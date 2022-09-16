ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

King Charles III REFUSES To Reveal New Titles For Harry & Meghan's Kids As Estranged Royal Joins Queen's Coffin Procession

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQNsZ_0hx7SLZe00
Source: Mirrorpix / MEGA; Kirsty O'Connor/WPA-Pool/MEGA

King Charles III has chosen to stay mum on the new titles for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids until after the official royal mourning period for Queen Elizabeth is over later this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Reports claim their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, will be dubbed a Prince while his little sister, Lilibet "Lili" Mountbatten-Windsor, is expected to secure a Princess title if they follow tradition.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qi5AT_0hx7SLZe00
Source: JOR/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Considering that Harry and Meghan resigned their roles as senior working royals, its speculated their two children will not get His and Her Royal Highness titles.

"Harry and Meghan were worried about the security issue and being prince and princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security," an insider said about their reaction to the snub, claiming the couple are "furious" and highlighted how Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are HRH status but are not working royals.

Article continues below advertisement

The mourning period for Elizabeth is set to end September 26, after which time Charles is believed to give an update on the royal titles.

Harry and Meghan sent shockwaves two years ago when they made the controversial decision to step down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

The Sussexes went on to officially resign from their royal duties and moved to California, later going public with shocking claims about their rocky exit during a bombshell interview that aired in March 2021.

This furthered the divide between Harry and his loved ones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CO7Ch_0hx7SLZe00
Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after Her Majesty died on September 8, RadarOnline.com learned the estranged royal was forced to find his own flight to Balmoral, Scotland, to visit the Queen's bedside.

Although there is still some awkwardness within the family, they put their drama aside during Elizabeth's coffin procession to Westminster Hall this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nrUuF_0hx7SLZe00
Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

It seems his upcoming tell-all book is only fueling the tension as insiders said it could make or break his relationship with the royal family.

"The book is the key to Harry's future in the family," a well-placed source said. "If the book goes away, Harry will be back in. However, if the book is published, trust will be permanently damaged, and he will never again be welcomed into the new King's inner circle."

Comments / 55

anonymous
1d ago

they only want the titles because they want the government to pay for their security. they got millions from Netflix and Spotify so they can afford to pay for their own security

Reply(1)
17
patti
2d ago

Release the dumb book. Get it all out there. We’re ready for anything. Even a child. We know it’s a dysfunctional family we seriously can handle anything. Just go away. Just do it and move on

Reply
15
Angels Aware
2d ago

Once again Harry, you can thank “wifey” for all this mess. Her thinking she’s some kind of prima donna, and taking you down with her which is terribly unfortunately, I think you need to re-examine your heart and your life, do you really believe this woman loves you, as she has split your family into, I’m sorry, but that is not love, I am not saying that your family is perfect, no family is perfect but every single thing she has done has caused tremendous rift in your life, I really hope you wake up soon and stop letting her ruin your life

Reply(9)
23
Related
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Turn Down Prince Charles’ Invitation to Visit Him at Balmoral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially touched down in the U.K., arriving over the weekend for their first visit back since June’s Platinum Jubilee. They’ve been seen in Windsor, where they’re staying at their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of the Queen’s Windsor estate—nearby Prince William and Kate Middleton’s brand-new home of Adelaide Cottage (though the two couples seem to have no plans to meet up, despite being in close proximity to one another).
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

The Bombshell Secret Princess Diana Took To The Grave REVEALED 25 Years After Her World-Shattering Death

Diana Spencer was handpicked to be then-Prince Charles’ wife because she was young, naïve and a 100 percent blue blood – but some believe that she died never revealing a shocking secret about her birth.RadarOnline.com has learned that Royal author Tina Brown once uncovered strong speculation in high-up circles that Di’s father was NOT the nobleman John Spencer – the Viscount of Althorp, who would later become an Earl.Instead, there are whispers that the Princess may have been an illegitimate baby – a love child from a hush-hush affair between her aristocrat mom Frances Shand Kydd, then Spencer’s wife, and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Harry set to wear Army uniform as Queen’s grandchildren hold vigil at coffin

The Queen’s grandchildren are expected to honour her memory by holding a vigil at her coffin – with the Duke of Sussex wearing his military uniform.Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, had been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourned as he is no longer a working royal.Despite being a former Army officer he has been in civilian dress for official events, including walking behind his grandmother’s coffin on Wednesday when it was carried to Westminster Hall to lie in state.But the Daily Mirror said Palace...
POLITICS
RadarOnline

Gayle King Snubbed by Meghan Markle, Royal Not Interested In Having Her Friend On Spotify Podcast

Meghan Markle has been asking all her A-List friends to be a guest on her new podcast – with the exception of one, Gayle King, RadarOnline.com. “Gayle is great, but she isn’t Serena Williams or Mariah Carey. Meghan knows she has to deliver big guests and numbers for her new podcast, especially because she is getting paid so much money,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
The List

Sarah Ferguson's Absence From The Queen's Mourning Events Hasn't Gone Unnoticed

Sarah Ferguson flew back to the United Kingdom from the Venice Film Festival after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. According to Hello!, the Duchess of York canceled plans and flew home to be with family. Even after her divorce from Prince Andrew, Fergie had a good relationship with Queen Elizabeth. Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, divorced in 1996 but still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. While Ferguson raised eyebrows with her comments about Prince Andrew at times, the beloved monarch held her ex-daughter-in-law in affection. A royal insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

‘Her Quest To Get Rid Of Poor Kate’: Queen Camilla’s Secret Feud With Prince Williams’s Wife Exposed As King Charles Takes The Throne

King Charles’ wife Camilla secretly feuded with Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton in the months before the couple’s extravagant royal wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned. Palace sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that the new Queen Consort was no fan of Middleton leading up to her becoming the Duchess of...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

‘I Know They’re My Parents': King Charles III And Queen Camilla’s Alleged Secret Love Child Dragging Royals To Court For DNA Test

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to be served with legal paperwork by their alleged secret love child, only days after Queen Elizabeth’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 56-year-old Australian Simon Dorante-Day has been pushing the story that he is the son of Charles and Camilla for years. Dorante-Day said his adoptive grandmother worked for Queen Elizabeth. On her deathbed, he claimed she told him his biological parents were Charles and Camilla. He was born in 1966 which would mean he was conceived before Charles’ marriage to Diana. Many believe Charles first met in 1970...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#King Charles#Royal Highness#Uk#Harry Meghan#Radaronline Com#Hrh#Sussexes
Daily Mail

Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat

Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

Charles III Confronts First Problem as King: Too Many Palaces

It's a nice problem for a king to have: too many palaces but only one royal head to lay down on one’s pillow at night. The Times of London reports that the newly promoted Charles III can’t decide what to do with all the residences left him by by his mother. The newspaper said that the “obvious assumption” was that Charles would copy his mother and divide his time between Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, with holidays at Balmoral—the Scottish castle where Queen Elizabeth died last week at the age of 96—and the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The problem is that Charles, 73, already has a picture-perfect home, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, and doesn’t like either Buckingham Palace or Windsor. The solution being suggested is that Buckingham Palace is converted into some sort of royal hotel/conference center and Charles’ son William, the new Prince of Wales, moves out of his house on the Windsor estate and into the drafty old castle itself.
WORLD
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

71K+
Followers
2K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy