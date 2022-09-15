ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts, Jaguars Injury Report: Thursday Brings Downgrades in Status

By Jake Arthur
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NmmIF_0hx7VAyI00

Thursday's injury report saw downgrades in status for Michael Pittman Jr. and Kenny Moore II.

The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars sit at opposite ends of the injury spectrum this week, as the visiting Colts have important players that are banged up and in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game while the Jaguars recorded zero injuries for the second consecutive day.

Here is how the Colts and Jaguars are looking before this weekend's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (hip), WR Alec Pierce (concussion)
  • Limited Participant — CB Kenny Moore II (hip), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (quad)
  • Full Participant — LB Shaquille Leonard (back)

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (hip), CB Kenny Moore II (hip), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (quad)
  • Limited Participant — WR Alec Pierce (concussion)
  • Full Participant — LB Shaquille Leonard (back)

Buckner remained out for the second straight day with his hip injury while Moore and Pittman joined him as non-participants.

If Buckner misses the game, it'll be interesting to see what the Colts do with the line, as there was very little rotation last week. Tyquan Lewis is an option to start at the three-technique unless the team wants to give it a go with Byron Cowart.

Moore's injury may be a big part of why the Colts elevated Tony Brown to the practice squad, who might be the defense's next best option to play the boundary and slot effectively.

Similar to Buckner and defensive tackle, the Colts could be in some trouble if Pittman misses the game, especially if Pierce is also forced to sit. It'll be all hands on deck in that scenario with Parris Campbell, Ashton Dulin, Mike Strachan, and Dezmon Patmon leading the charge at receiver. A premium would be put on the pass-catching ability of running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.

The Colts did get some good news, however, as Leonard continued to practice in full and felt good doing so. “Blessed and highly," Leonard told reporters on Thursday. "Feeling better than last week. Practice (was) pretty smooth so just want to continue to stack the days.”

Pierce also logged a partial practice, which will be necessary in order for him to get out of the league's concussion protocol. He'll also need to log a full practice on Friday and then get cleared by an independent neurologist.

JAGUARS

WEDNESDAY

  • No injuries for Jaguars

THURSDAY

  • No injuries for Jaguars

Good for the Jaguars.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL . Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football Week 2 Busts: Three huge NFL stars set to disappoint

Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 2. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 2.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Strachan
Person
Kenny Moore
Yardbarker

Texans Elevating QB Jeff Driskel & WR Chris Conley

Driskel, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. He was waived by the 49ers at the start of the 2016 season and was later claimed off of waivers by the Bengals. Cincinnati placed Driskel on injured reserve coming out of the preseason in 2019 and...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Titans sign former 1st-round pick to practice squad

Takk McKinley is making his way back into the NFL. The Tennessee Titans signed McKinley to their practice squad, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. McKinley was a first-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 out of UCLA. The pass-rusher had 17.5 sacks over four seasons with the Falcons. He played with the Browns last season but tore his Achilles tendon in Week 15, which likely made it difficult for him to find a new team this season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Concussion#American Football#Wr#Cb
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts HC Frank Reich shared what his approach was to pitching QB Matt Ryan on why Indianapolis was the best trade destination for him this offseason. “I showed some of our core runs with Nyheim and JT,” Reich said via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “And he was like ‘Oh, I get to play quarterback in an offense that runs the ball this well?’ And then I said, ‘Now, watch what we do with play-action off of this, and the defense’s reaction.’ And naturally, I’m showing him all the best plays. I’m not showing him the plays where we messed up. We were on for two hours, but it literally felt like we were on the phone for 15 minutes. And I think for all of us who were on the call, we knew it was something special. We all keep talking about it, even now.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Another CB hurt for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have a few banged-up starters as they prepare to take on the Arizona Cardinals, and a new potential starter has appeared on the injury report. They had four players sit out of practice for the second day in a row and one player limited. Below are the details of their Thursday injury report.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

 https://www.si.com/nfl/colts

Comments / 0

Community Policy