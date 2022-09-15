Read full article on original website
Related
mauinow.com
West Maui Taxpayers hold candidates night, Oct. 13
The West Maui Taxpayers Association is holding a “General Candidates Night” at the Lahaina Civic Center’s Social Hall on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. The meet-and-greet starts at 3:30 p.m. with tables outside the meeting hall, followed by some refreshments. The association plans to begin a candidates program...
mauinow.com
Hawaiian Telcom employees volunteer for “Day in the Community”
More than 500 Hawaiian Telcom employees signed up to volunteer for various community service projects statewide as part of the company’s annual “Day in the Community,” held on Friday. Here on Maui, volunteers assisted with a cleanup of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Beach in Kīhei with Mālama Maui Nui.
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 Oahu schools recognized as models of excellence under national Blue Ribbon program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Oahu schools have been recognized as national models of excellence. Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu elementary were named National Blue Ribbon schools on Friday. The federal Blue Ribbon program honors public and private schools based on academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps. The three Hawaii...
mauinow.com
Maui Waena, Kīhei Charter among largest middle and charter schools respectively
Maui Waena Intermediate School in Kahului has among the largest middle school enrollment in the state with 1,044 students. Kīhei Charter School has the third largest charter school enrollment in Hawaiʻi with 693 students, according to the latest data compiled by the state Department of Education. Enrollment at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mauinow.com
MEO Youth sign waving event brings attention to suicide prevention
“You Are Loved, You Are Missed, You Are Remembered.” That’s the message shared on a banner held along Kaʻahumanu Avenue on Tuesday, as part of National Suicide Prevention Month. The banner, which also showed the faces of 11 people, was held by family members who lost loved ones to suicide.
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Sept. 18, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Sept. 18, 2022. May they rest in peace. Richard “Noosh” Nishihara, born Feb. 15, 1944,. died Sept. 8, 2022 at the age of 78 in the loving presence of family and friends on Maui. Noosh is survived by his wife, Phyllis Nakamura,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii woman with passion for serving kupuna selected as Obama Foundation Scholar
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii woman with a passion for serving the kupuna population has been selected as an Obama Foundation Scholar for the 2022 to 2023 academic year. Dr. Poki’i Balaz was chosen as the first scholar from Hawaii to participate in the program. Balaz is currently chief policy and compliance officer for Lunalilo Home, a residential care home that serves Hawaii’s kupuna.
Honolulu Little League meet and greet, $15K donation
The Honolulu Little League World Series Champions held a meet and greet on Sunday, Sept. 18 at VH07V (Aloha Revolution) at the Waimalu Shopping Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mauinow.com
Ke Ao Hāliʻi gets $100K grant for stewardship of East Maui lands, among list of OHA awards
Ten community nonprofits will receive a total of $754,840 in grant awards from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to help support their efforts in strengthening the Native Hawaiian community. Leading the way are a pair of $100,000 ʻĀina Community Grant awards going to Ke Ao Hāliʻi on Maui and ʻĀina...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State blames shrinking enrollment at public schools on declining birth rate, outmigration
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii public schools lost nearly 3,000 students this school year compared to the year before, according to new enrollment figures released Friday. It’s the fourth school year with declining enrollment. DOE officials blamed the trend on Hawaii’s declining birth rate and ongoing outmigration to other states....
Where to satisfy your hunger during Hispanic Heritage Month in Hawaii
Satisfy your hunger while celebrating the rich history and culture from more than 20 Latin countries. Yelp says to check out these places in Hawaii.
KITV.com
Made in Hawaii Festival Returns to Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The Made in Hawaii Festival produced by the Hawaii Food Industry Association will be held at Ala Moana Center over the Veteran's Day Holiday Weekend, Nov. 11-13, 2022. The festival will feature more than 300 vendors showcasing thousands of locally made products. Spokeswoman for Made in Hawaii, Olena Heu was on Good Morning Hawaii Saturday to share more about the longest running festival of Island made products.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid severe shortage of nurses, Hawaii nursing schools reject 100s of qualified applicants
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While Hawaii’s hospitals grapple with a dire shortage of nurses, nursing schools across the state are rejecting hundreds of qualified applicants. The reason: There aren’t enough instructors to teach them. Officials say the number of instructor vacancies has doubled since 2016. Of the 131 full-time...
HDOH approves second medical cannabis dispensary for Green Aloha
The Hawaii Department of Health approved a second storefront for Green Aloha on Kauai.
KHON2
Goodwill Hawaii Opens New Location in Kaneohe
Honolulu (KHON2) – Goodwill Hawaii’s newest store and donation center is now open in Kaneohe. Goodwill Hawaii has been seeing 3,000 donors a month at two designated donation sites in the Kaneohe neighborhood, which encouraged the decision to open a store and donation center. “We’re just really excited...
A Super PAC Backed By The Carpenters Union Is Pouring Cash Into This Maui Council Race
The same group funded by the construction industry that has made headlines across Hawaii for political attack ads in past elections is throwing its weight behind a few Maui County races — putting tens of thousands of dollars behind one candidate in particular. Hawaii residents may already be familiar...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui County to review contracts amid bribery scandal that netted former public official
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County is taking a closer look at the contracts awarded to companies run by a Hawaii businessman at the center of the state Capitol bribery scandal. Prosecutors said Stewart Stant, the county’s Environmental Management director under Mayor Alan Arakawa, got $2 million in bribes and gave...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Just how diverse is Hawaii? There’s a list for that.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is considered a melting pot of different cultures and ethnicities, and a new analysis released Wednesday proves just that. According to WalletHub, Hawaii is the third most diverse state in the U.S. for 2022. Researchers compared all 50 states across six key dimensions: socio-economic, cultural, economic,...
Hawaii residents to get up to $1,200 from the state
Money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Hawaii, here is some fantastic news for you. You can expect a refund as early as this week. Governor David Ige signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115. Recently, Ige shared that refunds would be sent out in the next 48 hours.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We need you:’ Waikiki hotels scramble to fill 500 positions as international travel returns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Properties are scrambling to fill more than 500 positions in Waikiki hotels to prepare for the return of Japanese visitors, business conferences and the holiday travel season. “Where have all the workers gone? I still don’t know the answer,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the...
Comments / 0