ABC6.com
Woonsocket police search ex-mayor’s home after ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two bodies were found “severely decomposed” inside of a home that belonged to a former Woonsocket mayor Monday night, according to authorities. The bodies of a man and woman were discovered in a Marian Lane home, where police said Mayor Susan Menard lived.
ABC6.com
Charlestown man fatally stabbed roommate with hunting knife, prosecutors say
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Charlestown man is accused of fatally stabbing his roommate with a hunting knife Monday morning. The stabbing happened at 279 Biscuit City Rd. In Washington County District Court Tuesday, prosecutors said Macy Roy came out of her room at about 10:20 a.m. and saw one of her roommates, Alex Rolin, holding a large knife and smiling at her.
Turnto10.com
Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing in Charlestown
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island State Police Department has charged a man with murder in a fatal stabbing in Charlestown. State police responded to 279 Biscuit City Road on Monday morning for a disturbance call. Responding officers found a woman stabbed in her chest. She was transported to South...
ABC6.com
Police: Warwick sees uptick in mailbox fishing
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Tuesday that the city has seen an uptick in mailbox fishing over the past month. Police explained that most of the fishing has happened in the northern part of the city. The department has instructed officers to focus on the areas that...
Turnto10.com
Providence police investigate reported pellet gun attacks
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police are investigating after multiple pellet gun attacks were reported on the city's east side on Friday night. The first incident was called in at about 8:30 p.m. from a Brown University student who initially thought she was hit by a paintball. She told...
2 ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in former Rhode Island mayor’s home
WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Authorities in Rhode Island have discovered the badly decomposed remains of two people inside a former mayor’s home, officials said. According to WJAR and WPRI, Woonsocket police responded Monday to the Marian Lane home of Susan Menard, the city’s former mayor. Inside, they found an “elderly” man and woman dead and “severely decomposed,” police said.
Police ID man killed in North Kingstown crash
The crash happened just before noon Saturday on Slocum Road.
3 arrested after fight outside Providence nightclub
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a fight that broke out Friday night outside a city nightclub. Investigators say a gun was found outside LIT Lounge Nightclub and three people were arrested. Police tell 12 News they plan to bring the incident up to the Providence Board of Licenses.
Man gets life in prison for robbing Wendy’s employee at gunpoint
A Boston man convicted of robbing and kidnapping a Seekonk Wendy's employee more than four years ago was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday, according to prosecutors.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing to death woman he knew
Colonel Darnell S. Weaver, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety today announced an arrest in the investigation at 279 Biscuit City Road in Charlestown, Rhode Island. 25-year-old Alex S. Rolin, of 279 Biscuit City Road, Charlestown, RI was arrested and charged...
Turnto10.com
Providence police arrest public works employee accused of distributing fentanyl
(WJAR) — The Providence Police Department has arrested a city public works employee accused of distributing fentanyl during his shift. The department arrested Christopher Anderson for allegedly distributing fentanyl while on city time. Investigators say they seized 1,176 blue glassine bags of suspected fentanyl, weighing 23.5 grams. Anderson is...
Man who robbed Seekonk Wendy’s employee at gunpoint sentenced to life under ‘habitual criminal’ law
A Boston man who held a Seekonk Wendy’s employee at gunpoint and robbed her was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after being convicted following a week-long trial in Fall River Superior Court. Todd Johnson, 61, was convicted by a jury of armed and masked robbery and kidnapping. He...
2 teens killed in Attleboro crash identified
Police responded to South Avenue and West Street for a single-car crash around 4:30 a.m.
East Hartford man charged in parking lot stabbing
An East Hartford man is accused of stabbing a woman as she sat in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant Thursday on Spencer Street in Manchester. Police tracked down and arrested the man, Leonel Colon-Ortiz, 38, after he fled the scene. He was held in lieu of $1 million bond and was to appear for arraignment in Manchester Superior Court today.
liveboston617.org
Overnight Shooting in Milton Leaves One Victim Hospitalized
On Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 23:35 hours, Fallon EMTs, Milton Police officers, and Milton Fire responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that there were two separate locations with different pieces of evidence. Ballistic casings were...
Turnto10.com
Pair arrested after police find nearly 600 grams of fentanyl in New Bedford
(WJAR) — Police arrested a couple after finding nearly 600 grams of fentanyl in their residence. The New Bedford Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on 518 Nash Road on Thursday. This Monday, police say they found a toolbox that contained 33 bags of fentanyl pills...
Turnto10.com
Death of man restrained by police, fire crews under investigation
(WJAR) — Officials are currently investigating the death of a man who was restrained by Cranston police and fire during a call for medical assistance on Thursday. A spokesperson for the Rhode Island Attorney General said police and rescue responded to a call at the Econo Lodge in Cranston on Thursday for an individual in need of medical assistance.
ABC6.com
‘This doesn’t happen here’ Charlestown residents react to stabbing murder
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) – Charlestown residents are left stunned after a woman was stabbed to death Monday morning by her roommate. 25-year-old Alex Rolin is being accused of killing 45-year-old Grya Pihlkrant in her bed with a hunting knife. For nearly 30 years, Jorie Foer has lived in Charlestown...
GoLocalProv
RI State Police Announce Arrest in Monday’s Murder
The Rhode Island State Police announced on Tuesday the arrest of a 25 year-old-man in the murder at 279 Biscuit City Road, Charlestown, Rhode Island. Alex S. Rolin, of the location, was arrested and charged with murder. On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 10 AM, the Charlestown Police Department...
