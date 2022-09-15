ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FanSided

Derwin James body slams Travis Kelce with crazy tackle

Chargers safety Derwin James decided to add some pro wrestling moves to his repertoire this offseason and he showed them as he tackled Travis Kelce. If you saw it during the live broadcast, you were likely left with one of those, “Is that allowed?” At least that’s what I found myself screaming at the television along with, “No way you can do that.” Well apparently you can, because there wasn’t a single flag in sight when Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James decided to literally pick up and body slam Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
CBS Sports

Watch Chiefs vs. Chargers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NFL game

Last Season Records: Kansas City 12-5; Los Angeles 9-8 The Kansas City Chiefs are 9-3 against the Los Angeles Chargers since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Kansas City and Los Angeles will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Chargers winning the first 30-24 on the road and the Chiefs taking the second 34-28.
CBS Sports

Chiefs vs. Chargers odds, spread, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions by NFL model that is 139-98

The Los Angeles Chargers will attempt to prove they are legitimate challengers for the AFC West title when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. The Chargers haven't won the division crown since 2009, when they resided in San Diego, but they have posted victories in their last two trips to Kansas City. The Chiefs, who are 65-57-1 in the all-time series, have finished atop the AFC West each of the last six seasons. Los Angeles (1-0) opened the 2022 NFL season with a 24-19 home victory against division-rival Las Vegas, while Kansas City (1-0) routed the Cardinals 44-21 in Arizona.
ESPN

NFL Week 2: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce show out ahead of Thursday Night Football

Week 2 of the NFL's 2022 regular season is here, and the stars are looking stylish on their way to the games. On Thursday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in a battle of potential Super Bowl contenders. That's a thrilling prelude to Sunday's action, which features plenty of exciting matchups as well -- Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens facing off against Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, for example, or Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trying to solve the New Orleans Saints' defense.
CBS Sports

Chargers at Chiefs: Time, channel, how to watch, key matchups, pick for Week 2 of 'Thursday Night Football'

On this week's edition of "Thursday Night Football," we've got a blockbuster matchup of two of the best teams in the league -- each from what is widely expected to be the NFL's best division. Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers began their season with victories over quality opponents, and now they get to square off in what should prove to be one of the more consequential games of the early part of this year.
CBS Sports

Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Last Season Records: San Francisco 10-7; Seattle 7-10 The Seattle Seahawks are 10-2 against the San Francisco 49ers since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Seattle and San Francisco will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium. The Seahawks won both of their matches against the 49ers last season (28-21 and 30-23) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
ClutchPoints

Chiefs rookie Jaylen Watson woke up feeling dangerous before making huge pick-six play in win over Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs escaped death in Week 2, when they eked out a 27 – 24 win against the Los Angeles Chargers. With the offense struggling to find its rhythm from Week 1, it was the KC defense that stepped up big time for the team. The hero of the night was rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson, who nabbed the game-winning pick-6 from their 1-yard line.
NBC Sports Chicago

Twitter crushes NFL's logo for Hispanic Heritage Month

The National Football League's logo for Hispanic Heritage Month has gone viral, but for all the wrong reasons. With Thursday marking the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, the NFL sent out a tweet introducing its "Por La Cultura" (For the Culture) campaign, which features a special logo. The logo...
Chicago, IL
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

