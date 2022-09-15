Read full article on original website
Scott Rabalais: LSU fights back for a trajectory-altering victory over Mississippi State
Brian Kelly’s stomach had better be cast iron. He wanted to be in the best conference in college football, and he got the Full Monty on Saturday night in his Southeastern Conference debut against Mississippi State. All the drama and mistakes, great individual plays and colossal blunders, heroes and goats.
Three and out: Scott Rabalais breaks down LSU's big win over Mississippi State
LSU’s offense works better up tempo. It worked late against Florida State in the season opener even though LSU didn’t get the win. It worked Saturday night against Mississippi State after the Tigers fell behind 13-0 late in the second quarter and outscored the Bulldogs 31-3 the rest of the way. It wasn’t the approach Brian Kelly and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock wanted, but behind a patched-up offensive line it proved necessary. And effective.
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's game vs. Mississippi State on Saturday night
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against Mississippi State on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. This looks like Mike Leach’s best team in his three years at Mississippi State. He has a steady quarterback in Will Rogers, who’s completing 78.6% of his passes, and an experienced defense with solid players along the front. I might’ve picked differently later in the year, but LSU has too many moving pieces right now. At this point, Mississippi State’s further along.
LSU says fans trapped in traffic jam last week can ask to move to a different spot
LSU fans with reserved parking near Tiger Stadium who fear a repeat of last week's postgame traffic jams can ask the university to set them up in another lot, a university official said Friday. LSU athletics spokesperson Cody Worsham said that LSU would do its best to accommodate the needs...
The Southern defense rebounded late against Texas Southern — but it was too little, too late
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Southern defense had its bell rung early in Saturday's 24-0 loss against Texas Southern, giving up 14 points on the Tigers' first three possessions — but the defense rebounded late to give the Jaguars a chance. Southern allowed 271 yards in the first half...
Car, train in crash at Nicholson and Ben Hur right as fans are leaving LSU game
A car and a train were involved in a crash at the intersection of Nicholson Drive and Ben Hur Road while fans were leaving the LSU football game on Saturday night, the university said. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. LSU's game operations Twitter account warned at...
LCA claims gutsy road win, Northside improves to 2-1 on season
JuJuan Johnson passed for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the second half as he lifted Lafayette Christian to a 28-25 victory against Jesuit on Friday night at Tad Gormley Stadium. Johnson was 7-of-10 passing in the second half, including a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Alex Beard and...
Offensive line powers rushing attack as Acadiana High rolls to 48-14 win over New Iberia
More often than not, it’s the running backs that garner the attention when Acadiana High’s rushing attack is discussed. While the running backs, headlined by Keven Williams, Ezekiel Hypolite and Cameron Monette, were once again stellar in the Rams’ 48-14 win over the New Iberia Yellow Jackets on Thursday, the offensive line was more than instrumental to that success.
Stars of the Night for Week 3 in Acadiana area prep football
After two weeks of the Sharks’ offense battling turnovers, their quarterback orchestrated a flawless night in upsetting Carencro with 169 yards rushing and a score, as well as two passing TDs. Jaylen Lawrence, Acadiana. The Wreckin’ Rams linebacker contributed heavily to the win over New Iberia with nine solo...
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana
It's Week 3 of the high school football season in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores for all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. There are plenty of important contests on the Friday night slate, including U-High-Catholic,...
In a 'family environment' between Madison Prep at Scotlandville, one team was dominant
A friendly neighborhood football rivalry, held Friday night in Scotlandville, carried a little extra intrigue this time around. First, the game between Madison Prep and Scotlandville was christened the Inaugural North Baton Rouge Classic. Second, it was a meeting between the 6-3A Chargers’ coach, Landry Williams, and his former defensive coordinator Ryan Cook, in his first season as head coach of the 4-5A Hornets.
LSU student shot, killed on Government Street; mayor-president calls for violence to stop
An LSU student was shot and killed in her car on Government Street early Friday, prompting the mayor to again call for an end to senseless violence plaguing the city. Allison Rice, 21, was found around 2:20 a.m. in her car in the 1500 block of Government Street, near South 15th Street. The marketing student, a senior, had been shot multiple times. Baton Rouge has had more than six dozen homicides this year.
Istrouma uses running game to get past Broadmoor
Istrouma unleashed the thunder-and-lightning duo of Romel Miggins and Trevon Simon as they cruised to a 42-20 District 6-4A win Thursday night at Broadmoor. Miggins bulled his way to a game-high 103 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Simon darted in and around the Broadmoor defense while picking up 89 yards on 15 attempts.
Lafayette High improves to 3-0 with district win over Sulphur
For the second time in three years, the Lafayette High Mighty Lions’ football program are 3-0 to start the season. Behind big plays in the running game and a strong defensive performance in which they consistently hurried the quarterback, the Lions defeated the Sulphur Golden Tors 42-25 on Friday.
Killing of LSU student Allison Rice leaves family, friends in shock: 'You can never get over that'
When Allison Rice began her job as a bartender at the The Shed BBQ on Burbank Drive three months ago, her charisma and bubbly personality charmed both coworkers and customers alike. Set to graduate from LSU in May, the 21-year-old marketing major from Geismar was endlessly creative and loved to...
LSU business college adds to hall of distinction, CPA society announces board members
--- The Society of Louisiana CPAs has announced its 2022-23 Board of Directors:. Seth Norris of Ville Platte, was named the 2022-23 chair. Norris is the CFO of Cottonport Bank. John "Bryan" Ehricht was named chair-elect and will automatically become chair in August 2023. Ehricht is managing director with James,...
Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
SCORE sets seminar for start-ups, Tiger Town Realty gets new affiliation
Baton Rouge Area SCORE will hold a virtual seminar on basic finances for start-ups from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The event covers such topics as critical record keeping, income and expense projections, cash flow analysis, tax issues and business structure. To register, go to batonrougearea.score.org. New Orleans Realtors...
2 local schools repeat as Blue Ribbon school winners - LSU Lab and St. James
LSU Lab School and St. James Episcopal Day are both taking their latest turn in the winner circle, having once again earned the distinction of being National Blue Ribbon Schools — the nation's highest school honor. These Baton Rouge schools are among seven Louisiana schools earning the prestigious national...
Baton Rouge used to land big concerts. The River Center wants to bring them back.
When the Riverside Centroplex opened in 1977, one of the first acts to perform in the arena was KISS, then at the height of its popularity. The legendary hard rock band is in the middle of (another) final world tour, one that has already featured concerts in New Orleans, Lafayette and Bossier City. But a show at the Raising Cane's River Center isn't on the schedule.
