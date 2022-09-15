ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

‘1619 Project’ creator hammered for claiming migrant relocation has undermined 'American exceptionalism'

Conservative Twitter users swarmed the latest tweet from "1619 Project" creator, critical race theorist, and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, which claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., move to relocate illegal immigrants was an attempt to "stoke the ugliest instincts of humanity." Hannah-Jones, whose most prominent contribution to journalism...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
State
Washington State
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Native religious leaders say legalizing peyote use for all would threaten their practices

The possibility that states might decriminalize the general use of peyote is raising concerns among Indigenous practitioners, who employ the cactus in traditional settings like the Native American Church. Already, the Navajo Nation is moving to oppose any changes in the law. As states continue to decriminalize marijuana, Tracy Willie,...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Denver

US changes names of places with racist term for Native women

The U.S. government has joined a ski resort and others that have quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere.New names for nearly 650 places bearing the offensive word "squaw" include the mundane (Echo Peak, Texas), peculiar (No Name Island, Maine) and Indigenous terms (Nammi'I Naokwaide, Idaho) whose meaning at a glance will elude those unfamiliar with Native languages.Nammi'I Naokwaide, located in traditional lands of the Shoshone and Bannock tribes in southern Idaho, means "Young Sister Creek." The tribes...
MAINE STATE
Voice of America

Native American News Roundup September 11-17, 2022

Here is a summary of Native American-related news around the U.S. this week:. Mohegan Chief Marilynn “Lynn” Malerba is the first Native American treasurer of the United States. “We all know that, historically, many promises have not been kept to the indigenous peoples of this nation. But we...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Anita Durairaj

An ancient tradition reveals why Indian Americans love spelling bees

Indian American Sukanya Roy; winner of the 2011 Scripps National Spelling BeeCredit: Scripps National Spelling Bee; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The winner of the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee was a 13-year-old Indian American girl, Harini Logan. This is no longer surprising as Indian-Americans have dominated the National Spelling Bee contest for years.
LiveScience

Rise of the Aztec Empire explained in All About History 121

In All About History issue 121 (opens in new tab), on sale now, you can explore the rise of the Aztec Empire, from its simple origins to the massive Central American superpower that it became. Learn about how its society was structured, how its military dominated the region and how people lived their daily lives.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guatemala#El Salvador#Mexico#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Hispanic#Latino#Latin American#European
Upworthy

Historian Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, who created database of over 100,000 enslaved people, dies at 93

Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, the woman who created a database of more than 100,000 enslaved in Louisiana, died at the age of 93 on August 29. Born on June 17, 1929, Hall's Louisiana Slave Database contains 107,000 entries of people who were enslaved in the state between 1719 and 1820, reports PEOPLE. Hall was able to identify these people through plantation lists, criminal cases and documents such as wills, marriage contracts, leases and death certificates.
LOUISIANA STATE
Fox News

Book banning in America: Censoring literature in US dates back centuries, but this time is different: experts

Thomas Morton, an Englishman who traveled to Plymouth Colony in 1622, wasted no time in clashing with his strait-laced Pilgrim neighbors, leading a nearby village called Merrymount of fellow English miscreants and Algonquian Indians. Dubbed the "Lord of Misrule" by Plymouth Colony Governor William Bradford, Morton and his followers affixed...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Kari Lake echoes Trump rhetoric on immigrants; Park service pledges to work with tribes; Easy lasagna recipe

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Kari Lake echoed former President Donald Trump's words that prompted a firestorm in 2015 by casting all immigrants as criminals. The park service's new guidelines for tribal co-stewardship in parklands includes stronger protections for sacred and culturally...
POTUS
Upworthy

Dutch government to officially apologize for slavery, set up fund to heal 'historical suffering'

A period of nearly 200 years of slavery came to an end in the former Dutch colonies of Suriname and the Dutch Antilles on 1 July 1863, according to the African Studies Department at Leiden University. Now, more than a century and a half after slavery was officially abolished in the Netherlands, the Dutch government is planning to apologize for its historic role in the slave trade, reports Bloomberg. It also plans to set up a fund—which may be as big as 200 million euros ($204 million)—for projects that aim to raise awareness about the legacy of slavery, according to people familiar with the matter. The fund will be announced after an official apology for the nation's role in slavery is made by the end of this year or early 2023.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy