Tuesday, September 20: Fighting Back
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Inspiring stories of individuals who have faced life-threatening challenges – and managed to push beyond their limits. Nicole Estaphan meets a young woman who found her way to the Ivy League after battling substance use disorder for years, and now she wants to help others. A prominent local doctor is educating others about epilepsy through an ambitious sail around the world. Nicole also meets a transplant recipient who found a new calling – hand-crafting electric guitars – and a domestic violence survivor committed to providing safe spaces for others.
Boston hosts free back-to-school COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Franklin Park
BOSTON — The Boston Public Health Commission and CIC Health are kicking off the school year by hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Franklin Park. The "B Healthy: Back to School" event started at 11 a.m. Saturday at White Stadium and was initially scheduled to continue until 3 p.m., but it was extended until 5 p.m. after reaching maximum capacity at about 2 p.m.
First-time runner takes on Boston Marathon to honor injured officer
BOSTON — The 2023 Boston Marathon course will be filled with elite athletes. But, this week, first-time runners are also signing up to take on the iconic race. And for one wife and mother, the challenge is also very personal. Kim Donohue nearly lost her husband in the aftermath...
Coffee with a smile: Woman scores dream job working at Dunkin'
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A Walpole woman with Down syndrome is one happy Dunkin' worker after she scored her dream job. Paula Machado serves up coffee with a smile at the Dunkin’ on Route 1 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. She started the job two weeks ago after a chance encounter...
Residents volunteer to clean up neighborhoods across city of Boston
BOSTON — Residents across the city of Boston came together on Saturday to clean up public spaces and give neighborhoods something to be proud of. Marvin Watkins, of Roxbury, has lived next to Robert Lawson Park for nearly nine years. With a 4-year-old daughter and another child on the way, Watkins said he is committed to keeping the park and surrounding area clean.
Some refugees arriving in Boston stay in hospital up to a week
BOSTON — The new Mattapan apartment, albeit one shared with other families, for Marie and her daughter marks the end of a years-long journey that took her from Haiti to Chile, then mostly on foot to the U.S.-Mexico border, all to flee the violence and poverty in Haiti. Arriving...
Organization seeks Halloween costume donations for children in need
QUINCY, Mass. — For the first time in two years, Interfaith Social Services is collecting Halloween costumes for its seasonal costume drive. “After having to scale back this program for the past two years due to the pandemic, we’re excited to start up the Halloween Costume Drive again,” Executive Director Rick Doane said. “Donors love selecting and purchasing costumes for the Drive and the kids get so incredibly excited when they get to pick out any costume they want on giveaway day.”
Seal spotted in freshwater pond on North Shore of Massachusetts
BEVERLY, Mass. — A seal continues to be spotted in a freshwater pond on the North Shore of Massachusetts. Retired WCVB photojournalist Stanley Forman captured video of the seal in Beverly's Shoe Pond, which is near the Cummings Center, on Friday and Saturday. According to Forman, the seal has been spotted in Shoe Pond for at least three days.
Monday, September 19: Hidden in Plain Sight
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein is looking up, down, around, and above to discover quirky systems, codes, and features around Boston that are “hiding in plain sight!” Parts of the city are encircled by a high-wire “eruv” – Ted will tell you what that is. We meet a Boston man who makes art in out-of-the-way places (and manages to live rent-free in the city). Boston officials share the story behind those tiny colored plastic disks embedded in city streets. And while the 1,200 fire alarm boxes in Boston may look like a relic - they work! We meet the team charged with maintaining them.
Massachusetts woman faces judge in bomb hoax targeting Boston Children's Hospital
A western Massachusetts woman arrested in connection with a bomb threat hoax targeting Boston Children's Hospital was in federal court Friday. Catherine Leavy, 37, of Westfield, was arrested Thursday in connection with an anonymous bomb threat on Aug. 30 that drew a heavy police presence and forced the closure of area roads, Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said.
Summer reads: The chilling story of a Cape Cod killer
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Casey Sherman’s crime thriller,Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod, tells the story of Cape Cod serial killer Antone “Tony” Costa, who terrorized the outer Cape in the late 1960s. The book chronicles the case and also Kurt Vonnegut and Norman Mailer’s dual obsession with it.
A Somerville bookstore features underrepresented voices; local writers share their family stories
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston teacher and authorNeema Avashia drew on her experiences growing up in West Virginia to write her new memoir: Another Appalachia: Coming Up Queer and Indian in a Mountain Place. She was inspired to write her story after feeling that popular books about Appalachia were missing the world she knew.
Massachusetts woman swims across English Channel
WATERTOWN, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman who has been swimming her entire life and more recently has been taking part in competitive marathon swimming can now add swimming across the English Channel to her list of life accomplishments. Natalie Lang, who lives in Watertown, is a social worker for...
Travel writer helps readers find new adventures on Cape Cod
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cape Cod and the Islands are well-traveled territory for Chronicle. But there are always new spots to find. And this time, travel writerKim Foley MacKinnon is our guide. She’s sharing that love in her new book: 100 Things To Do On Cape Cod and The Islands Before You Die.
Truck has roof seared off on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The roof of a tractor-trailer was sheared off early Thursday when the vehicle struck a footbridge on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. near Magazine Street. Only one lane of traffic is getting around the crash. Trucks are not allowed...
5 for Good: Ray Bourque teams up with Frates family to fight ALS
BOSTON — Boston Bruins legend Ray Bourque was born Dec. 28, 1960. On the same day in 1984, Pete Frates was born. The inspiration for the ALS ice bucket challenge, Pete Frates was famously the captain of the Boston College baseball team, but his mother Nancy Frates said he loved hockey too.
3 Massachusetts Bed, Bath & Beyond stores to close
BOSTON — Three Massachusetts Bed, Bath & Beyond stores are slated to close, the home goods retailer announced. The stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are listed among the 150 locations set to close nationwide. The exact closing dates have not been announced. In August, the retailer announced layoffs,...
Person pulls emergency stop lever on MBTA train near Broadway Station in Boston
BOSTON — A person on an MBTA Red Line train pulled an emergency stop lever, disabling the train near a station in Boston on Thursday night. The incident happened at 10:15 p.m. near the Broadway Station. Video appears to show smoke and sparks coming from underneath the train. The...
Authorities continue to investigate if Northeastern Univ. detonation was staged
BOSTON — Boston Police and campus police were visibly present in the Northeastern University campus on Thursday, two days after a university employee reported that a Pelican-style case exploded when he opened it Tuesday night. On Wednesday, 5 Investigates reported that authorities are investigating whether the entire incident was...
Picketing Starbucks workers on Commonwealth Avenue told to leave property
BOSTON — Picketing workers at the Starbucks on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston said they've been forced off the property and onto the sidewalk. An attorney for the coffee giant told the protesters they had to leave the patio where they've been set up for two months and move their picket to the sidewalk, citing safety concerns.
