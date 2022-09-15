ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurlock, MD

Hurlock man sentenced to two life terms for Cambridge murder

By By NATALIE JONES
Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 2 days ago

CAMBRIDGE — A 23-year-old Hurlock man was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison Monday, Sept. 12, for his role in the April 2021 murder of Da’Jour Sorrell.

Dorchester Circuit Court Judge Brett Wilson sentenced Da’Yon Lofland to two life sentences — one without the possibility of parole — for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. An additional 20 years were added on to his sentence for using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
