. And considering its rapid growth, many left home with just the clothes on their backs. Now, survivors of the devasting 2018 Camp Fire—which killed 85 people, destroyed 19,000 residential and commercial structures, and just about leveled the town of Paradise—have stepped forward to aid evacuees of the Mosquito Fire. Many of this year’s evacuees are experiencing the same grief and tragedy Camp Fire survivors experienced several years ago.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
CBS News

6 people injured in Rio Linda crash including pregnant woman, fetus did not survive

Details here: https://cbsn.ws/3qNrlZ0 According to North Sacramento CHP, at roughly 9 p.m., law enforcement received reports of a sideshow at the intersection of Eleverta Road at Dutch Haven Boulevard in Sacramento County. When officers arrived, they saw over 100 vehicles and people blocking the intersection. While dispersing the crowd, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Honda Accord with a 17-year-old driver, a juvenile passenger, and two adult passengers. The driver did not stop and a chase began.
RIO LINDA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mosquito Fire: Man stays behind to feed deer and protect home from looters

PLACER COUNTY — The Mosquito Fire is still growing, and evacuees are more anxious to return home. A small number of people inside the evacuation zone have refused to follow orders and have stayed. Greg Heller is the loan person on Foresthill street. He is surrounded by wildlife. "If you spend enough time with them, you become attached, and I just had to make sure," Heller said. "I see them in a panic mode you can read 'em." He says he is staying not only to help feed the deer but also to protect his neighborhood from looters."Everybody else left;...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Driver Leaves Imprint of License Plate in Roseville

Driver Arrested After Striking Another Vehicle on Roseville Parkway and Fleeing. A hit-and-run driver in Roseville left behind evidence that got him arrested. The accident occurred on Roseville Parkway near Creekside Ridge Drive around dinner time when a BMW was rear-ended by a Ford F-250. The pickup driver fled the scene without realizing that his truck left a tell-tale indentation on the other vehicle. The indent was the pickup driver’s license plate number.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Crew helping at Mosquito Fire forced to run for their lives

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — A crew out of Placerville that operates heavy equipment to help fight the Mosquito Fire was forced to run from the flames. “Over on CAL FIRE radios, it came up to watch the smoke. And then it was, ‘Hey, get out of there now. Pull your crews now,’” Jeremiah “Bear” Schenck, […]
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mosquito Fire crews strengthen lines, brace for arrival of gusty winds

FORESTHILL, Placer County -- Firefighters battling the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra foothills were taking advantage of favorable conditions to secure control lines around the fire ahead of the arrival of a storm system and gusty winds on Saturday.Cal Fire reported moderated fire behavior Friday because of a smoke inversion, and crews continued to build control lines to the north and east of the fire perimeter. Evacuation orders were also lifted for portions of the community of Georgetown Friday afternoon.Mosquito Fire: Placer County evacuation map | El Dorado County evacuation map | Cal Fire incident pageHowever, the weather was expected to be the biggest challenge...
FORESTHILL, CA

