Sebastian County, AR

5NEWS

Burn ban enforced in Sebastian County

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Judge David Hudson issued a burn ban for residents in Sebastian County on Friday, Sept. 16. The enforced burn ban prohibits the outdoor burning of trash, debris and all other materials during extremely dry conditions. Judge Hudson stated that the burn ban is in place...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Arkansas wreck leaves one person dead

GREENWOOD, Ark. — One person was killed and one person was arrested after a collision near Greenwood Friday morning. Police say Brandon Stone, 26, was driving his Ford Explorer on Highway 10 east of Greenwood near the Red Brown Place intersection just after 6 a.m. when it crossed the center line.
GREENWOOD, AR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman killed in Haskell County car crash

HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash killed a woman in Haskell County on Wednesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 31 and State Highway 82, east of Kinta. OHP said a Mack Truck traveling eastbound on...
HASKELL COUNTY, OK
stiglernews.com

UPDATED: OHP reports on Sept. 14 fatality in county

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that one person died in a two-vehicle collision in Haskell County on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The collision occurred about 4 p.m. on state Highway 31 at the intersection of state Highway 82, 6.8 miles east of Kinta, the report states. According to OHP, the collision...
HASKELL COUNTY, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

One transported after semi hits tractor

An unidentified 16-year-old male was transported to Northeastern Health System hospital in Sallisaw and then air-lifted to another hospital after being struck by a semi on Thursday afternoon near Sallisaw Creek. The 16-year-old male was operating a Kubota tractor on Hwy. 64 when the driver of the semi struck him from behind for unknown reasons. Sallisaw Police and firefighters responded to the…
SALLISAW, OK
5NEWS

Fort Smith woman competes on Jeopardy!

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith native Melissa Woodall is competing on the newest episode of Jeopardy! airing Friday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m. “It is more challenging on the show for real than on your couch,” said Melissa Woodall. Melissa Woodall is a lifelong jeopardy fan who's...
FORT SMITH, AR
KTUL

22-year-old Talihina woman dead after being T-boned by Mack truck

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 22-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a Mack truck near Kinta, Okla. Wednesday, OHP says. Amanda Mayo-Conrad was driving her Volkswagen Jetta westbound on OK-31 around 4 p.m. when she attempted to turn southbound on OK-82, troopers said. A Mack truck struck...
TALIHINA, OK
5newsonline.com

5NEWS This Morning welcomes Jo Ellison to the team!

ARKANSAS, USA — 5NEWS reporter and anchor Jo Ellison has been promoted to co-anchor of 5NEWS This Morning, the most watched local morning show in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Jo Ellison came to 5NEWS in 2015 and has more than 20 years of experience working in the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Muldrow streets bear scars of burnouts

There’s no question that burnouts occur, especially at Muldrow’s annual Cruise Night. “You can look at the road and see. You won’t have a problem findin’ some black marks,” Police Chief George Lawson says of the lingering after-effects of the crowd-pleasing practice of spinning tires, creating billows of acrid smoke and leaving black rubber marks on the pavement. To be sure, evidence of the…
MULDROW, OK
KATV

18-year-old woman found dead in Yell County ravine

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The body of an 18-year-old woman was found in a ravine on the side of the road Tuesday from what appeared to be injuries sustained from a bicycle accident, Yell County Sheriff Heath Tate announced Wednesday. The sheriff's department said the body of Michelle Blankenship...
YELL COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Energy bill assistance funding available in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Economic Opportunity Agency of Washington County (EOA) is offering assistance with electric bills through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The federally funded Summer Cooling Program will offer services until Sept. 30, 2022, or until funds are exhausted. EOA offers this...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Sallisaw woman arrested after she reports Vian assault

A Sallisaw woman is facing a felony charge of assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after she reportedly accused a man of stealing her marijuana and then allegedly assaulted him with a knife. Cailynne Bohannon, 19, was charged Sept. 6 in Sequoyah County District Court and received an $11,000 bond. She is now scheduled to appear before Associate District Judge Kyle…
SALLISAW, OK
KRMG

Missing Stillwater man located in Fayetteville

STILLWATER, Okla. — UPDATE, (9/14/22, 7:00 PM): Stillwater Police confirm that Ryan Jordan has been located in Fayetteville and he’s safe. Stillwater Police is asking the public for help finding a Stillwater resident who disappeared Tuesday, Sept. 13. Ryan Jordan, 23, was last seen on surveillance footage at...
STILLWATER, OK
