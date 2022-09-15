ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

City of Albuquerque pays $750K to settle wrongful death lawsuit

By Jordan Honeycutt
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque has settled a lawsuit over a police chase that ended with 15-year-old Manny Tapia dead. He was killed in July 2019 when a truck fleeing from police hit and killed him at Coors and Ellison.

FBI: Recent Albuquerque fentanyl bust was largest ever

A wrong death lawsuit filed on behalf of Tapia’s family claimed the officers failed to follow procedure and kept chasing the truck after Tapia was struck. The city agreed to pay $750,000 to settle the suit. Juan Ramirez was sentenced to two years in prison for stealing that truck a couple of nights before the crash but no one was ever charged for Tapia’s death. Investigators were unable to prove Ramirez was behind the wheel the night of the crash.

