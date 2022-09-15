Read full article on original website
Ronald Acuña Jr. delivering exactly when Braves need him most
Ronald Acuña Jr. is coming alive at the perfect time for the Atlanta Braves down the stretch. It has been nothing short of a grind for Ronald Acuña Jr. this season, but the man keeps grinding. Although he has had his moments this year, the Atlanta Braves‘ most...
MLB・
Aaron Boone ejection is every Yankees fan reacting to Frankie Montas start
You want to blame Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s eighth-inning error? Go ahead. The offense going 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and leaving 11 runners on base? Yup! Keep it coming! The bullpen was terrible. Frankie Montas was worse. The New York Yankees blew it against the Milwaukee Brewers and were bad.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
3 reasons the Cleveland Browns will lose against the New York Jets
Three reasons the Cleveland Browns are looking at a trap game with the New York Jets. The Cleveland Browns should defeat the New York Jets on paper. Their offense is not very good at the moment and a lot of that has to do with the fact that Joe Flacco is the guy directing the offense. The team doesn’t seem to have a spark and they limped to the finish line against the Baltimore Ravens last week.
FOX Sports
Albert Pujols' Cardinals comeback shows some books have happy endings
The old man walked slowly. As Albert Pujols waddled — harsh, but the only way to correctly describe it — his way toward the home dugout at the Cardinals' spring training stadium, he conjured up memories of the past and apprehensions about the future. His laborious gait did...
numberfire.com
Myles Straw not in Guardians' Saturday Game 2 lineup
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Straw is being replaced in center field by Will Benson versus Twins starter Josh Winder. In 531 plate appearances this season, Straw has a .213 batting average with...
Mets manager Buck Showalter addresses possibility of losing NL East to Braves
New York Mets manager Buck Showalter addressed the possibility of losing the NL East division to the Atlanta Braves, and he takes accountability. The New York Mets are fairly likely to lose the NL East division to the defending World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves. Mets manager Buck Showalter shared...
Braves can’t catch a break with Ozzie Albies injured again
One day after making his return after a long injury absence, Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies suffered a potentially season-ending injury. Ozzie Albies hadn’t played since June 13 when he broke a bone in his foot when he made his return for the Braves on Friday. His time back...
MLB・
Michael Kay’s bold Aaron Judge contract prediction feels ominous for Yankees
It’s upsetting that Aaron Judge being on pace for a record-setting season has partially been interrupted by his impending free agency, as well as the New York Yankees’ epic slide since the All-Star break, but how about a break from all that?. Just kidding! Never a break from...
White Sox slug five HRs, defeat Guardians
Yoan Moncada had four hits, including one of five home runs by the visiting Chicago White Sox, helping them to
Should the Cleveland Guardians very own Jose Ramirez be in the AL MVP race?
The Cleveland Guardians Jose Ramirez could be in the AL MVP race. Had Jose Ramirez not hurt his hand, I have no doubt that he’d be the odds-on favorite to win the AL MVP award. Ramirez is tied for 17th in the Majors for home runs (28), he’s fourth in the majors for RBIs (112), second in doubles hit (42), fifth in total bases and he’s second among all hitters in fewest strikeouts with at least 21 home runs. The only person who has fewer is Nolan Arenado, and he has just one fewer (68) strikeout than Ramirez does.
numberfire.com
Tyler Freeman taking seat Thursday for Guardians
Cleveland Guardians infielder Tyler Freeman is not in the starting lineup on Thursday afternoon against right-hander Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox. Amed Rosario will move to shortstop in place of Freeman while Steven Kwan takes over as the designated hitter. Will Benson will replace Freeman in the lineup to play left field and bat seventh.
ABC News
Lindor, Carrasco shine on Clemente Day, Mets beat Bucs 7-1
NEW YORK -- On a Roberto Clemente Day particularly meaningful to both of them, Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco propelled the New York Mets past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Thursday night to extend their slim lead in the NL East. Lindor launched his 24th home run to set a...
What happened the last time the Cleveland Browns started 2-0?
What did the Cleveland Browns and the NFL look like the last time the Browns were 2-0? The Cleveland Browns will meet the New York Jets on Sunday and when they do, the browns and orange will have a shot at starting 2-0 for the first time since 1993. That was 29 years ago. To do that, the Browns must avoid falling into a trap game of sorts.
