Read full article on original website
Related
National Hispanic Heritage Month Is Incomplete Without Afro-Latino History
The intersection of Black and Hispanic history tends to occupy an uncomfortable middle ground
Scholar who saw all this coming: Americans "do not really understand liberal democracy"
In his widely-praised speech two weeks ago in Philadelphia, Joe Biden (finally) issued a clear and direct public warning about the Republican-fascist movement as an existential threat to American democracy. In an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," Vice President Kamala Harris expanded on Biden's warning, connecting the 21st anniversary...
Here’s Why August 28 Is A Major Date In Black History
The importance of the calendar date August 28 in the context of Black history in the United States gets underscored on an annual basis, and this year is no different. The post Here’s Why August 28 Is A Major Date In Black History appeared first on NewsOne.
‘1619 Project’ creator hammered for claiming migrant relocation has undermined 'American exceptionalism'
Conservative Twitter users swarmed the latest tweet from "1619 Project" creator, critical race theorist, and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, which claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., move to relocate illegal immigrants was an attempt to "stoke the ugliest instincts of humanity." Hannah-Jones, whose most prominent contribution to journalism...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Native religious leaders say legalizing peyote use for all would threaten their practices
The possibility that states might decriminalize the general use of peyote is raising concerns among Indigenous practitioners, who employ the cactus in traditional settings like the Native American Church. Already, the Navajo Nation is moving to oppose any changes in the law. As states continue to decriminalize marijuana, Tracy Willie,...
Christians against Christian nationalism say the ideology distorts both American and Christian values
Critics of Christian nationalism say it violates the fundamental Christian commandments to love your neighbor as yourself and love God above all else.
US changes names of places with racist term for Native women
The U.S. government has joined a ski resort and others that have quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere.New names for nearly 650 places bearing the offensive word "squaw" include the mundane (Echo Peak, Texas), peculiar (No Name Island, Maine) and Indigenous terms (Nammi'I Naokwaide, Idaho) whose meaning at a glance will elude those unfamiliar with Native languages.Nammi'I Naokwaide, located in traditional lands of the Shoshone and Bannock tribes in southern Idaho, means "Young Sister Creek." The tribes...
Voice of America
Native American News Roundup September 11-17, 2022
Here is a summary of Native American-related news around the U.S. this week:. Mohegan Chief Marilynn “Lynn” Malerba is the first Native American treasurer of the United States. “We all know that, historically, many promises have not been kept to the indigenous peoples of this nation. But we...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Untold Story of the Japanese Americans Who Fought in World War II
During World War II, thousands of Japanese Americans fought for the U.S. against Japan, now their story is finally being told
Hispanic Heritage Month: 10 Trailblazing Afro-Latino Stars You Should Know
From historical figures to music superstars, these Afro-Latinos have left their mark on American society.
An ancient tradition reveals why Indian Americans love spelling bees
Indian American Sukanya Roy; winner of the 2011 Scripps National Spelling BeeCredit: Scripps National Spelling Bee; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The winner of the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee was a 13-year-old Indian American girl, Harini Logan. This is no longer surprising as Indian-Americans have dominated the National Spelling Bee contest for years.
Rise of the Aztec Empire explained in All About History 121
In All About History issue 121 (opens in new tab), on sale now, you can explore the rise of the Aztec Empire, from its simple origins to the massive Central American superpower that it became. Learn about how its society was structured, how its military dominated the region and how people lived their daily lives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Upworthy
Historian Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, who created database of over 100,000 enslaved people, dies at 93
Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, the woman who created a database of more than 100,000 enslaved in Louisiana, died at the age of 93 on August 29. Born on June 17, 1929, Hall's Louisiana Slave Database contains 107,000 entries of people who were enslaved in the state between 1719 and 1820, reports PEOPLE. Hall was able to identify these people through plantation lists, criminal cases and documents such as wills, marriage contracts, leases and death certificates.
Book banning in America: Censoring literature in US dates back centuries, but this time is different: experts
Thomas Morton, an Englishman who traveled to Plymouth Colony in 1622, wasted no time in clashing with his strait-laced Pilgrim neighbors, leading a nearby village called Merrymount of fellow English miscreants and Algonquian Indians. Dubbed the "Lord of Misrule" by Plymouth Colony Governor William Bradford, Morton and his followers affixed...
Kari Lake echoes Trump rhetoric on immigrants; Park service pledges to work with tribes; Easy lasagna recipe
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Kari Lake echoed former President Donald Trump's words that prompted a firestorm in 2015 by casting all immigrants as criminals. The park service's new guidelines for tribal co-stewardship in parklands includes stronger protections for sacred and culturally...
Upworthy
Dutch government to officially apologize for slavery, set up fund to heal 'historical suffering'
A period of nearly 200 years of slavery came to an end in the former Dutch colonies of Suriname and the Dutch Antilles on 1 July 1863, according to the African Studies Department at Leiden University. Now, more than a century and a half after slavery was officially abolished in the Netherlands, the Dutch government is planning to apologize for its historic role in the slave trade, reports Bloomberg. It also plans to set up a fund—which may be as big as 200 million euros ($204 million)—for projects that aim to raise awareness about the legacy of slavery, according to people familiar with the matter. The fund will be announced after an official apology for the nation's role in slavery is made by the end of this year or early 2023.
Comments / 0