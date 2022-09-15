ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Tuesday, September 20: Fighting Back

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Inspiring stories of individuals who have faced life-threatening challenges – and managed to push beyond their limits. Nicole Estaphan meets a young woman who found her way to the Ivy League after battling substance use disorder for years, and now she wants to help others. A prominent local doctor is educating others about epilepsy through an ambitious sail around the world. Nicole also meets a transplant recipient who found a new calling – hand-crafting electric guitars – and a domestic violence survivor committed to providing safe spaces for others.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Boston hosts free back-to-school COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Franklin Park

BOSTON — The Boston Public Health Commission and CIC Health are kicking off the school year by hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Franklin Park. The "B Healthy: Back to School" event started at 11 a.m. Saturday at White Stadium and was initially scheduled to continue until 3 p.m., but it was extended until 5 p.m. after reaching maximum capacity at about 2 p.m.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Coffee with a smile: Woman scores dream job working at Dunkin'

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A Walpole woman with Down syndrome is one happy Dunkin' worker after she scored her dream job. Paula Machado serves up coffee with a smile at the Dunkin’ on Route 1 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. She started the job two weeks ago after a chance encounter...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Boston, MA
WCVB

Residents volunteer to clean up neighborhoods across city of Boston

BOSTON — Residents across the city of Boston came together on Saturday to clean up public spaces and give neighborhoods something to be proud of. Marvin Watkins, of Roxbury, has lived next to Robert Lawson Park for nearly nine years. With a 4-year-old daughter and another child on the way, Watkins said he is committed to keeping the park and surrounding area clean.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Some refugees arriving in Boston stay in hospital up to a week

BOSTON — The new Mattapan apartment, albeit one shared with other families, for Marie and her daughter marks the end of a years-long journey that took her from Haiti to Chile, then mostly on foot to the U.S.-Mexico border, all to flee the violence and poverty in Haiti. Arriving...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Organization seeks Halloween costume donations for children in need

QUINCY, Mass. — For the first time in two years, Interfaith Social Services is collecting Halloween costumes for its seasonal costume drive. “After having to scale back this program for the past two years due to the pandemic, we’re excited to start up the Halloween Costume Drive again,” Executive Director Rick Doane said. “Donors love selecting and purchasing costumes for the Drive and the kids get so incredibly excited when they get to pick out any costume they want on giveaway day.”
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Seal spotted in freshwater pond on North Shore of Massachusetts

BEVERLY, Mass. — A seal continues to be spotted in a freshwater pond on the North Shore of Massachusetts. Retired WCVB photojournalist Stanley Forman captured video of the seal in Beverly's Shoe Pond, which is near the Cummings Center, on Friday and Saturday. According to Forman, the seal has been spotted in Shoe Pond for at least three days.
BEVERLY, MA
Person
Amanda Lee
WCVB

Monday, September 19: Hidden in Plain Sight

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein is looking up, down, around, and above to discover quirky systems, codes, and features around Boston that are “hiding in plain sight!” Parts of the city are encircled by a high-wire “eruv” – Ted will tell you what that is. We meet a Boston man who makes art in out-of-the-way places (and manages to live rent-free in the city). Boston officials share the story behind those tiny colored plastic disks embedded in city streets. And while the 1,200 fire alarm boxes in Boston may look like a relic - they work! We meet the team charged with maintaining them.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts woman faces judge in bomb hoax targeting Boston Children's Hospital

A western Massachusetts woman arrested in connection with a bomb threat hoax targeting Boston Children's Hospital was in federal court Friday. Catherine Leavy, 37, of Westfield, was arrested Thursday in connection with an anonymous bomb threat on Aug. 30 that drew a heavy police presence and forced the closure of area roads, Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said.
WESTFIELD, MA
WCVB

Summer reads: The chilling story of a Cape Cod killer

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Casey Sherman’s crime thriller,Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod, tells the story of Cape Cod serial killer Antone “Tony” Costa, who terrorized the outer Cape in the late 1960s. The book chronicles the case and also Kurt Vonnegut and Norman Mailer’s dual obsession with it.
NEEDHAM, MA
#Brain Tumors#Charity#The Jimmy Fund Clinic#Mandy S Militia#The Jimmy Fund Walk
WCVB

Massachusetts woman swims across English Channel

WATERTOWN, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman who has been swimming her entire life and more recently has been taking part in competitive marathon swimming can now add swimming across the English Channel to her list of life accomplishments. Natalie Lang, who lives in Watertown, is a social worker for...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WCVB

Travel writer helps readers find new adventures on Cape Cod

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cape Cod and the Islands are well-traveled territory for Chronicle. But there are always new spots to find. And this time, travel writerKim Foley MacKinnon is our guide. She’s sharing that love in her new book: 100 Things To Do On Cape Cod and The Islands Before You Die.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

5 for Good: Ray Bourque teams up with Frates family to fight ALS

BOSTON — Boston Bruins legend Ray Bourque was born Dec. 28, 1960. On the same day in 1984, Pete Frates was born. The inspiration for the ALS ice bucket challenge, Pete Frates was famously the captain of the Boston College baseball team, but his mother Nancy Frates said he loved hockey too.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

3 Massachusetts Bed, Bath & Beyond stores to close

BOSTON — Three Massachusetts Bed, Bath & Beyond stores are slated to close, the home goods retailer announced. The stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are listed among the 150 locations set to close nationwide. The exact closing dates have not been announced. In August, the retailer announced layoffs,...
SEEKONK, MA
WCVB

Authorities continue to investigate if Northeastern Univ. detonation was staged

BOSTON — Boston Police and campus police were visibly present in the Northeastern University campus on Thursday, two days after a university employee reported that a Pelican-style case exploded when he opened it Tuesday night. On Wednesday, 5 Investigates reported that authorities are investigating whether the entire incident was...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Picketing Starbucks workers on Commonwealth Avenue told to leave property

BOSTON — Picketing workers at the Starbucks on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston said they've been forced off the property and onto the sidewalk. An attorney for the coffee giant told the protesters they had to leave the patio where they've been set up for two months and move their picket to the sidewalk, citing safety concerns.
BOSTON, MA

