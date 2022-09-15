ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Kiplinger

Car Buyers: The 3-Day Grace Period Is Just a Myth!

Let’s say you purchase a used car from a dealership and later want to bring it back for a refund. Do you have the legal right to get your money back regardless of the reason? Does the “Three-Day Cooling Off Period” apply?. That’s what “Mack” thought....
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy