Actress-turned-entrepreneur Jessica Alba founded her clean lifestyle and beauty brand, The Honest Company, in 2012. In 2021, the company went public, making it one of only seven female-led IPOs on the U.S. stock market that year. Since founding Honest, Alba has gleaned much about navigating the business world, and even more about herself — both as an entrepreneur, and a human being, Alba told Jenny B. Fine, WWD’s executive editor, beauty, at the Women in Power conference hosted by WWD, Beauty Inc and Footwear News in September.More from WWDEye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFWChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay...

CELEBRITIES ・ 31 MINUTES AGO