Houston players are literally fighting one another while losing to Kansas
The idea of losing at home to freaking Kansas has completely broken these Houston players. Houston has a problem, and that problem is Kansas. Carry on my wayward son. There’ll be peace when you are losing at home to the Jayhawks. As you lay your weary head to rest after enough Redbull vodkas to make your heart explode, don’t you cry no more. No more, as in no more chances for Dana Holgorsen and the Cougars to win the Group of Five ever again. They got to get ready for Big 12 shenanigans and Kansas being a wagon!
Patrick Mahomes blasts ESPN for showing replays of graphic Texas Tech injury
Kansas City Chiefs star and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes criticized ESPN for replaying Red Raiders linebacker Bryce Martinez’s graphic injury. The Texas Red Raiders have gone 2-0 to start the season, and they looked to remain undefeated with a victory over the No. 16 North Carolina State Wolfpack.
