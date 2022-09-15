ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Direct payment worth up to $500 available to Americans – see how to find out if you’ll receive the cash

By Suzanne Blake
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chmuo_0hx7XGli00

VIRGINIANS can look forward to up to $500 flowing to their bank accounts.

The state announced eligible taxpayers will be able to use an online tool to find out if they'll receive the cash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zxfTM_0hx7XGli00
Virginians will receive up to $500 in direct payments Credit: Getty

To see if you qualify, the Virginia Department of Taxation will have a lookup tool available on Monday, September 19.

The Virginia General Assembly passed the law earlier this year giving taxpayers with liability the one-time direct payment.

Who is eligible?

Not every taxpayer is eligible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CU9sI_0hx7XGli00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=088tpr_0hx7XGli00

Virginians who had a tax liability last year will be able to receive the payment.

Tax liability is the amount of tax you owe throughout the year minus any credits, deductions, or subtractions.

A person who filed as an individual will receive a rebate of up to $250.

If you filed jointly, the rebate is worth up to $500.

When will you see your money?

The state of Virginia disclosed they would be issuing the rebates in the order that taxpayers filed their returns.

The specific timeline is as follows:

If you filed by July 1, your rebate check will be sent by October 17, meaning it should be in your account by October 31.

In order to receive the rebate, you must file your taxes by November 1.

It’s important to note that the way you receive your rebate could differ based on how your tax refund was provided.

If you received a refund by direct deposit, the rebate will likewise be deposited into the same account.

You should look for the description, “VA DEPT TAXATION VATXREBATE”.

All other taxpayers will receive their rebate by a paper check in the mail.

This includes tax returns with no banking information, those who owed additional tax, closed bank accounts and partial rebates due to taxpayer debt.

What if you owe money?

The state of Virginia said if you owe money to certain government agencies and institutions, the state is required to use your rebate to satisfy that debt before sending you the remainder in a check.

If you owe more than the amount of your rebate, the state will send you a letter explaining the use of your rebate toward the debt.

“If someone is eligible for a $250 rebate and they have $100 in court fines and fees, for example, that are in debt setoff, they will receive a check for $150, and the flap will explain what they need to do to contact the setoff agency,” explained Virginia tax commissioner Craig Burns.

Besides Virginia, many other states are sending out checks to support residents through times of inflation.

Missouri, for example, could be sending direct payments up to $325 by December 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6GLC_0hx7XGli00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fkkk3_0hx7XGli00

New Jersey has launched a new tax relief program that will allow residents to claim checks worth up to $1,500.

Meanwhile, Alaska is also sending out two direct payments.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Tax rebate 2022: One-time checks worth up to $250 will be sent out to millions next week

Virginians can expect a one-time direct tax rebate as early as Sept. 19, with the state's tax commission aiming to send over a million payments out by next weekend. The rebates, part of a larger bipartisan measure passed by the state earlier this year, aims to provide financial relief for eligible taxpayers who had tax liabilities last year. A tax liability is the amount of tax owed throughout the year minus any tax credits, deductions, or subtractions, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Delegate Sally Hudson on Virginia tax rebates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the next few weeks, taxpayers in Virginia could soon be seeing some extra cash in the form of a tax rebate. “A tax rebate is an opportunity for the state to send a check back to you for some of the taxes that you paid, that we didn’t spend on state investments,” Delegate Sally Hudson (D) said.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Tax Credit#Tax Refund#Rebates#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Americans#Virginians
theriver953.com

Update and Warning on the Virginia tax rebate

The Virginia General Assembly passed a law giving taxpayers without outstanding dept to state agencies a tax rebate. Be aware scammers have already become aware of the tax rebates and are phishing for information. Some Virginia taxpayers have already received text that look authentic from the Department of Taxation with...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

AEP electric bills to increase for Virginia customers starting Nov. 1

ROANOKE, Va. – Appalachian Power says Virginia customers can expect their monthly electric bills to increase by about $20 starting Nov. 1. This is due to the rising cost of coal, natural gas and purchase power within the last year following periods of inflation and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break

Mercedes Benson, a single mom who makes a little under $50,000 a year running a coffee shop in Richmond, doesn’t usually expect things to go her way during tax season. On her state income taxes, Benson said she usually owes money or gets a tiny refund that doesn’t go very far. But as she tries […] The post After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WCVB

Here's how much Mass. taxpayers will get in refunds

BOSTON — About 3.6 million Massachusetts taxpayers are set to receive cash back this fall after state government hauled in taxes last year that surpassed the legal limit by nearly $3 billion, the Baker administration announced Friday. Taxpayers will "automatically" receive their refunds without needing to submit any application.
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WHITE POST, VA
supertalk929.com

Virginia SNAP recipients to receive emergency funding in September

Virginia SNAP recipients will again see emergency benefits in September, according to the Department of Social Services. These emergency allotments raise SNAP households’ monthly benefits to the maximum allowable amount. Benefits will be loaded onto participants’ EBT cards automatically on Friday, Sept. 16th. Those with questions can contact their...
WSLS

Why many households haven’t received their Pandemic EBT benefits

Many households have not received their Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits due to a card processing error. The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) announced the error on Sept. 12 regarding summer benefits issued on Aug. 25. Some households will require a new P-EBT card which will be automatically shipped to...
VIRGINIA STATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
748K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy