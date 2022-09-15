ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

Virginia Board Clears Way for Controversial Spotsylvania Superintendent Candidate Mark Taylor

By Darcy Spencer, News4 Reporter
NBC Washington
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

Related
The Roanoke Star

Governor on Target With Rescission and Replacement of Radical Anti-Parent School Transgender Policy

Governor Youngkin promised to put parents back in charge of the care, upbringing, and education of their children. Today, he delivered – big time. Last year, the Northam Administration issued a radical model policy that required school boards to force children to share bathrooms and locker rooms with the opposite sex, to compel children and […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
County
Spotsylvania County, VA
Spotsylvania County, VA
Government
NBC Washington

Virginia Governor Seeks New Transgender Student Policies

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration has rewritten Virginia's model policies for the treatment of transgender students, issuing guidance for school divisions that would roll back some accommodations and tighten parental notification requirements. The new model policies from the Virginia Department of Education, which were posted online Friday, say students' participation...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Board#Spotsylvania School Board#The School Board
NBC Washington

Virginia Releases New School Guidelines for LGBTQ Students

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration released new policies on Friday night that would rollback LGBTQ students’ rights in Virginia schools. The policies require transgender students across the Commonwealth to use bathrooms that match the sex they were assigned at birth. The Department of Education will also require families...
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

'Insulting' | Parents, teachers angry after Spotsylvania School Board selects man with no education experience to be new superintendent

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The Spotsylvania School District has gone back and forth over all kinds of big issues, from mask mandates to LGBTQIA literature in the library. But this time, parents who might otherwise be in different political camps, say they are united against the school board and the selection of a new superintendent they think isn't fit for the job.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
UV Cavalier Daily

Richmond resident files civil suit alleging FOIA office failed to produce timely response to request

Richmond resident Jeffrey Thomas Jr. has filed a lawsuit against the University’s Board of Visitors alleging that the Freedom and Information Act Office has failed to produce records for a request for documents from Board member Bert Ellis in a timely manner. In his petition, Thomas says that he requested text messages from Ellis “related to his public service” Aug. 22.
RICHMOND, VA
wvtf.org

The debate over Confederate memorials in Virginia is far from over

The battle over Confederate statues and memorials is not over. Fairfax County is on the road to ditching Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson from the names of prominent highways, and the Navy is considering renaming ships that honor the Confederacy. Robert McCaw at the Council on American Islamic Relations...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

VDOE to make changes to history and social science curriculum

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Board of Education is making changes to its history and social science curriculum, WWBT reported. The board has been working on a 402-page draft, outlining Virginia’s standards of learning for history and social science. They hope to approve the changes by January, but...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy