Read full article on original website
Related
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
The cheapest states to buy a home right now
Up and moving to a new state might sound daunting, but it could save you some major cash. Some locations are obviously more expensive than others, but where are the cheapest places to live?
All those calls about your car’s extended warranty? It was basically just 3 people
Prosecutors in Ohio have filed suit against three people they say led a “car warranty” robocall scam. Millions of Americans have picked up their phone recently, only to hear an all-too-familiar refrain: “We have been trying to reach you about your car’s extended warranty.”. Of course,...
The 4 Most Likely Cities to Have Your Car Stolen in Colorado
When you own a car, one fear is always in the back of your head... Having your vehicle stolen. You might drive a really nice car or you might own a vehicle that is nothing flashy but get you from A to B. Either way, that vehicle is an integral...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Car Buyers: The 3-Day Grace Period Is Just a Myth!
Let’s say you purchase a used car from a dealership and later want to bring it back for a refund. Do you have the legal right to get your money back regardless of the reason? Does the “Three-Day Cooling Off Period” apply?. That’s what “Mack” thought....
Comments / 0