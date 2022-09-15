Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Woman arrested after Nebraska State Patrol allegedly finds 10 pounds of meth
YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - An Illinois woman was arrested in Nebraska after she was allegedly found with 10 pounds of methamphetamine in her car. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper made contact with a driver at the eastbound I-80 rest stop near York around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. NSP did not disclose why the trooper initially made contact.
klin.com
NSP Helicopter Helps LPD Arrest Two Teens In Stolen Vehicle
An 18 year old Lincoln man ended up in handcuffs after LPD Gang Unit members spotted a Black Jeep Grand Cherokee near 27th and J around noon on Thursday that had been stolen two days earlier. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says they tried to make contact with the driver after...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Police release image of vehicle involved in possible child enticement
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department released photos of a car, believed to be involved in a possible child enticement that happened Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle is described as light-colored, smaller 4-door car with unknown license plates. LPD said they believe that the vehicle is a 2008 or 2009...
KSNB Local4
Omaha man charged with attempted murder in York
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha man is facing an attempted murder charge after another man ended up with stab wounds to his neck, bicep and back in York. Sergio Mier Torres is charged with three felony charges out of York County, including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police searching for people who stole flags at Pound Middle School
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two flags flying at half-staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth II were stolen over the weekend, Lincoln Police say. Those two flags had flown at Pound Middle School near 48th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 until they were taken sometime between last Friday and Tuesday.
kfornow.com
Two Teens Were Arrested After They Were Caught In a Stolen SUV
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 16)–An 18-year-old is in jail, suspected of driving a stolen SUV, while a 15-year-old with him is also facing theft charges. Investigators with the Lincoln Police Gang Unit on Thursday about noon time saw a 2021 black Jeep Grand Cherokee near 27th and “J” Streets, after finding out a couple days prior that it had been reported stolen. Officers tried to contact the driver, later identified as Donovan Garrett, at the Petro Mart near 23rd and “R” Street while he was refueling. Police say Garrett refused their commands, got back into the Jeep and took off.
klkntv.com
Two Nebraskans killed in head-on collision near Osceola
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A head-on collision near Osceola left two dead on Friday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on State Highway 81/92 just east of Osceola, which is about 24 miles north of York. A Chevy Silverado driven by...
York News-Times
York resident charged with 17 felonies related to illegal firearms
YORK – Jonathan Thornton, 45, of York and formerly of Louisiana, has been charged with 17 felonies related to the possession of illegal firearms and controlled substances. The York Police Department was called to a campground location at the York interchange upon the report of a disturbance. In talking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle collision leaves two dead, vehicle on fire
OSCEOLA, Neb. -- Authorities in Polk County said they responded to a fatality accident Friday morning. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two vehicle accident around 7:40 a.m. Friday, along with Polka County Emergency Responders from Osceola and Shelby. The accident happened on State Highway 81/92...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: man arrested after alleged pizzeria vandalism
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested after allegedly vandalizing a local pizzeria Wednesday night. The Lincoln Police Department said around 9:20 p.m. they were called to Blaze Pizza at 1317 Q St. for a report of a male, a 35-year-old man, who had just broken a window. It...
News Channel Nebraska
Three-vehicle accident leaves two injured in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Columbus responded to a three-vehicle accident that resulted in multiple injuries Thursday night. The Columbus Police Department said they and Columbus fire were dispatched to the intersection of 45th Ave. and 23rd St. for an injury accident around 7:30 p.m. The Police Department said that...
KSNB Local4
Two dead after crash on Highway 81 near Osceola
OSCEOLA, Neb. (KSNB) -The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatality crash on Highway 81 on Friday. According to officials, deputies and the Polk County Emergency Responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 81 between Q and R Roads east of Osceola at around 7:41 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Four teens arrested, 14-year-old found with Glock
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said Gang Unit Investigators arrested four teens after identifying a vehicle allegedly connected to a shooting. LPD said around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the GUI did a follow-up in the 2000 block of N 28th and saw a vehicle, they knew was involved in a previous shooting, pull into a nearby lot.
klin.com
$12,000 Motorcycle Stolen From Lincoln Garage
Lincoln Police were called to a home near 78th and Barrington Place around 5:45 Tuesday evening to investigate a burglary. “The owner of the residence reported that sometime over the previous day his 2021 Black Kawasaki Ninja 650cc motorcycle was taken from his garage,” says Captain Todd Kocian.
WOWT
One dead after skydiving accident at Crete Airport
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Crete Police Department is assisting the Federal Aviation Administration in the investigation of a fatal skydiving accident which occurred at the Crete Airport on Thursday. According to witnesses, a pair of skydivers conducted a tandem jump late Thursday afternoon. They exited an aircraft, operated by...
klkntv.com
Fire south of Lincoln causes about $80,000 in damage
ROCA, Neb. (KLKN) — An outbuilding south of Lincoln was lost to a fire that sent large clouds of smoke into the sky. At 2:45 p.m. Thursday, firefighters were called to an outbuilding fire near Bennet Road and 46th Street. The fire was contained to the building, with no...
klkntv.com
Minor house fire in East Lincoln caused by washing machine
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to house fire near 84th and Van Dorn Streets at around 9:45 Friday morning. Capt. Jared Fredrickson said there was no smoke or fire when crews arrived. After investigating, firefighters found an extinguished fire was found in the homeowner’s washing machine downstairs.
1011now.com
LPD officer ‘removed from service’ amid domestic allegations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Police officer who had been with the department for just seven months has had his law enforcement authority removed as a result of a domestic-related investigation. Late Tuesday, the Lincoln Police Department says it was made aware of two Domestic Abuse Protection Orders and...
KSNB Local4
Hastings man killed in motorcycle crash near Glenvil
GLENVIL, Neb. (KSNB) - One person has died and another injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening near Glenvil. On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the motorcycle-vehicle accident at 6:12 p.m. on County Road B and Road 312. The sheriff’s office said...
klin.com
One Person Injured In Morning Crash On I-180
Lincoln Police say a pickup driver was injured in a two vehicle crash on I-180 at Superior Street around 7:15 Thursday morning. “The investigation revealed a pickup was eastbound on Superior Street and was turning left to get onto 180 northbound when it collided with a westbound vehicle,” says Captain Todd Kocian.
Comments / 0