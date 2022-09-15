ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

crossroadstoday.com

Crash that killed Rep. Walorski blamed on failed passing try

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday. A witness traveling behind...
INDIANA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies,...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
crossroadstoday.com

Parents win key ruling in Michigan newborn blood dispute

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has found key parts of Michigan’s newborn blood-testing program unconstitutional in a challenge by four parents who raised concerns about how leftover samples are used long after screening for rare diseases. The lawsuit is not a class action. But the decision this week...
MICHIGAN STATE
crossroadstoday.com

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs abortion ban into law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Friday signed into law a ban on abortions at all stages of pregnancy, making West Virginia the second state to enact a law prohibiting the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling overturning its constitutional protection. The bill...
POLITICS
crossroadstoday.com

GOP candidate Schmitt a no-show at Senate debate in Missouri

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine called for compassion for immigrants, criticized the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and pressed the need to address climate change during a candidate forum before a gathering of journalists on Friday — one notable for the absence of the race’s clear frontrunner.
MISSOURI STATE
crossroadstoday.com

California 1st with law protecting children’s online privacy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will be the first state to require online companies to put kids’ safety first by barring them from profiling children or using personal information in ways that could harm children physically or mentally, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday. “We’re taking aggressive action in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Minnesota governor rolls out plan to fight climate change

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Friday rolled out a framework for fighting climate change that shows his proposed direction on the environment if he wins a second term, a sweeping plan that would slash carbon emissions and speed the switchover to electric vehicles. Walz announced...
MINNESOTA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Gov. Kristi Noem silent on possible appeal to ethics board

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem faced a Friday deadline to appeal a state ethics board’s finding that there was evidence she improperly intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license. The Government Accountability Board voted unanimously last month that...
POLITICS
crossroadstoday.com

Rain returns to the Crossroads while Fiona strengthens in the Atlantic

Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light winds while temperatures stay around average. Low: 72 degrees. Winds: E 5-10 mph. 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Friday: Mostly sunny skies with light winds while temperatures stay below average. High: 87/73 degrees. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. A 60% chance...
TEXAS STATE

