ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
cw34.com

Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, FL
City
Tavernier, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman arrested for allegedly selling fake handicapped parking permits

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly selling fake handicapped parking permits. 7News cameras captured 26-year-old Nicole Cardona as Miami Beach Police took her into custody, Wednesday. According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, the suspect sold applications for permanent disabled parking permits...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Suspect in multi-county chase appears in Miami-Dade court

MIAMI – A suspect in a multi-county police chase that ended in Lauderhill Thursday faced a Miami-Dade County judge Friday. Nineteen-year-old Channing Howard appeared in bond court on a long list of felony criminal charges, including fleeing police, aggravated assault and grand theft of a vehicle. Howard, along with...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#Robbery#Gas Station#Mcso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPTV

Boynton Beach man dies while snorkeling off Islamorada

ISLAMORADA, Fla. — A Boynton Beach man died Friday while snorkeling with three other people on Alligator Reef off Islamorada. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Harry Jeanniton, 20, was struggling in the water at approximately 1:23 p.m. and lost consciousness. A good Samaritan picked him up and...
ISLAMORADA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy