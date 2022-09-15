Read full article on original website
Reports of his films' death are exaggerated: Woody Allen 'has no intention of retiring'
After director Woody Allen hinted at retirement, his representative quickly walked back the director's comment Monday morning. Allen had previously told Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia over the weekend that he no longer intended to make movies and would instead focus on writing short stories and a novel. After news of the comment spread across the industry, Allen's camp squashed the claim.
Ezra Miller reportedly has delusions they are 'the Messiah,' wants to 'lead an Indigenous revolution'
Ezra Miller is the subject of a new Vanity Fair exposé, which looks at the 29-year-old actor's "dark spiral" over the past few years. More than a dozen people were interviewed for the lengthy report, some of whom claim Miller suffers from Messiah delusions. Miller's erratic behavior first spilled...
Veteran Film Distributor Anne-Marie Ross Dies at 49
Anne-Marie Ross, a veteran film distributor with Lionsgate and Pantelion Films, has died. She was 49. Ross died on Sept. 9 following a two year battle with stage four lung cancer caused by a rare gene mutation. Her career over two decades in international film distribution began at Lionsgate in 2001, where she was managed by Nick Meyer, currently president of film at Entertainment One.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarva Hicks, Actress in Broadway's 'Lion King' and 'Motown,' Dies at 66President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden Share Memories of Queen Elizabeth IIHenry Silva, Bad Guy in 'The Manchurian Candidate' and Many Other...
