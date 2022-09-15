ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

mauinow.com

West Maui Taxpayers hold candidates night, Oct. 13

The West Maui Taxpayers Association is holding a “General Candidates Night” at the Lahaina Civic Center’s Social Hall on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. The meet-and-greet starts at 3:30 p.m. with tables outside the meeting hall, followed by some refreshments. The association plans to begin a candidates program...
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

Hawaiian Telcom employees volunteer for "Day in the Community"

More than 500 Hawaiian Telcom employees signed up to volunteer for various community service projects statewide as part of the company’s annual “Day in the Community,” held on Friday. Here on Maui, volunteers assisted with a cleanup of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Beach in Kīhei with Mālama Maui Nui.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

3 Oahu schools recognized as models of excellence under national Blue Ribbon program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Oahu schools have been recognized as national models of excellence. Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu elementary were named National Blue Ribbon schools on Friday. The federal Blue Ribbon program honors public and private schools based on academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps. The three Hawaii...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

MEO Youth sign waving event brings attention to suicide prevention

“You Are Loved, You Are Missed, You Are Remembered.” That’s the message shared on a banner held along Kaʻahumanu Avenue on Tuesday, as part of National Suicide Prevention Month. The banner, which also showed the faces of 11 people, was held by family members who lost loved ones to suicide.
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Sept. 18, 2022

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Sept. 18, 2022. May they rest in peace. Richard “Noosh” Nishihara, born Feb. 15, 1944,. died Sept. 8, 2022 at the age of 78 in the loving presence of family and friends on Maui. Noosh is survived by his wife, Phyllis Nakamura,...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii woman with passion for serving kupuna selected as Obama Foundation Scholar

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii woman with a passion for serving the kupuna population has been selected as an Obama Foundation Scholar for the 2022 to 2023 academic year. Dr. Poki’i Balaz was chosen as the first scholar from Hawaii to participate in the program. Balaz is currently chief policy and compliance officer for Lunalilo Home, a residential care home that serves Hawaii’s kupuna.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Made in Hawaii Festival Returns to Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The Made in Hawaii Festival produced by the Hawaii Food Industry Association will be held at Ala Moana Center over the Veteran's Day Holiday Weekend, Nov. 11-13, 2022. The festival will feature more than 300 vendors showcasing thousands of locally made products. Spokeswoman for Made in Hawaii, Olena Heu was on Good Morning Hawaii Saturday to share more about the longest running festival of Island made products.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Goodwill Hawaii Opens New Location in Kaneohe

Honolulu (KHON2) – Goodwill Hawaii’s newest store and donation center is now open in Kaneohe. Goodwill Hawaii has been seeing 3,000 donors a month at two designated donation sites in the Kaneohe neighborhood, which encouraged the decision to open a store and donation center. “We’re just really excited...
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Just how diverse is Hawaii? There's a list for that.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is considered a melting pot of different cultures and ethnicities, and a new analysis released Wednesday proves just that. According to WalletHub, Hawaii is the third most diverse state in the U.S. for 2022. Researchers compared all 50 states across six key dimensions: socio-economic, cultural, economic,...
HAWAII STATE
Jake Wells

Hawaii residents to get up to $1,200 from the state

Money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Hawaii, here is some fantastic news for you. You can expect a refund as early as this week. Governor David Ige signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115. Recently, Ige shared that refunds would be sent out in the next 48 hours.
HAWAII STATE

