Elon Musk college photos, memorabilia auctioned for $165,000

BOSTON - College photos of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and memorabilia from his girlfriend at the time has sold for $165,000 at auction.

Boston-based RR Auction said Thursday it was a collection of never-before-seen photos and memorabilia from Musk's college girlfriend, Jennifer Gwynne.

Musk changed his Twitter profile to one of the photos Wednesday.

Gwynne told The Boston Globe she read about an auction of test papers that Musk graded and realized she had far more personal items she could sell, including candid photos, a birthday card from him and a necklace he gave her.

