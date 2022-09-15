ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Reports: Seahawks S Jamal Adams to have season-ending surgery

By Field Level Media
 2 days ago
Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his torn left quad tendon, according to multiple reports.

Per the NFL Network and Seattle Times, Adams is debating about the timing of the surgery as well as the identity of the surgeon.

