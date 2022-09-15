ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Bucs Injuries Are Worrisome Heading Into Saints Game

It was a bloodbath in Tampa Bay the last time the Bucs played the Saints. Not only did New Orleans steal a win at Raymond James Stadium by the unbelievable score of 9-0 last December, the Saints added injury to insult by knocking out several Bucs weapons on offense. Now...
3 Raiders starters ruled out vs. Cardinals

The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up their week of practice and released their final injury report of the week. They have three starters ruled out and another offensive contributor is unlikely to go. Check out the final details of the Raiders’ Friday injury report with game designations. Listen to...
Ohtani, Angels win 2-1, drop Mariners in wild-card standings

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitched seven scoreless innings, drove in one run and scored another as the Los Angeles Angels beat Seattle 2-1 Saturday night, dropping the Mariners in the wild-card standings. The Mariners entered the four-game series tied for the top spot in the AL wild-card chase but are now two games behind Toronto and a half game in back of Tampa Bay. Seattle holds the final wild-card spot, five games ahead of Baltimore. The Angels’ second straight victory against the Mariners came on the back of their two-way MVP candidate as Ohtani reached base twice in three at-bats, drove in his 89th run and lowered his ERA to 2.43 in 148 total innings. “I don’t like to self-critique myself in any way,” Ohtani said through an interpreter as he is in the midst of an MVP chase with the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge. “One thing I could say is, overall, balance-wise, I’m having a better season this year than I had last year.”
Kenny "The Snake" Stabler Got Started for Raiders vs. Cardinals

The Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals will both be trying to prevent starting the new season 0-2 when they meet for only the 11th time on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PDT at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Both teams have moved around in their histories, with the Raiders starting...
Dueling expert picks for Cardinals-Raiders in Week 2

The Arizona Cardinals seek to avoid an 0-2 start as they travel to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. The Raiders also want to avoid an 0-2 start. Arizona was blown out 44-21 by the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, allowing Patrick Mahomes to throw five touchdown passes and the Kansas City offense to roll up 488 total yards.
From the Locker Room: Las Vegas Raiders Nate Hobbs

HENDERSON, Nev.-Nate Hobbs of the Las Vegas Raiders was one of the top cornerbacks in all of the National Football league during his rookie campaign last season. After one week of the 2022 season, he has now set himself apart as an elite defensive back. I caught up with him...
2022 Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker

Welcome to your weekly Las Vegas Raiders fantasy tracker for the 2022 season. Each week we will track the fantasy production of the Raiders’ top fantasy players that were covered in last week’s season preview. We will provide analysis from the most recent game, as well as projections for the upcoming game. Stats from previous games will come from ESPN and all points will be based on standard PPR formats.
Rondale Moore (hamstring) ruled out again for Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 2 versus the Las Vegas Raiders. Moore injured his hamstring a few days before the season started and he will remain out for a second straight game. Andy Isabella (back) has also been ruled out for Week 2, so Greg Dortch should see plenty of targets once again. Dortch tied Hollywood Brown for the Cardinals lead with 42 routes in Week 1, and he led the team in targets (9), catches (7), and yards (63).
#14 Utah beats San Diego State 35-7

San Diego State lost to #14 Utah 35-7 on Saturday night, as the Aztecs’ offense struggled mightily. After a scoreless 1st quarter, the Utes exploded for 21 points in the 2nd quarter. QB Kyle Crum threw a costly interception early in the 3rd quarter.
