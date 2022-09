SAN ANTONIO – UTSA dropped its second match of the Roadrunner Classic presented by Courtyard Marriott to undefeated Valparaiso in three straight sets. Both teams entered Friday's nightcap having won their previous games earlier in the day. Valparaiso (11-0) defeated UIW in five sets while UTSA (4-7) downed Houston Baptist in five sets. The undefeated Beacons hit over .260 in all three sets as they swept the Roadrunners to end the opening day of the weekend tournament.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO