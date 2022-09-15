In May of 2022, an anonymous donation of $200,000 was made to the Decatur Active Living Division with the purpose of renovating McKoy skatepark. After research and planning, The City of Decatur’s agenda was to buy $190,000 worth of new skateboard ramps from the American Ramp Company. The proposed plan did not include resurfacing of the park, lights, or any concrete on concrete options. The DHS skate club seems to think that this isn’t the best plan for McKoy.

DECATUR, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO