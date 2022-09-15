ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

NFL: Seattle Seahawks Minicamp

By Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UM7sj_0hx7U5bh00

Jun 7, 2022; Renton, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) talks about past finger injuries during a press conference following a minicamp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Ken Walker (hernia) not listed on final Week 2 injury report for Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Ken Walker is set to play Sunday in the team's Week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Walker missed Week 1 of the season due to a hernia, but after getting in full practices during the week, he does not carry an injury designation into what should be his NFL debut. The rookie's presence will likely eat some work away from Rashaad Penny, though he is still firmly entrenched as the unquestioned starter.
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

Comments / 0

