New photo released captures moment of fatal Watsonville plane crash
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A new photo was released by officials on Thursday from the Watsonville plane crash last month that killed three people. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)’s photo shows the two planes colliding midair as they were set to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport. The photo was released as part […]
New details released in plane crash that killed 2 from Merced County
New details have been released on a mid-air collision between two private planes at the Watsonville airport in August.
Shots fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said shots were fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road. CHP said the incident occurred around 6:20 p.m., and northbound Highway 101 was closed for about an hour. According CHP two people were in a car that was shot at, yet they were unharmed. The driver pulled over The post Shots fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road appeared first on KION546.
Fire crews respond to hazmat incident at Home Depot
Fire crews are on the scene of a hazardous materials incident at a local Home Depot in Morgan Hill, according to a tweet from CalFire's Santa Clara Unit.
KSBW.com
Fuel spill closes Highway 101 South near Gonzales
GONZALES, Calif. — One lane of southbound Highway 101 was closed at Fifth Street near Gonzales because of a fuel spill, Thursday into Friday. A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer and a motorcycle Thursday night around 10:45 p.m. resulted in fuel and engine fluid leaking into the roadway. The...
Bay Area woman found dead after reportedly driving off Interstate 5 in California
Divers pulled her submerged car out of the water and found her body inside.
Southbound Highway 101 near Gonzales shut down after crash involving a semi
Drivers along southbound Highway 101 in South Monterey County are being told to avoid a portion of the highway near Gonzales after a crash involving a semi on Thursday night. The post Southbound Highway 101 near Gonzales shut down after crash involving a semi appeared first on KION546.
Two vehicle crash in San Jose leaves driver with life-threatening injuries
(KRON) — Three people have been transported to local hospitals following a collision between two vehicles in San Jose, according to a tweet from San Jose PD. Units are reportedly at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Tully and Senter Roads. Of the three people taken to the hospital, one suffered life-threatening […]
foxla.com
Car plunges into California Trader Joe's store, injuring 8 people
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - At least eight people were injured when a driver crashed into a California Trader Joe's store on Thursday, authorities say. The gray Toyota Avalon accelerated into the Trader Joe's in Castro Valley shortly before 4 p.m. The vehicle plunged into the checkout area of the store.
KSBW.com
Juvenile struck by car in Greenfield, airlifted to Bay Area
GREENFIELD, Calif. — Greenfield police responded to a pedestrian traffic collision on Elm Avenue and 4th Street Thursday afternoon, right before 4 p.m. Officers report the juvenile that was struck suffered injuries that required an airlift to a Bay Area hospital. Police say the driver remained on scene and...
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to the San Jose Police, one person died in a pedestrian crash in San Jose on Friday. The crash happened at Castlemont Avenue to Driftwood Drive at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Brush fire blocks lanes on I-680 in Sunol
SUNOL, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters with the Alameda County Fire Department responded to a brush fire near Interstate-680 Friday afternoon. The fire is south of Bernal Drive along southbound I-680 near Sunol. ACFD said it is currently one acre in size but has light flashing fuels and has the potential to grow to five acres. […]
KSBW.com
17-year-old shot and killed in Salinas, police investigating
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed Thursday evening. According to investigators, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the area of San Blanco Drive and Los Olivos Drive in south Salinas. The shooting happened around 5:55 p.m. The victim's identity is being...
Several injured after driver accidentally crashes 50 feet into Castro Valley Trader Joe's, CHP says
Authorities say a man drove the 2005 Toyota Avalon about 50 feet into the store, which they don't believe was intentional.
L.A. Weekly
Derek Shingu Arrested after Fatal Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on Wren Avenue [Gilroy, CA]
Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run on El Cerrito Way. The pedestrian collision happened on Monday night, at around 8:54 p.m., near the intersection of Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way. According to reports, Shingu, driving a 2020 Jeep Cherokee struck a pedestrian in the area. Upon impact, he fled the scene...
Gilroy Dispatch
Drivers arrested in two fatal hit-and-run crashes in Gilroy
Two people were arrested in separate hit-and-run crashes within 24 hours of each other that left two men dead on the same stretch of road in Gilroy. The first crash was reported Sept. 12 at about 8:54pm on Wren Avenue at El Cerrito Way, where a Gilroy man was struck by a Jeep Cherokee SUV as he was walking in the area, according to Gilroy Police. The driver sped off, prompting police to ask for surveillance footage and for witnesses to come forward.
KSBW.com
Scotts Valley police investigating 3 business robberies from past week
SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. — The Scotts Valley Police Department is currently investigating two robberies that took place at multiple businesses in town over the past week. Police report a surveillance camera caught a masked suspect breaking into the restaurants and stealing registers within one minute. Officers say the suspect...
Boy struck by vehicle near South Bay elementary school dies
A child has died after being struck by a vehicle near a South Bay elementary school on Friday. The fatal collision occurred just after 8 a.m.
KSBW.com
CHP announces major Hollister road closure along Enterprise Road
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol announced on Wednesday that a Hollister road will be closed for two weeks. According to the CHP, Enterprise Road, near the Oak Creek subdivision, will be closed from Sept. 14 through Sept. 28. The closure will allow crews to install a large...
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
