How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs look to secure their second win of the 2022 season.
NFL fans thought Kirk Herbstreit announcing Chiefs-Chargers on ‘Thursday Night Football’ was so strange
With NFL broadcasts experiencing a game of musical chairs before the 2022 season started, some new TV partnerships and booth assignments will take some time for fans to get used to. Take Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling games on ESPN for Monday Night Football as one example. A completely...
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes throws shade at PFF after escape act in win vs. Chargers
Thursday night’s highly-anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers was billed as a battle between two of the top quarterbacks in the game today. True enough, both Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert did not disappoint. Mahomes and Herbert both had their moments during the...
Patrick Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling Visits Him on the Football Field for the First Time
Watch: NFL Star Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2. Patrick Mahomes' 18-month-old daughter Sterling, who he shares with wife Brittany Mahomes, was recently on the sidelines cheering her dad on. "Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!!" Brittany wrote in a...
Patrick Mahomes takes funny shot at PFF after Chiefs’ win
Patrick Mahomes once again played very well in his team’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night, but the Kansas City Chiefs star does not expect the folks at Pro Football Focus to see it that way. Mahomes went 24/35 for 235 yards, two touchdowns and no...
Derwin James body slams Travis Kelce with crazy tackle
Chargers safety Derwin James decided to add some pro wrestling moves to his repertoire this offseason and he showed them as he tackled Travis Kelce. If you saw it during the live broadcast, you were likely left with one of those, “Is that allowed?” At least that’s what I found myself screaming at the television along with, “No way you can do that.” Well apparently you can, because there wasn’t a single flag in sight when Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James decided to literally pick up and body slam Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
KC Chiefs vs Chargers: Jaylen Watson deserves game ball for Week 2
Jaylen Watson’s fourth-quarter interception earned him the Week 2 Arrowhead Addict game ball after the Chiefs beat the Chargers on Thursday Night Football. Happy Victory Friday, Chiefs Kingdom, and shoutout to the Week 2 Arrowhead Addict game ball recipient, Jaylen Watson!. The Chiefs and Chargers made yet another intense...
Photo Of Chiefs Stadium Going Viral Before Game vs. Chargers
Arrowhead Stadium will look a bit different tonight for the Kansas City Chiefs' home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. In honor Arrowhead Stadium's 50th anniversary, the end zones at the stadium are painted red. That's how they looked for the Chiefs' first game at the stadium in 1972. The...
CBS Sports
Watch Chiefs vs. Chargers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NFL game
Last Season Records: Kansas City 12-5; Los Angeles 9-8 The Kansas City Chiefs are 9-3 against the Los Angeles Chargers since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Kansas City and Los Angeles will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Chargers winning the first 30-24 on the road and the Chiefs taking the second 34-28.
CBS Sports
Chiefs vs. Chargers odds, spread, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions by NFL model that is 139-98
The Los Angeles Chargers will attempt to prove they are legitimate challengers for the AFC West title when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. The Chargers haven't won the division crown since 2009, when they resided in San Diego, but they have posted victories in their last two trips to Kansas City. The Chiefs, who are 65-57-1 in the all-time series, have finished atop the AFC West each of the last six seasons. Los Angeles (1-0) opened the 2022 NFL season with a 24-19 home victory against division-rival Las Vegas, while Kansas City (1-0) routed the Cardinals 44-21 in Arizona.
NFL Week 2 fantasy football and betting dive with Matthew Berry
Things move fast in the NFL, but things may even move faster in fantasy football. As Week 1 is officially in the rearview mirror, we look ahead to some of the top headlines heading into Week 2. The first week of games was filled with excitement and joy to celebrate...
ESPN
NFL Week 2: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce show out ahead of Thursday Night Football
Week 2 of the NFL's 2022 regular season is here, and the stars are looking stylish on their way to the games. On Thursday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in a battle of potential Super Bowl contenders. That's a thrilling prelude to Sunday's action, which features plenty of exciting matchups as well -- Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens facing off against Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, for example, or Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trying to solve the New Orleans Saints' defense.
49ers could make QB change after Week 2?
Trey Lance’s tenure as the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback got off to a bumpy start in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. A new report suggests that the second-year pro might not get much of a chance to right the ship, either. The 49ers face the Seattle...
CBS Sports
Chargers at Chiefs: Time, channel, how to watch, key matchups, pick for Week 2 of 'Thursday Night Football'
On this week's edition of "Thursday Night Football," we've got a blockbuster matchup of two of the best teams in the league -- each from what is widely expected to be the NFL's best division. Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers began their season with victories over quality opponents, and now they get to square off in what should prove to be one of the more consequential games of the early part of this year.
CBS Sports
Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Last Season Records: San Francisco 10-7; Seattle 7-10 The Seattle Seahawks are 10-2 against the San Francisco 49ers since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Seattle and San Francisco will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium. The Seahawks won both of their matches against the 49ers last season (28-21 and 30-23) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 2 schedule, TV, live streaming: NFL's longest rivalry continues; highlights, matchups to watch
Week 1 of the NFL season is behind us and to summarize it in one word it was "wild." Upsets, close games, overtime and ties were the story of the week for what was a very exciting NFL kickoff. Of course, with the first slate of games comes overreactions. Are...
Chiefs rookie Jaylen Watson woke up feeling dangerous before making huge pick-six play in win over Chargers
The Kansas City Chiefs escaped death in Week 2, when they eked out a 27 – 24 win against the Los Angeles Chargers. With the offense struggling to find its rhythm from Week 1, it was the KC defense that stepped up big time for the team. The hero of the night was rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson, who nabbed the game-winning pick-6 from their 1-yard line.
Twitter crushes NFL's logo for Hispanic Heritage Month
The National Football League's logo for Hispanic Heritage Month has gone viral, but for all the wrong reasons. With Thursday marking the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, the NFL sent out a tweet introducing its "Por La Cultura" (For the Culture) campaign, which features a special logo. The logo...
