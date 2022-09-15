Read full article on original website
Related
Salem location added to trail honoring Ohio literature
A location in Salem has been added to the Ohio Literary Trail.
WYTV.com
Increased traffic at Austintown Sheetz to be directed
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We recently reported on a traffic backup from the Sheetz near the intersection of Canfield Niles Road and Clarkins Road in Austintown. This is due to a diesel promotion the company is running for the month of September. On Thursday, the Austintown Zoning Department provided...
Tribune Chronicle victim of 21 fraudulent checks
A manager reported that someone was using their bank account information on fraudulent checks.
WYTV.com
MyValleyCars: Stadium GM September 2022
Today MyValleyCars is in Salem at the Stadium GM Superstore as they showcase 8 cars from their Red Tag Sale. With choices like these, it’s no wonder they’re called a Superstore.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benefit concert, community cleanup happening in Youngstown
The benefit concert is to help support block watches, community groups and neighborhood associations.
WYTV.com
Local roundtable involves business leaders looking to land government contracts
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Congressman and Senate candidate Tim Ryan spent the morning listening to local business leaders interested in landing government contracts. Ryan held a roundtable discussion Friday morning at the Youngstown Business Incubator. A number of local executives described the products they make and looked for...
mahoningmatters.com
WEEKEND MATTERS | Youngstown Oktoberfest set for Saturday
Here are some of the events happening around the Mahoning Valley this weekend. For more events, check out our Events Calendar. The inaugural Youngstown Oktoberfest will take place downtown Saturday. Festivities will get underway with the Family Oktoberfest on Phelps Street from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be games...
These 9 NE Ohio lottery winners won $2.6M in September
A $20 Ohio Lottery scratch-off sold at a Warren grocery store will pay $2 million over the next 25 years. Eight other lottery winners from Northeast Ohio announced just this month have won a combined more than $600,000 before taxes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local hospital to hold special hiring event
Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown is hosting an open house for several different positions.
Couple Looking to Buy Home Ends Up Owning Whole Town in Pennsylvania
Riverstone Estate, Foxburg, Pa., the initial purchase that ended up placing ownership of much of the town with a Cleveland couple. When Cleaveland couple Saji Daniel and Shannon McGauley got an invitation in October 2020 from their neighbor, Dr. Lou Keppler, to visit Foxburg, they thought it would just be a nice daily escape from the city. Katherine Clarke, in The Wall Street Journal, chronicled how it lead to a real-estate buying spree.
Farm and Dairy
Tractor, equipment, firearms, tools, and misc.
All sells to settle estate on location: 5557 STATE RD., KINGSVILLE, OH 44048 Directions: From I-90 east of RT 11 take exit 235 (RT 84/193), then take 84 east to Fox Rd., then left to State Rd. and right to auction. AUCTIONEER’S NOTE: Must be Ohio resident to purchase firearms....
Youngstown BOE seeking to fill spot left by member’s resignation
The Youngstown Board of Education is seeking candidates to fill a board member vacancy due to the resignation of Dawn Turnage, whose term ended on September 13.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMJ.com
History remains after fire leaves Colonial House in disrepair
Valley historians remind the community the historical Colonial House on Market Street in Youngstown now in disrepair, was once a beautiful, up-scale destination known for prosperity, entertainment and high-end food in the "Uptown District" of the city. While the building showcased renowned architecture with elegant dining, there was dark history...
WYTV.com
Hundreds gather at Eastwood Field for recovery rally
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A large crowd was on hand Saturday afternoon in Niles to raise awareness for substance abuse. The Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention – or ASAP – held its 10th annual Rally for Recovery today at Eastwood Field. Over 800 people registered to participate...
WFMJ.com
Charges filed in connection with turnpike death of Washingtonville man
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has filed charges in connection with the August traffic death of a Washingtonville man along the Ohio Turnpike in Mahoning County. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 24-year-old Nikolas Gable of Macedonia, Ohio who has been charged with vehicular homicide and failing to keep an assured clear distance.
Farm and Dairy
ONLINE: 2 Story home, household, antiques, and misc.
I the undersigned will sell at Public Online Auction. Located 2 blocks south of East Midlothian Boulevard on Irma Street to Weston Avenue, then west to home at 1964 Weston Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44514. 3 Story Home and Garage on Lot. Mahoning County ~ Youngstown City ~ Youngstown City Schools.
WYTV.com
Vehicle delays could impact county services
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Shortages of new vehicles are affecting local governments and others with large fleets. Mahoning County Commissioners had to rescind a purchase order Thursday made more than a year ago for a new pickup truck for the Sanitary Engineer after the contract to produce the vehicle was canceled.
Farm and Dairy
2022 Portage County Randolph Fair sale
Corrected Sept. 15, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. — Grand Champion Carcass Hog and Reserve Champion Carcass Hog results. (Submitted information, photos by Eldreth Photography) Buyers: 5 Oaks of Suffield, Enviroscapes, Harner Plumbing, Moore Well Serices/AAA Plastics & Pallets and Olde Wood Limited. Reserve champion: Logan Lynn. Bid: $7 per...
WYTV.com
Firefighters respond to home after blown transformer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters were called to a Youngstown home after a transformer blew Friday morning. Firefighters were called shortly before 10 a.m. to the 300 block of Ferndale Avenue. Firefighters said that this could have caused a surge in a nearby home. Officials said an electrical surge may have...
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
Comments / 0