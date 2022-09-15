Anne-Marie Ross, a veteran film distributor with Lionsgate and Pantelion Films, has died. She was 49. Ross died on Sept. 9 following a two year battle with stage four lung cancer caused by a rare gene mutation. Her career over two decades in international film distribution began at Lionsgate in 2001, where she was managed by Nick Meyer, currently president of film at Entertainment One.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarva Hicks, Actress in Broadway's 'Lion King' and 'Motown,' Dies at 66President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden Share Memories of Queen Elizabeth IIHenry Silva, Bad Guy in 'The Manchurian Candidate' and Many Other...

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO