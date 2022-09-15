Read full article on original website
Florida woman stabbed roommates then went shopping, deputies say
A Florida woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her roommates in a dispute Friday morning, according to deputies.
Florida fugitive caught with enough fentanyl to ‘kill over 100,000 people,’ sheriff says
A fugitive in Florida was arrested Wednesday after he was caught with hundreds of grams of fentanyl and marijuana, according to deputies.
Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
Caught on camera: Police seek suspect that stole laptop from medical student at Barry University
MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Miami Shores police are investigating a robbery after a medical student at a university in Miami-Dade County said his laptop was stolen inside the school’s library. The student told Local 10 News that he was in the library at Barry University in Miami Shores...
Florida Tow Truck Owner Arrested For Stealing Disabled Vehicle
LAKE WALES, Fla. – A tow truck driver in Florida has been arrested for stealing a disabled vehicle, according to police. On June 21, 2022, a 2010 Nissan Maxima was reported stolen to the Lake Wales Police Department. The owner had left the vehicle parked
Florida Woman Accused Of Selling Fraudulent Disabled Parking Placards
State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, Miami Beach Police Department Chief Richard Clements, and Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III, announce the arrest of 26-year-old Nicole Cardona. Cardona is alleged to have been selling applications for permanent disabled parking permits, complete with forged doctor
Woman arrested for allegedly selling fake handicapped parking permits
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly selling fake handicapped parking permits. 7News cameras captured 26-year-old Nicole Cardona as Miami Beach Police took her into custody, Wednesday. According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, the suspect sold applications for permanent disabled parking permits...
Suspect in multi-county chase appears in Miami-Dade court
MIAMI – A suspect in a multi-county police chase that ended in Lauderhill Thursday faced a Miami-Dade County judge Friday. Nineteen-year-old Channing Howard appeared in bond court on a long list of felony criminal charges, including fleeing police, aggravated assault and grand theft of a vehicle. Howard, along with...
Over $1M worth of cocaine taken off Florida streets after 6-month narcotics investigation, deputies say
Over $1 million worth of cocaine was taken off Florida streets after a 6-month narcotics investigation in Citrus County, deputies said.
Florida Man Arrested After DNA Shows Minor Child’s Baby Is His
A 48-year-old Florida man has been arrested after an investigation, and DNA showed that he was the father of a juvenile’s baby. According to deputies, on Jan. 11, 2022, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a report from the Department of Children
Man shot during shootout with girlfriend’s father after alleged kidnapping
OPA-LOCKA, FL– Authorities in South Florida are currently investing after a man was shot by his girlfriend’s father after he allegedly kidnapped her. The incident occurred on Wednesday night on the 1200 block of Dunad Avenue. Authorities say the victim and her boyfriend were driving through Miami-Dade County...
‘There's No Justice': South Florida Family Outraged Over Sentencing in Fatal Shooting
A South Florida family is expressing outrage over what they believe was a light sentence for a man involved in a fatal shooting. "I felt a lot of darkness in that courtroom," Catherine Jackson Rengifo said. "I just feel very disappointed in the system right now." Jackson Rengifo and other...
Florida man, 20, dies while snorkeling in the Keys
A Florida man died while snorkeling in the Florida Keys on Friday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.
Driver arrested, 2 passengers at large after vehicle pursuit through Miami-Dade, Broward
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police have arrested at least one suspect after a pursuit from Miami-Dade into Broward County ended in Lauderhill early Thursday evening. Officers say two other suspects are still at large. According to Florida Highway Patrol, Miami-Dade Police officers located the white Honda Civic while traveling north...
Boynton Beach man dies while snorkeling off Islamorada
ISLAMORADA, Fla. — A Boynton Beach man died Friday while snorkeling with three other people on Alligator Reef off Islamorada. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Harry Jeanniton, 20, was struggling in the water at approximately 1:23 p.m. and lost consciousness. A good Samaritan picked him up and...
Florida schools locked down after suspected ‘swatting’ incident, report says
Several Florida schools were placed on a lockdown Friday after alleged threats were made to them.
Police ‘looking into’ rough northeast Miami-Dade arrest, say suspect threw punches
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A tough takedown at a South Florida strip mall was caught on camera. Local 10 News spoke to a man who said he was roughed up by officers in northeast Miami-Dade while trying to defend his girlfriend. “He put her at the floor,” Byjhon Losier...
Defendant in accidental shooting of 17-year-old girl at Miami Airbnb pleads guilty, will do prison time
MIAMI (WSVN) - A young man who confessed to accidentally shooting a 17-year-old girl pleaded guilty in court, as he stood before the victim’s heartbroken family. Hours later, a judge sentenced the 20-year-old to several weeks of jail time, followed by boot camp. Michael McGowan was 17 years old...
25-Year Federal Prison Sentence for Man Who Tried to Kill South Florida Police Officers
The Miami man who earlier this year discharged a hail of gunfire at two FBI Task Force Officers and a City of Homestead Police Detective as the officers drove past him has been sentenced to 310 months in federal prison. Earlier this year, James Robert Mills, Jr., pled guilty to...
Fight over fishing leads to gunfire at South Florida marina
A fight over fishing led to shots being fired at a South Florida marina.
