Two people were arrested in separate hit-and-run crashes within 24 hours of each other that left two men dead on the same stretch of road in Gilroy. The first crash was reported Sept. 12 at about 8:54pm on Wren Avenue at El Cerrito Way, where a Gilroy man was struck by a Jeep Cherokee SUV as he was walking in the area, according to Gilroy Police. The driver sped off, prompting police to ask for surveillance footage and for witnesses to come forward.

GILROY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO