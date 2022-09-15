NFL: Seattle Seahawks Minicamp

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Very Dangerous': 49ers QB Trey Lance a 'Major Concern' vs. Seahawks?
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't hold back praises for Lance, who he said could cause his defense some problems.
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks knew Russell Wilson’s hand signals in Week 1 win
NFL players change teams all the time. But longtime starting quarterbacks who have led great careers like Russell Wilson? Not
Pete Carroll details Seahawks injury situation ahead of 49ers game
The Seattle Seahawks head down south to face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend and coach Pete Carroll provided a number of injury updates following Friday’s walkthrough. Running back Kenneth Walker III (hernia): “Kenny made it through the week and just walked off the field with him,” Carroll told reporters. “He’s really excited to be ready to go.”
3 moves the Seattle Seahawks could make to replace Jamal Adams on defense
The Seattle Seahawks might have earned a huge upset win over the Denver Broncos to open their season Monday night.
X-Factors: Week 2 - Buccaneers vs Saints
Predicting the players who will prove to be X-Factors for the New Orleans Saints in their 2022 home opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Ken Walker (hernia) not listed on final Week 2 injury report for Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks running back Ken Walker is set to play Sunday in the team's Week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Walker missed Week 1 of the season due to a hernia, but after getting in full practices during the week, he does not carry an injury designation into what should be his NFL debut. The rookie's presence will likely eat some work away from Rashaad Penny, though he is still firmly entrenched as the unquestioned starter.
