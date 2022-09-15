ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

Kalamazoo Gazette

Ann Arbor’s worst winters ranked and why

Our winters here in Ann Arbor can bounce from a severe winter one year to very mild the next year. A method has been developed to evaluate how severe each winter is compared to other winters, stretching back to 1950. Yesterday I detailed how the Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesalinepost.com

Here's Saturday's Schedule for Saline Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest kicked off Friday night in downtown Saline. The festivities are just getting started. Here's what it looks like Saturday in downtown Saline. (Courtesy of Saline Main Street) 10 AM | Gates Open at Intersection of Henry Street and S Ann Arbor. Bier Garten (and so much more)!. Free family...
SALINE, MI
wsgw.com

Areas of Wixom, Sanford Lakes to Be Treated for Vegetative Growth

Restoring Sanford and Wixom lakes to their previous levels is facing yet another challenge: tree growth. When the lakes drained after the dam failures in 2020, it paved the way for vegetation to grow throughout the lake beds. Now the lakes are filled with cottownwoods, willows and aspen, according to the Four Lakes Task Force. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has recently approved aerial treatments for the wooded growth to control the vegetation. Treatments using low-altitude helicopter spray applications, which target woody plants, are scheduled for selected locations by Edenville Township and the Wixom Lake Improvement Board (WLIB), within Billings Township and Tobacco Township.
WIXOM, MI
City
Saline, MI
HometownLife.com

5 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Michigan to close

Bed Bath & Beyond released a list of stores set to close in 2022 and it includes five locations in Michigan. The list, which has more than 50 stores on it, was recently released after the retailer revealed earlier this month it would shutter about 150 locations and lay off 20% of its workforce, according to the Associated Press.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Fire destroys SUV in Ann Arbor parking lot

ANN ARBOR, MI – An SUV was destroyed Tuesday afternoon in Ann Arbor when a fire broke out in its engine compartment, officials said. Fire crews were called at 1:44 p.m. Sept. 13, to a vehicle fire in a parking lot in the 400 block of S. Maple Road, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.
hourdetroit.com

Two Michigan Towns Named Among the Best Halloween Destinations

We’re not home to Salem or Sleepy Hollow, but Michigan is now officially a prime destination for spooky season fun. Romeo and Dearborn — more specifically, Greenfield Village — have been named two of the best U.S. small town to visit for Halloween by travel website, Trips to Discover.
DEARBORN, MI
WILX-TV

Noted Golf Course Architect Dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing native Jerry Matthews has died at age 88. Matthews passed away 90 minutes after being honored Thursday night at a reception at Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. Matthews designed more than 200 courses in his career, including more than 40 counties across Michigan. He designed numerous renovations to courses in the Lansing area. He inherited the business from his father Bruce in 1979.
LANSING, MI
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Ann Arbor News

New roundabout near Ann Arbor opens after weeks of construction

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County’s newest roundabout is here. The new traffic circle installed at the intersection of Liberty and Zeeb roads in Scio Township, west of Ann Arbor, officially opened to traffic on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a notice from the Washtenaw County Road Commission. The...
WLNS

Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman

Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Fowlerville prepares for Luke Bryan concert crowd

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – Hundreds of police officers and emergency personnel are preparing for thousands of people coming to Fowlerville for the Luke Bryan concert Saturday. Concert officials estimate that 7,000 cars will be present. The concert is on the Kubiak Family Farm and is a part of Luke Bryan’s farm tour. “It’s probably in […]
FOWLERVILLE, MI

