Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. drug shortages put people with life-threatening illness at risk
WASHINGTON, Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Adderall and monkeypox vaccine represent only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to drugs now in short supply in the United States -- some badly needed by patients who are seriously ill with life-threatening diseases. Pharmacists tell UPI of scrambling to meet patients'...
NPR
Only 35% Canadians support its constitutional monarchy, but it won't be changing soon
Canada was one of 15 Commonwealth countries where Queen Elizabeth was head of state. A recent poll found that only a third of Canadians want their country to remain a constitutional monarchy, yet it seems unlikely that there will be a Canadian republic anytime soon, as Crispin Thorold reports for NPR.
NPR
The impact of the global natural gas shortage on the U.S.
U.S. natural gas prices are soaring as suppliers step up exports to Europe, which is no longer getting natural gas from Russia. How expensive will it be for Americans to heat their homes this winter?. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. If using the AC felt expensive this summer, well, heating up your...
NPR
Around the world, people are feeling the push and pull of inflation
Inflation is high around the world. In Egypt, soaring wheat prices are reminding people of the '70s wheat shortages, which sparked riots. In Zimbabwe, the local currency has lost so much value, the government created a literal gold coin in the hopes of bringing some stability. KELLY: In Canada, Prime...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Examining the railway labor deal. Is it a win for both sides?
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to labor expert Art Wheaton, who explains how years of rail cost cuts and consolidation predated a tentative deal that averted a potentially disastrous strike. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. After being battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and bruised by a series of natural disasters, America's supply chain...
Anthony Fauci predicts COVID will be ‘more of an endemic situation’ by the time he steps down in December
Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks the U.S. will be able to manage COVID by the end of the year, making it safe for him to retire. Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts that COVID-19 will become “more of an endemic situation” in the U.S. by December, meaning the coronavirus can be treated more like the flu than a health emergency.
MedicalXpress
Providers report dozens of errors giving Pfizer's COVID vaccine. Experts worry new boosters will fuel more
At least 87 times in the last few months, a health care provider has given a young child the wrong dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Luckily, none resulted in a serious medical problem, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But it shows the challenge of delivering a vaccine...
The most common side effects to expect from the Omicron COVID booster
A man receives the updated "bivalent" COVID-19 booster vaccines in Chicago on September 9, 2022. Updated COVID booster vaccines are being rolled out across the U.S., offering Americans better protection against the virus heading into the fall and winter months. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CDC Figures Show Just How Few Over-50s Have Had COVID Vaccine Boosters
Booster uptake could be stronger as data shows significantly increased risk of death amongst non-vaccinated over-50s compared to boosted counterparts.
mmm-online.com
Pfizer’s COVID pill Paxlovid has profound effect in seniors, jury still out for younger adults
A new study is sure to add another layer of intrigue surrounding Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill Paxlovid. In the study, based on data collected from 109,000 patients at a large Israeli health system, the drug appeared highly effective in seniors. Researchers found that those 65 and older who got the drug shortly after infection had a roughly 75% lower chance of being hospitalized, a rate which is consistent with earlier results.
eenews.net
Lyme disease spike tied to climate. Where’s the vaccine?
The rash had been misdiagnosed, so Alec Plotkin had no warning when he collapsed while walking his dog in West Chester, Pa., as his heart rate fell to just 30 beats per minute. Plotkin, then 39, had Lyme carditis, one of the most severe symptoms of the tick-borne disease. The...
Earthquake hits Taiwan as US issues tsunami warning
A tsunami warning has been issued by the US authorities after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan, with initial reports of shaking felt in Taipei.The tremors from the powerful quake could be felt across Taiwan, the country’s weather bureau said.This was the second earthquake in less than 24 hours in Taiwan after a 6.4 magnitude tremor rocked the southeastern county of Taitung at around 9.41pm on Saturday.On Sunday afternoon, the earthquake with a shallow depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) struck 50km north of the city of Taitung, which was already rattled by after-shocks from...
pharmaceutical-technology.com
FDA nod for Omicron-specific boosters is groundbreaking, but uptake remains poor
The FDA approvals of Omicron-specific boosters come as the US’ latest Covid-19 wave, driven by Omicron variants, is declining. On 1 September, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved both Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna’s Omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccine boosters. This followed news that Moderna had signed a contract with the US Government to supply 66 million doses, while Pfizer and BioNTech have a contract with the US Government to supply 105 million doses. Pfizer and BioNTech’s booster has been approved for those aged 12 years and older, while Moderna’s is currently only approved for those aged 18 years and older.
NPR
There's a nationwide shortage of Adderall even as prescriptions reach an all-time high
There's a shortage of Adderall across the country. That's the drug used to treat ADHD, or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. And this supply problem comes at a time when prescriptions for the drug have climbed to record highs over the past year. Ike Swetlitz covers biotech and health for Bloomberg News. He's been reporting on this story and joins us now.
Russia’s underperforming military capability may be key to its downfall
Viewed purely in terms of the size of their formations and equipment, Russian ground forces in Ukraine still pose a serious threat on a number of axes. In practice, however, it is highly unlikely the Russian military can recover from its increasingly terminal trajectory on the battlefield, though its defeat will take time and bitter fighting. To understand why, it is necessary to examine the force beyond its equipment and personnel.
NPR
Inside a date market in Saudi Arabia, one of the world's top producers
UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Speaking Arabic). FATMA TANIS, BYLINE: It's 5 a.m. in the morning, and it's already crowded at the date festival in Buraydah, a city in northwest Saudi Arabia that's famous for the fruit. Hundreds of white pickup trucks packed to the brim with boxes of dates are lined up row after row. Men are standing on the roofs of trucks shouting out numbers as they try to sell dates by the tens of kilos.
NPR
The migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard have left, but their stories continue
After spending two days in Martha's Vineyard, nearly 50 migrants, most from Venezuela, have left the island. They were taken to Joint Base Cape Cod, where officials are expected to find them accommodations. We're joined now by Oren Sellstrom, litigation director at Lawyers for Civil Rights. Welcome. OREN SELLSTROM: Thank...
NPR
As demand for electric cars grows, Chileans face the effects of lithium mining
Around the world, demand for lithium is skyrocketing. The metal is used to make lithium-ion batteries for electric cars, solar panels and other green technologies. And all of this has led to a boom in lithium mining, especially in Chile, where NPR's John Otis filed this report. (SOUNDBITE OF WATER...
moneytalksnews.com
8 States With the Steepest Declines in Life Expectancy
Life expectancy always seems to increase as time goes by. So, it’s a bit startling to learn that the average life expectancy in the U.S. recently hit a nearly two-decade low. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows U.S. life expectancy dropped to 77...
NPR
News brief: DeSantis' immigration stand, poll on the economy, King Charles III
What drove Florida's governor to use taxpayer money to move migrants around?. Ron DeSantis drew lots of attention by arranging for his state to pay to transport people to Martha's Vineyard. The move was unusual in several ways. DeSantis wanted to highlight a flood of migrants but didn't seem to have enough in Florida to use as props. So he found some in Texas, where Governor Greg Abbott is already doing this, moving migrants around for political capital. As we've reported, people from Venezuela and Colombia were lured onto a plane, lied to about their destination and left in an elite vacation spot, where they now have shelter. In the end, we should note, the number of immigrants in Florida was the same as before.
Comments / 0