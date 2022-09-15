Colts, Jaguars Injury Report: Thursday Brings Downgrades in Status

Thursday's injury report saw downgrades in status for Michael Pittman Jr. and Kenny Moore II.

The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars sit at opposite ends of the injury spectrum this week, as the visiting Colts have important players that are banged up and in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game while the Jaguars recorded zero injuries for the second consecutive day.

Here is how the Colts and Jaguars are looking before this weekend's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (hip), WR Alec Pierce (concussion)

Limited Participant — CB Kenny Moore II (hip), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (quad)

Full Participant — LB Shaquille Leonard (back)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (hip), CB Kenny Moore II (hip), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (quad)

Limited Participant — WR Alec Pierce (concussion)

Full Participant — LB Shaquille Leonard (back)

Buckner remained out for the second straight day with his hip injury while Moore and Pittman joined him as non-participants.

If Buckner misses the game, it'll be interesting to see what the Colts do with the line, as there was very little rotation last week. Tyquan Lewis is an option to start at the three-technique unless the team wants to give it a go with Byron Cowart.

Moore's injury may be a big part of why the Colts elevated Tony Brown to the practice squad, who might be the defense's next best option to play the boundary and slot effectively.

Similar to Buckner and defensive tackle, the Colts could be in some trouble if Pittman misses the game, especially if Pierce is also forced to sit. It'll be all hands on deck in that scenario with Parris Campbell, Ashton Dulin, Mike Strachan, and Dezmon Patmon leading the charge at receiver. A premium would be put on the pass-catching ability of running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.

The Colts did get some good news, however, as Leonard continued to practice in full and felt good doing so. “Blessed and highly," Leonard told reporters on Thursday. "Feeling better than last week. Practice (was) pretty smooth so just want to continue to stack the days.”

Pierce also logged a partial practice, which will be necessary in order for him to get out of the league's concussion protocol. He'll also need to log a full practice on Friday and then get cleared by an independent neurologist.

JAGUARS

WEDNESDAY

No injuries for Jaguars

THURSDAY

No injuries for Jaguars

Good for the Jaguars.

