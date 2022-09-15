ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Selling The OC' Star Tyler Stanaland & Brittany Snow Split Up & The Show Was A Big Factor

Kayla Cardona from Netflix's Selling the OC can finally shoot her shot with Tyler Stanaland, because he and his actress wife, Brittany Snow, just split up.

Stanaland and Brittany Snow announced their breakup in a joint statement on Instagram after two years of marriage, and it sounds like Tyler's on-screen drama had a lot to do with it.

The couple posted a photo of them sitting on a train on their Instagrams on Wednesday, followed by a caption announcing they'd made the "difficult decision" to separate.

"This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another," continued the statement. "We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

They finished the statement by saying, "we started this journey as best friends, and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

The couple had been together for a while before getting engaged in 2019, reported People. After about a year of engagement, they tied the knot in Malibu and posted sweet pictures from their weddings on their Instagram accounts.

Snow is well-known for acting in films like Pitch Perfect and X, but Stanaland suddenly shot to fame this year with Netflix's spinoff to Selling Sunset.

The show dropped earlier this year and not only were fans fawning over him, but so were his female co-workers on the show.

His co-star, Kayla Cardona, even went so far as to try kissing him during a work party, which stirred a lot of drama amongst the realtors during the first season of their show.

That attempted kiss caused even more strain on their already rocky marriage, a source told People. They said the show "broke" the couple and was ultimately the "final straw."

According to the source, "Brittany never wanted Tyler on the show, but he was adamant. He wanted to make a name for himself on his terms."

Now we really need to see Season 2!

