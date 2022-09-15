Reports: Seahawks S Jamal Adams to have season-ending surgery

Related
'Very Dangerous': 49ers QB Trey Lance a 'Major Concern' vs. Seahawks?
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't hold back praises for Lance, who he said could cause his defense some problems.
Yardbarker
Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?
The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
3 moves the Seattle Seahawks could make to replace Jamal Adams on defense
The Seattle Seahawks might have earned a huge upset win over the Denver Broncos to open their season Monday night.
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury downplayed QB Kyler Murray‘s frustrations following the team’s week 1 loss. “Have you ever seen him not frustrated after a loss postgame?” Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of the team’s official website. “Is that new? I’ve seen him frustrated after wins, too.”
Pete Carroll passes along Jamal Adams’ message to the Seattle Seahawks
When Jamal Adams went down with what would eventually be diagnosed as a season-ending torn quad tendon in the second quarter, it put a damper on the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 1 game against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Sure, the team still pulled out a win behind Geno Smith, who was the feel-good story of the weekend, but losing a three-time Pro Bowler and a one-time All-Pro performer one week into the regular season, especially after signing a massive extension the year prior, felt like a cruel twist of fate from the football gods.
Extent of Jamal Adams’ injury revealed
Jamal Adams suffered a leg injury during Monday night’s game against the Denver Broncos, and unfortunately the Seattle Seahawks star has gotten bad news from doctors since. Adams will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn quad muscle in his left leg, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Adams...
News-Herald
Lenoir City, TN
421
Followers
892
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT
News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.https://www.news-herald.net
Comments / 0