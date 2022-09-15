Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma football: Which true freshman have a chance to make an impact?
Oklahoma football always has ultra-talented players littered on the roster, and the freshman are no exception. While there are others who could have made this list like RB Gavin Sawchuk, WR Nic Anderson, or OL Jake Taylor who are all big-time talents with bright futures. These are the five true freshmen I believe can have a big impact for the Sooners this year!
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers the latest suitors for big offensive lineman
Nebraska football recruiting has to keep moving right along, even while the program deals with some big changes with the coaching staff. Mickey Joseph and company offered up what appears to be the first official offer for the new regime when they offered 2024 offensive lineman Brandon Baker. Interestingly enough,...
Gus Johnson leaves Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime
Gus Johnson had to leave the Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime because he was not feeling well. At halftime of the Oklahoma-Nebraska game, FOX’s lead play-by-play guy Gus Johnson had to leave the booth due to being under the weather. The game was already cooked in Lincoln, as the Sooners...
FanSided
284K+
Followers
538K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0