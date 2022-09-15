Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Pro Padraig Harrington Covers Giant South Dakota Bar Tab
It was an exciting week in Sioux Falls thanks to the annual Sanford International Open. The Sioux Empire welcomed PGA Tour Champions players and their caddies for one of the biggest sporting events in Sioux Falls. Some parties happened on and off the golf course. One celebration on Tuesday night...
Best South Dakota Beards Battle It Out For Local Charity
If you're known to have a stylish beard or you like raising money for great local charities, there's one South Dakota competition you can't miss. Some of the best beards in the Sioux Empire and beyond travel to Bottoms Up in Corson for the annual event dedicated to showing off sweet facial hair.
Sioux Falls Concert Announces New Venue and Opening Acts
If you're planning on attending the Sam Hunt concert on Thursday, September 15th (tonight), there are some important changes made to the event. Great Shots will no longer be the venue for the evening due to looming inclement weather. The concert celebrating the Sanford International will now take place at the Sanford Pentagon. Oh...and Mitchell Tenpenny will no longer be the opening act.
Bridge Demolition to Disrupt I-229 Traffic in Sioux Falls
If you're driving on Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls late at night this week, there's a detour in your future. The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that demolition of the 60th Street North bridge I-229 will begin Tuesday (September 20). The work will commence from 8:00 PM to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is Sioux Falls One of The Worst Cities for Country Music Fans?
Every year, multiple country artists perform huge shows throughout South Dakota and the Sioux Empire. You would think with the numerous country shows, Sioux Falls would be one of the best cities for country music fans. But think again!. There's a new study about 2022's Best Cities for Country Music...
Sioux Falls Receiving Votes, Augie Stays at #13 in AFCA Top 25
Both the USF Cougars and Augustana Vikings continue to pile up wins in the early portion the season, as both programs enter Week 4 with perfect 3-0 records. In this week's AFCA Top 25, USF is in the others receiving votes category, while there wasn't much change in the top of the rankings, leaving Augie staying pat at #13.
Six Specific Ways Your Cure Kids Cancer Donation Helps Sioux Falls Kids
Once a year all of us here at Results-Townsquare Media in Sioux Falls take a couple of days to tell you about the amazing work at the Sanford Castle of Care and the fight against childhood cancer. We also ask you to join us in supporting that work and the kids involved.
Augustana University To Induct 8 New Hall of Famers This Week
The Augustana University Athletic Department is preparing for a big week as they will be inducting eight new members to their Hall of Fame. According to Augustana, the eight inductees are Ali Adamson (women’s basketball), Nate Baumann (baseball), Thabani Gonye (men’s track & field), Ben Nauman (football), Jay Sherer (wrestling), Rachel Stangler (women’s cross country and track & field), Kristi Villar (softball) and Brad Wierda (football).
RELATED PEOPLE
South Dakota’s Most Searched Conspiracy Theory is BONKERS
Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? And while some hold more truth than others, The Mount Rushmore State's most searched conspiracy theory is pretty wacky. U.S. Direct recently unveiled its list of the most searched conspiracy in every state. Lizard People, Black Helicopters, and the New World Order were among the favorites in most states, but the people of South Dakota took a different route.
USD, SDSU, USF and Augustana With a Sweep on the Football Field Saturday
It was a great weekend for the local universities in and around the Sioux Empire as all four of them won on Saturday. USD, SDSU, Augustana, and USF all picked up wins on Saturday on the football field. The University of South Dakota picked up their first win of the...
Which Countries Import the Most South Dakota Products?
It's a very big number for a state with a very small population. Estimates put exports of South Dakota products at well over $1 billion dollars annually and it's not just in agriculture. Things like beverages, spirits, and vinegar; nuclear reactors, boilers, and machinery; and optic, photo, medical, and surgical...
Changes Coming to 41st Street Construction Project in Sioux Falls
A major road construction project in Sioux Falls is getting a new look. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that the traffic pattern on 41st Street between Marion Road and Meadow Avenue will change beginning Monday (September 19). One lane of traffic will remain open in both directions, with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Health Connect South Dakota Can Change Your Life On One Saturday
You may have seen or heard the term Health Connect of South Dakota somewhere and wondered what it's all about. It just happens to be an integral part of our healthcare community. Health Connect of South Dakota is located at 2011 W. 26th Street (Suite 203) in Sioux Falls. It...
VIDEO: Sioux Falls Public Safety Campus Will Look Like A Small Town
It's a place that you wouldn't think twice about in your daily life, but you'll be glad it's there if you ever need it. The Sioux Falls Public Safety Campus currently under construction will consolidate training and first responder facilities for the city and county in one location. The $50...
Are Sioux Falls Women Joining the ‘Puddle Pants’ Trend?
If you're a vertically-challenged woman, like me, the answer to the above question is another question. "What trend? I've been wearing 'puddle pants' all my life!" In case you're wondering, "Puddle Pants" have become a new trend according to the lifestyle website Pure Wow. In fact, a trend being embraced by multiple fashion houses/clothing manufacturers and celebrities- like the newly-installed "Princess of Wales", Kate Middleton.
One Dead After Shooting in Sioux Falls
One woman is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Sioux Falls, Wednesday (September 14) morning. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls Police received a call at about 7:30 AM in regards to a family dispute in an apartment in the 3600 block of South Willow Avenue in the area of 45th Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Is South Dakota’s Top Trending Fashion and Beauty Trend?
Do you consider yourself to be a trendy person? Always on top of the latest styles in fashion and beauty. If you answered yes, you can test that theory out now against the findings from a fashion and beauty survey that was conducted recently by a website called StyleSeat.com. In...
The A’s, B’s, H’s And M’s Of Farming
I haven't lived on a farm for, oh, getting on close to a half century now. I was raised on a farm, or maybe I should call it a farmstead. It was 80 acres of rented land a mile south of Leota, Minnesota, over in Nobles County. My dad loved the place. While he did other things to help make a living, he loved working in the field, out there in the corn and beans.
Mix 97-3
Sioux Falls, SD
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97-3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0