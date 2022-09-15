Read full article on original website
Ann Arbor’s worst winters ranked and why
Our winters here in Ann Arbor can bounce from a severe winter one year to very mild the next year. A method has been developed to evaluate how severe each winter is compared to other winters, stretching back to 1950. Yesterday I detailed how the Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index...
thesalinepost.com
Here's Saturday's Schedule for Saline Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest kicked off Friday night in downtown Saline. The festivities are just getting started. Here's what it looks like Saturday in downtown Saline. (Courtesy of Saline Main Street) 10 AM | Gates Open at Intersection of Henry Street and S Ann Arbor. Bier Garten (and so much more)!. Free family...
wsgw.com
Areas of Wixom, Sanford Lakes to Be Treated for Vegetative Growth
Restoring Sanford and Wixom lakes to their previous levels is facing yet another challenge: tree growth. When the lakes drained after the dam failures in 2020, it paved the way for vegetation to grow throughout the lake beds. Now the lakes are filled with cottownwoods, willows and aspen, according to the Four Lakes Task Force. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has recently approved aerial treatments for the wooded growth to control the vegetation. Treatments using low-altitude helicopter spray applications, which target woody plants, are scheduled for selected locations by Edenville Township and the Wixom Lake Improvement Board (WLIB), within Billings Township and Tobacco Township.
Thousands of fans flock to Michigan family farm for county music star Luke Bryan's 2022 tour
Luke Bryan is making his second appearance at a sold-out show hosted by a Michigan family farm on the Livingston/Ingham County border Saturday evening,
Potential changes to Ann Arbor M-14 interchange could include extended ramps, roundabouts
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan Department of Transportation officials are offering the public a first look at potential reconfigurations of an Ann Arbor M-14 interchange marked by a long history of crashes and safety concerns. Concepts for redesigning the M-14/Barton Drive interchange include potentially closing the eastbound Barton Drive on-...
HometownLife.com
5 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Michigan to close
Bed Bath & Beyond released a list of stores set to close in 2022 and it includes five locations in Michigan. The list, which has more than 50 stores on it, was recently released after the retailer revealed earlier this month it would shutter about 150 locations and lay off 20% of its workforce, according to the Associated Press.
Fire destroys SUV in Ann Arbor parking lot
ANN ARBOR, MI – An SUV was destroyed Tuesday afternoon in Ann Arbor when a fire broke out in its engine compartment, officials said. Fire crews were called at 1:44 p.m. Sept. 13, to a vehicle fire in a parking lot in the 400 block of S. Maple Road, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.
MLive.com
Here are the scores from Week 4 of high school football around the Jackson area
Parma Western hosts Lumen Christi in high school football — Here are the results from Week 4 of high school football around the Jackson area. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Speeding in Michigan? Your Next Ticket May Come Via Traffic Cam, Not Trooper
We've all seen the signs in construction zones regarding fines for speeding, especially when workers are present, but for some those signs seem to be more of a "guideline" than an actual rule. However, you may want to pay serious attention the next time you're driving through a construction zone...
hourdetroit.com
Two Michigan Towns Named Among the Best Halloween Destinations
We’re not home to Salem or Sleepy Hollow, but Michigan is now officially a prime destination for spooky season fun. Romeo and Dearborn — more specifically, Greenfield Village — have been named two of the best U.S. small town to visit for Halloween by travel website, Trips to Discover.
5 Ann Arbor-area high school football stadiums worth visiting
ANN ARBOR – In some towns, there’s only one place to go on a Friday night in the fall – a high school football stadium. These stadiums have a knack for gathering communities to cheer on their teams each week and creating an atmosphere teams can use to their advantage.
WILX-TV
Noted Golf Course Architect Dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing native Jerry Matthews has died at age 88. Matthews passed away 90 minutes after being honored Thursday night at a reception at Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. Matthews designed more than 200 courses in his career, including more than 40 counties across Michigan. He designed numerous renovations to courses in the Lansing area. He inherited the business from his father Bruce in 1979.
New roundabout near Ann Arbor opens after weeks of construction
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County’s newest roundabout is here. The new traffic circle installed at the intersection of Liberty and Zeeb roads in Scio Township, west of Ann Arbor, officially opened to traffic on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a notice from the Washtenaw County Road Commission. The...
fox2detroit.com
Find horror memorabilia, Halloween decorations at the Haunted Garage Sale in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Add to your Halloween collection at the Haunted Garage Sale on Oct. 1 in Dearborn. Vendors at the sale will have handmade items, as well as new and used decorations, horror memorabilia, and more. Entry is free, and attending the event gets you a raffle...
Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman
Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
thesalinepost.com
FOOTBALL: Hornets Hitting Mid-Season Stride, Saline Defeats Monroe, 40-0
MONROE -- Four weeks into the regular season, the Saline varsity football team put together its most complete game yet, downing host Monroe, 40-0. Saline improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC Red. "I thought this game was a reflection of how we practiced. We had a great...
WILX-TV
M-21 AgTech Corridor hopes to attract new businesses to Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Everyday, as many as 36,000 vehicles drive up and down M-21 between Flint and Grand Rapids. That’s a lot of potential customers – which is why there is an effort to draw new businesses to the M-21 Corridor here in Mid-Michigan. The effort is being led by the M-21 AgTech Taskforce.
Fowlerville prepares for Luke Bryan concert crowd
FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – Hundreds of police officers and emergency personnel are preparing for thousands of people coming to Fowlerville for the Luke Bryan concert Saturday. Concert officials estimate that 7,000 cars will be present. The concert is on the Kubiak Family Farm and is a part of Luke Bryan’s farm tour. “It’s probably in […]
13abc.com
Long-term tenant at Adrian Inn kicked out to make space for Riverview Terrace residents
ADRIAN, MI (WTVG) - A Michigan man, named Jeff, who wishes to keep his full identity private, tells 13abc that he was officially kicked out of the Adrian Inn hotel around 2:00 Thursday afternoon. Now, he says he has no where to go. “I just feel that I’ve been lied...
MLive.com
Which Jackson-area high school has the best football stadium?
JACKSON -- Debate may long rage over who has the best team on the field, and opinions are bound to differ on that.
