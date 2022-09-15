Direct payment worth up to $500 available to Americans – see how to find out if you’ll receive the cash

VIRGINIANS can look forward to up to $500 flowing to their bank accounts.

The state announced eligible taxpayers will be able to use an online tool to find out if they'll receive the cash.

Virginians will receive up to $500 in direct payments Credit: Getty

To see if you qualify, the Virginia Department of Taxation will have a lookup tool available on Monday, September 19.

The Virginia General Assembly passed the law earlier this year giving taxpayers with liability the one-time direct payment.

Who is eligible?

Not every taxpayer is eligible.

Virginians who had a tax liability last year will be able to receive the payment.

Tax liability is the amount of tax you owe throughout the year minus any credits, deductions, or subtractions.

A person who filed as an individual will receive a rebate of up to $250.

If you filed jointly, the rebate is worth up to $500.

When will you see your money?

The state of Virginia disclosed they would be issuing the rebates in the order that taxpayers filed their returns.

The specific timeline is as follows:

If you filed by July 1, your rebate check will be sent by October 17, meaning it should be in your account by October 31.

In order to receive the rebate, you must file your taxes by November 1.

It’s important to note that the way you receive your rebate could differ based on how your tax refund was provided.

If you received a refund by direct deposit, the rebate will likewise be deposited into the same account.

You should look for the description, “VA DEPT TAXATION VATXREBATE”.

All other taxpayers will receive their rebate by a paper check in the mail.

This includes tax returns with no banking information, those who owed additional tax, closed bank accounts and partial rebates due to taxpayer debt.

What if you owe money?

The state of Virginia said if you owe money to certain government agencies and institutions, the state is required to use your rebate to satisfy that debt before sending you the remainder in a check.

If you owe more than the amount of your rebate, the state will send you a letter explaining the use of your rebate toward the debt.

“If someone is eligible for a $250 rebate and they have $100 in court fines and fees, for example, that are in debt setoff, they will receive a check for $150, and the flap will explain what they need to do to contact the setoff agency,” explained Virginia tax commissioner Craig Burns.

Besides Virginia, many other states are sending out checks to support residents through times of inflation.

Missouri, for example, could be sending direct payments up to $325 by December 1.

New Jersey has launched a new tax relief program that will allow residents to claim checks worth up to $1,500.

Meanwhile, Alaska is also sending out two direct payments.