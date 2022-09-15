ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Charlestown man fatally stabbed roommate with hunting knife, prosecutors say

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Charlestown man is accused of fatally stabbing his roommate with a hunting knife Monday morning. The stabbing happened at 279 Biscuit City Rd. In Washington County District Court Tuesday, prosecutors said Macy Roy came out of her room at about 10:20 a.m. and saw one of her roommates, Alex Rolin, holding a large knife and smiling at her.
Turnto10.com

Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing in Charlestown

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island State Police Department has charged a man with murder in a fatal stabbing in Charlestown. State police responded to 279 Biscuit City Road on Monday morning for a disturbance call. Responding officers found a woman stabbed in her chest. She was transported to South...
ABC6.com

Police: Warwick sees uptick in mailbox fishing

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Tuesday that the city has seen an uptick in mailbox fishing over the past month. Police explained that most of the fishing has happened in the northern part of the city. The department has instructed officers to focus on the areas that...
Turnto10.com

Providence police investigate reported pellet gun attacks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police are investigating after multiple pellet gun attacks were reported on the city's east side on Friday night. The first incident was called in at about 8:30 p.m. from a Brown University student who initially thought she was hit by a paintball. She told...
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in former Rhode Island mayor’s home

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Authorities in Rhode Island have discovered the badly decomposed remains of two people inside a former mayor’s home, officials said. According to WJAR and WPRI, Woonsocket police responded Monday to the Marian Lane home of Susan Menard, the city’s former mayor. Inside, they found an “elderly” man and woman dead and “severely decomposed,” police said.
WPRI 12 News

3 arrested after fight outside Providence nightclub

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a fight that broke out Friday night outside a city nightclub. Investigators say a gun was found outside LIT Lounge Nightclub and three people were arrested. Police tell 12 News they plan to bring the incident up to the Providence Board of Licenses.
Turnto10.com

Providence police arrest public works employee accused of distributing fentanyl

(WJAR) — The Providence Police Department has arrested a city public works employee accused of distributing fentanyl during his shift. The department arrested Christopher Anderson for allegedly distributing fentanyl while on city time. Investigators say they seized 1,176 blue glassine bags of suspected fentanyl, weighing 23.5 grams. Anderson is...
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford man charged in parking lot stabbing

An East Hartford man is accused of stabbing a woman as she sat in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant Thursday on Spencer Street in Manchester. Police tracked down and arrested the man, Leonel Colon-Ortiz, 38, after he fled the scene. He was held in lieu of $1 million bond and was to appear for arraignment in Manchester Superior Court today.
liveboston617.org

Overnight Shooting in Milton Leaves One Victim Hospitalized

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 23:35 hours, Fallon EMTs, Milton Police officers, and Milton Fire responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that there were two separate locations with different pieces of evidence. Ballistic casings were...
Turnto10.com

Death of man restrained by police, fire crews under investigation

(WJAR) — Officials are currently investigating the death of a man who was restrained by Cranston police and fire during a call for medical assistance on Thursday. A spokesperson for the Rhode Island Attorney General said police and rescue responded to a call at the Econo Lodge in Cranston on Thursday for an individual in need of medical assistance.
GoLocalProv

RI State Police Announce Arrest in Monday’s Murder

The Rhode Island State Police announced on Tuesday the arrest of a 25 year-old-man in the murder at 279 Biscuit City Road, Charlestown, Rhode Island. Alex S. Rolin, of the location, was arrested and charged with murder. On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 10 AM, the Charlestown Police Department...
