Warren, OH

WYTV.com

Increased traffic at Austintown Sheetz to be directed

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We recently reported on a traffic backup from the Sheetz near the intersection of Canfield Niles Road and Clarkins Road in Austintown. This is due to a diesel promotion the company is running for the month of September. On Thursday, the Austintown Zoning Department provided...
WYTV.com

MyValleyCars: Stadium GM September 2022

Today MyValleyCars is in Salem at the Stadium GM Superstore as they showcase 8 cars from their Red Tag Sale. With choices like these, it’s no wonder they’re called a Superstore.
mahoningmatters.com

WEEKEND MATTERS | Youngstown Oktoberfest set for Saturday

Here are some of the events happening around the Mahoning Valley this weekend. For more events, check out our Events Calendar. The inaugural Youngstown Oktoberfest will take place downtown Saturday. Festivities will get underway with the Family Oktoberfest on Phelps Street from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be games...
BUCKSCO.Today

Couple Looking to Buy Home Ends Up Owning Whole Town in Pennsylvania

Riverstone Estate, Foxburg, Pa., the initial purchase that ended up placing ownership of much of the town with a Cleveland couple. When Cleaveland couple Saji Daniel and Shannon McGauley got an invitation in October 2020 from their neighbor, Dr. Lou Keppler, to visit Foxburg, they thought it would just be a nice daily escape from the city. Katherine Clarke, in The Wall Street Journal, chronicled how it lead to a real-estate buying spree.
Farm and Dairy

Tractor, equipment, firearms, tools, and misc.

All sells to settle estate on location: 5557 STATE RD., KINGSVILLE, OH 44048 Directions: From I-90 east of RT 11 take exit 235 (RT 84/193), then take 84 east to Fox Rd., then left to State Rd. and right to auction. AUCTIONEER’S NOTE: Must be Ohio resident to purchase firearms....
WFMJ.com

History remains after fire leaves Colonial House in disrepair

Valley historians remind the community the historical Colonial House on Market Street in Youngstown now in disrepair, was once a beautiful, up-scale destination known for prosperity, entertainment and high-end food in the "Uptown District" of the city. While the building showcased renowned architecture with elegant dining, there was dark history...
WYTV.com

Hundreds gather at Eastwood Field for recovery rally

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A large crowd was on hand Saturday afternoon in Niles to raise awareness for substance abuse. The Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention – or ASAP – held its 10th annual Rally for Recovery today at Eastwood Field. Over 800 people registered to participate...
WFMJ.com

Charges filed in connection with turnpike death of Washingtonville man

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has filed charges in connection with the August traffic death of a Washingtonville man along the Ohio Turnpike in Mahoning County. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 24-year-old Nikolas Gable of Macedonia, Ohio who has been charged with vehicular homicide and failing to keep an assured clear distance.
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: 2 Story home, household, antiques, and misc.

I the undersigned will sell at Public Online Auction. Located 2 blocks south of East Midlothian Boulevard on Irma Street to Weston Avenue, then west to home at 1964 Weston Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44514. 3 Story Home and Garage on Lot. Mahoning County ~ Youngstown City ~ Youngstown City Schools.
WYTV.com

Vehicle delays could impact county services

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Shortages of new vehicles are affecting local governments and others with large fleets. Mahoning County Commissioners had to rescind a purchase order Thursday made more than a year ago for a new pickup truck for the Sanitary Engineer after the contract to produce the vehicle was canceled.
Farm and Dairy

2022 Portage County Randolph Fair sale

Corrected Sept. 15, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. — Grand Champion Carcass Hog and Reserve Champion Carcass Hog results. (Submitted information, photos by Eldreth Photography) Buyers: 5 Oaks of Suffield, Enviroscapes, Harner Plumbing, Moore Well Serices/AAA Plastics & Pallets and Olde Wood Limited. Reserve champion: Logan Lynn. Bid: $7 per...
WYTV.com

Firefighters respond to home after blown transformer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters were called to a Youngstown home after a transformer blew Friday morning. Firefighters were called shortly before 10 a.m. to the 300 block of Ferndale Avenue. Firefighters said that this could have caused a surge in a nearby home. Officials said an electrical surge may have...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
WADSWORTH, OH

