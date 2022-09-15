adds new cast members ahead of season 48

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Legendary sketch comedy program Saturday Night Live has added four new featured players to its cast ahead of season 48, which is scheduled to premiere Oct. 1, IndieWire reports Thursday.

Joining the ranks of Studio 8H are Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. Returning cast members include "Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes (featured), Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson (featured), Punkie Johnson (featured), Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Sarah Sherman (featured), Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang," per IndieWire.

The new additions arrive following a few notable depatures earlier this summer. In May, it was announced that longtime cast members Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, and Pete Davidson would not be returning for another season. Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, and newcomer Aristotle Athari were then added to that list in September.

Speaking backstage with reporters at the Emmy Awards on Monday, SNL creator Lorne Micheals acknowledged the program's current transition. "There are new people, and things are changing," he said, "and a different generation comes into the show."