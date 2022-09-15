The Cleveland Guardians Jose Ramirez could be in the AL MVP race. Had Jose Ramirez not hurt his hand, I have no doubt that he’d be the odds-on favorite to win the AL MVP award. Ramirez is tied for 17th in the Majors for home runs (28), he’s fourth in the majors for RBIs (112), second in doubles hit (42), fifth in total bases and he’s second among all hitters in fewest strikeouts with at least 21 home runs. The only person who has fewer is Nolan Arenado, and he has just one fewer (68) strikeout than Ramirez does.

