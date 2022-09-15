ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NPR

The impact of the global natural gas shortage on the U.S.

U.S. natural gas prices are soaring as suppliers step up exports to Europe, which is no longer getting natural gas from Russia. How expensive will it be for Americans to heat their homes this winter?. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. If using the AC felt expensive this summer, well, heating up your...
NPR

Around the world, people are feeling the push and pull of inflation

Inflation is high around the world. In Egypt, soaring wheat prices are reminding people of the '70s wheat shortages, which sparked riots. In Zimbabwe, the local currency has lost so much value, the government created a literal gold coin in the hopes of bringing some stability. KELLY: In Canada, Prime...
NPR

Examining the railway labor deal. Is it a win for both sides?

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to labor expert Art Wheaton, who explains how years of rail cost cuts and consolidation predated a tentative deal that averted a potentially disastrous strike. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. After being battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and bruised by a series of natural disasters, America's supply chain...
NewsBreak
mmm-online.com

Pfizer’s COVID pill Paxlovid has profound effect in seniors, jury still out for younger adults

A new study is sure to add another layer of intrigue surrounding Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill Paxlovid. In the study, based on data collected from 109,000 patients at a large Israeli health system, the drug appeared highly effective in seniors. Researchers found that those 65 and older who got the drug shortly after infection had a roughly 75% lower chance of being hospitalized, a rate which is consistent with earlier results.
eenews.net

Lyme disease spike tied to climate. Where’s the vaccine?

The rash had been misdiagnosed, so Alec Plotkin had no warning when he collapsed while walking his dog in West Chester, Pa., as his heart rate fell to just 30 beats per minute. Plotkin, then 39, had Lyme carditis, one of the most severe symptoms of the tick-borne disease. The...
The Independent

Earthquake hits Taiwan as US issues tsunami warning

A tsunami warning has been issued by the US authorities after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan, with initial reports of shaking felt in Taipei.The tremors from the powerful quake could be felt across Taiwan, the country’s weather bureau said.This was the second earthquake in less than 24 hours in Taiwan after a 6.4 magnitude tremor rocked the southeastern county of Taitung at around 9.41pm on Saturday.On Sunday afternoon, the earthquake with a shallow depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) struck 50km north of the city of Taitung, which was already rattled by after-shocks from...
pharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA nod for Omicron-specific boosters is groundbreaking, but uptake remains poor

The FDA approvals of Omicron-specific boosters come as the US’ latest Covid-19 wave, driven by Omicron variants, is declining. On 1 September, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved both Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna’s Omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccine boosters. This followed news that Moderna had signed a contract with the US Government to supply 66 million doses, while Pfizer and BioNTech have a contract with the US Government to supply 105 million doses. Pfizer and BioNTech’s booster has been approved for those aged 12 years and older, while Moderna’s is currently only approved for those aged 18 years and older.
NPR

There's a nationwide shortage of Adderall even as prescriptions reach an all-time high

There's a shortage of Adderall across the country. That's the drug used to treat ADHD, or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. And this supply problem comes at a time when prescriptions for the drug have climbed to record highs over the past year. Ike Swetlitz covers biotech and health for Bloomberg News. He's been reporting on this story and joins us now.
The Guardian

Russia’s underperforming military capability may be key to its downfall

Viewed purely in terms of the size of their formations and equipment, Russian ground forces in Ukraine still pose a serious threat on a number of axes. In practice, however, it is highly unlikely the Russian military can recover from its increasingly terminal trajectory on the battlefield, though its defeat will take time and bitter fighting. To understand why, it is necessary to examine the force beyond its equipment and personnel.
NPR

Inside a date market in Saudi Arabia, one of the world's top producers

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Speaking Arabic). FATMA TANIS, BYLINE: It's 5 a.m. in the morning, and it's already crowded at the date festival in Buraydah, a city in northwest Saudi Arabia that's famous for the fruit. Hundreds of white pickup trucks packed to the brim with boxes of dates are lined up row after row. Men are standing on the roofs of trucks shouting out numbers as they try to sell dates by the tens of kilos.
NPR

The migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard have left, but their stories continue

After spending two days in Martha's Vineyard, nearly 50 migrants, most from Venezuela, have left the island. They were taken to Joint Base Cape Cod, where officials are expected to find them accommodations. We're joined now by Oren Sellstrom, litigation director at Lawyers for Civil Rights. Welcome. OREN SELLSTROM: Thank...
moneytalksnews.com

8 States With the Steepest Declines in Life Expectancy

Life expectancy always seems to increase as time goes by. So, it’s a bit startling to learn that the average life expectancy in the U.S. recently hit a nearly two-decade low. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows U.S. life expectancy dropped to 77...
NPR

News brief: DeSantis' immigration stand, poll on the economy, King Charles III

What drove Florida's governor to use taxpayer money to move migrants around?. Ron DeSantis drew lots of attention by arranging for his state to pay to transport people to Martha's Vineyard. The move was unusual in several ways. DeSantis wanted to highlight a flood of migrants but didn't seem to have enough in Florida to use as props. So he found some in Texas, where Governor Greg Abbott is already doing this, moving migrants around for political capital. As we've reported, people from Venezuela and Colombia were lured onto a plane, lied to about their destination and left in an elite vacation spot, where they now have shelter. In the end, we should note, the number of immigrants in Florida was the same as before.
FLORIDA STATE

