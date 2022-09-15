ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

KRON4 News

New photo released captures moment of fatal Watsonville plane crash

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A new photo was released by officials on Thursday from the Watsonville plane crash last month that killed three people. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)’s photo shows the two planes colliding midair as they were set to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport. The photo was released as part […]
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Shots fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said shots were fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road. CHP said the incident occurred around 6:20 p.m., and northbound Highway 101 was closed for about an hour. According CHP two people were in a car that was shot at, yet they were unharmed. The driver pulled over The post Shots fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Fuel spill closes Highway 101 South near Gonzales

GONZALES, Calif. — One lane of southbound Highway 101 was closed at Fifth Street near Gonzales because of a fuel spill, Thursday into Friday. A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer and a motorcycle Thursday night around 10:45 p.m. resulted in fuel and engine fluid leaking into the roadway. The...
GONZALES, CA
foxla.com

Car plunges into California Trader Joe's store, injuring 8 people

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - At least eight people were injured when a driver crashed into a California Trader Joe's store on Thursday, authorities say. The gray Toyota Avalon accelerated into the Trader Joe's in Castro Valley shortly before 4 p.m. The vehicle plunged into the checkout area of the store.
KSBW.com

Juvenile struck by car in Greenfield, airlifted to Bay Area

GREENFIELD, Calif. — Greenfield police responded to a pedestrian traffic collision on Elm Avenue and 4th Street Thursday afternoon, right before 4 p.m. Officers report the juvenile that was struck suffered injuries that required an airlift to a Bay Area hospital. Police say the driver remained on scene and...
GREENFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Brush fire blocks lanes on I-680 in Sunol

SUNOL, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters with the Alameda County Fire Department responded to a brush fire near Interstate-680 Friday afternoon. The fire is south of Bernal Drive along southbound I-680 near Sunol. ACFD said it is currently one acre in size but has light flashing fuels and has the potential to grow to five acres. […]
SUNOL, CA
KSBW.com

17-year-old shot and killed in Salinas, police investigating

SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed Thursday evening. According to investigators, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the area of San Blanco Drive and Los Olivos Drive in south Salinas. The shooting happened around 5:55 p.m. The victim's identity is being...
SALINAS, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Drivers arrested in two fatal hit-and-run crashes in Gilroy

Two people were arrested in separate hit-and-run crashes within 24 hours of each other that left two men dead on the same stretch of road in Gilroy. The first crash was reported Sept. 12 at about 8:54pm on Wren Avenue at El Cerrito Way, where a Gilroy man was struck by a Jeep Cherokee SUV as he was walking in the area, according to Gilroy Police. The driver sped off, prompting police to ask for surveillance footage and for witnesses to come forward.
GILROY, CA
KSBW.com

Scotts Valley police investigating 3 business robberies from past week

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. — The Scotts Valley Police Department is currently investigating two robberies that took place at multiple businesses in town over the past week. Police report a surveillance camera caught a masked suspect breaking into the restaurants and stealing registers within one minute. Officers say the suspect...
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
KSBW.com

CHP announces major Hollister road closure along Enterprise Road

HOLLISTER, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol announced on Wednesday that a Hollister road will be closed for two weeks. According to the CHP, Enterprise Road, near the Oak Creek subdivision, will be closed from Sept. 14 through Sept. 28. The closure will allow crews to install a large...
HOLLISTER, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA

