Serena Williams Has Retirement Message For Roger Federer
The tennis world will lose two of its biggest stars this year. After Serena Williams' farewell tour at the 2022 US Open came to a close, Roger Federer also announced his retirement from the sport. These two are widely considered two of the greatest athletes in the history of the...
See Roger Federer share tears and laughter with CNN
Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has announced he will retire from professional tennis. CNN’s Patrick Snell looks back at the career of one of tennis’ all time greats.
Look: Carlos Alcaraz Reacts To The Roger Federer News
Roger Federer has inspired generations of tennis talent — including reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz. The 19-year-old Spaniard took to Twitter to react to Federer's retirement decision on Thursday morning. "Roger... [broken heart emoji]," Alcaraz wrote. Alcaraz is a lifelong fan of Federer. In 2021, the up-and-coming superstar...
Roger Federer Announces ‘Bittersweet’ Retirement From Tennis: I ‘Know My Body’s Capacities’
The end of an era. Roger Federer announced that he will retire from tennis following his appearance at the Laver Cup later this month. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries," the athlete, 41, wrote in an emotional letter shared via […]
Roger Federer’s Wimbledon career in pictures
Roger Federer has announced he will retire at the age of 41.The Swiss great secured eight of his 20 grand slam titles at Wimbledon.Federer suffered first-round defeats in 1999 and 2000 at SW19 before reaching the quarter-finals in 2001, losing to former British number one Tim Henman.Here, the PA news agency tracks Federer’s remarkable Wimbledon journey in pictures.20012002200320042005200620072008200920102011201220132014201520162017201820192021 Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - liveRoger Federer announces retirement from tennis with emotional statementIvan Toney handed first England call-up for Nations League double headerRoger Federer: A teenage hothead who found inner calm and became a unique talent
Yardbarker
COMMENT: Records will always be broken, but Roger Federer was bigger than tennis
No player can be bigger than the sport. Or so they say. Trouble is, one could argue that Roger Federer DID become bigger than tennis – and then some. Do we talk about the titles? With 103 ATP titles amassed between 1988 and 2022, Federer is second only to the record-holder Jimmy Connors, who won 109.
Roger Federer Retires: How Tennis Star Bet Against Nike And Won Big
Roger Federer has a record of 1251-275 and $130.59 million in earnings from his professional tennis playing career. Federer walked away from Nike and landed two deals worth more money. Tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement Thursday (Sept. 15). Federer leaves the sport ranking third for men in Grand...
Fox News
Roger Federer's retirement draws reaction on social media: 'You changed the game'
Roger Federer announced Thursday he will be stepping away from the world of competitive tennis after injuries have hampered the last part of his illustrious career. The 41-year-old Swiss tennis legend made the revelation in a letter addressed to fans on social media. He wrote he will not be playing in any more ATP Tour events or Grand Slams. His final event will be the Laver Cup in London next week.
Roger Federer, 20-time Grand Slam winner, to retire from tennis after next week's Laver Cup
Roger Federer, the first man to win 20 Grand Slam titles, announces he is retiring from tennis after a multi-year struggle with knee injuries.
BBC
Roger Federer retirement a 'sad day' for sport, says rival Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer's decision to retire from tennis is a "sad day" for sport, his great rival Rafael Nadal has said. Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, announced on Thursday that he would retire after the Laver Cup this month. Only Spain's Nadal, with 22 majors, and Serbia's Novak Djokovic, with...
theScore
Roger Federer retiring from ATP Tour after 24 years
Roger Federer is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after a series of knee operations, closing a career in which he won 20 Grand Slam titles, finished five seasons ranked No. 1 and helped create a golden era of men's tennis with rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Federer...
Andy Roddick gets the final word on rivalry with Roger Federer: A ‘good time’ to train for Wimbledon
Tennis champion Andy Roddick joked about making an appearance at Wimbledon following longtime rival Roger Federer’s retirement announcement. The tennis world is still reeling from the unexpected announcement that Roger Federer would be retiring from the tennis court at 41 years old. It’s already been a year of historic...
These photos follow the career of tennis great Roger Federer
Roger Federer announced he is retiring from tennis. Federer has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, including eight at Wimbledon.
How Will We Remember Roger Federer?
In the end, it was the knee. Roger Federer has played more than 1,500 matches in 24 years, and has never quit in the middle of one for injury, illness, exhaustion, burnout, or apathy. His most formidable on-court opponents, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who have surpassed him in Grand Slam count and are still battling it out for statistical GOAT status, cannot say the same. Nadal has retired (ended play) mid-match nine times, Djokovic thirteen. Federer’s joints––the ones that bore the stress of his game, birthed the transcendent nature of his movement––are the same ones finally forcing him to relent. His body simply can’t take it anymore, and there is nothing he can do to stop it. His legacy may be immortal; his physical condition is not.
CBS Sports
Roger Federer retires: Tennis legend ends career with 20 Grand Slam titles, will play one last tournament
Yet another tennis legend is calling it a career. Just weeks after Serena Williams played what is believed to be her final professional tournament, Roger Federer announced Thursday that he is retiring from the sport. The Swiss tennis legend is one of the most accomplished tennis players not only of his generation, but in the history of the sport. He won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, third to Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21) -- both of whom are still active.
Tennis-Federer, Williams departures bring sport into twilight of golden era
Sept 16 (Reuters) - As Roger Federer joined Serena Williams in bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career, tennis moved ever closer to the end of a golden era. Williams' emotional goodbye at the U.S. Open earlier this month was followed by Federer's announcement on Thursday that next week's Laver Cup in London would be his last professional outing.
Roger Federer Earned Over $1B During His Tennis Career
Professional tennis player Roger Federer may be bringing his sports career to a close, but he isn’t leaving the industry empty-handed. Throughout his career, Federer managed to secure 20 Grand Slam titles and ranked No.1 at the conclusion of five seasons, according to ESPN. Article continues below advertisement. Aside...
