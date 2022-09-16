King Charles III REFUSES To Reveal New Titles For Harry & Meghan's Kids As Estranged Royal Joins Queen's Coffin Procession

Source: Mirrorpix / MEGA; Kirsty O'Connor/WPA-Pool/MEGA

King Charles III has chosen to stay mum on the new titles for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids until after the official royal mourning period for Queen Elizabeth is over later this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Reports claim their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, will be dubbed a Prince while his little sister, Lilibet "Lili" Mountbatten-Windsor, is expected to secure a Princess title if they follow tradition.

Source: JOR/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Considering that Harry and Meghan resigned their roles as senior working royals, its speculated their two children will not get His and Her Royal Highness titles.

"Harry and Meghan were worried about the security issue and being prince and princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security," an insider said about their reaction to the snub, claiming the couple are "furious" and highlighted how Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are HRH status but are not working royals.

The mourning period for Elizabeth is set to end September 26, after which time Charles is believed to give an update on the royal titles.

Harry and Meghan sent shockwaves two years ago when they made the controversial decision to step down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

The Sussexes went on to officially resign from their royal duties and moved to California, later going public with shocking claims about their rocky exit during a bombshell interview that aired in March 2021.

This furthered the divide between Harry and his loved ones.

Source: MEGA

Shortly after Her Majesty died on September 8, RadarOnline.com learned the estranged royal was forced to find his own flight to Balmoral, Scotland, to visit the Queen's bedside.

Although there is still some awkwardness within the family, they put their drama aside during Elizabeth's coffin procession to Westminster Hall this week.

Source: MEGA

It seems his upcoming tell-all book is only fueling the tension as insiders said it could make or break his relationship with the royal family.

"The book is the key to Harry's future in the family," a well-placed source said. "If the book goes away, Harry will be back in. However, if the book is published, trust will be permanently damaged, and he will never again be welcomed into the new King's inner circle."