ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

'It will be physically and mentally tough': Boxing legend Chris Eubank 'signs up for a new reality show where he will be forced to live in darkness for seven days'

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Boxing legend Chris Eubank has reportedly signed up for a new reality show where he will be forced to live in total darkness for seven days.

According to The Sun the star, 56, will join other celebs on the Channel 4 series titled Scared of The Dark with filming due to begin later this year.

The contestants will live in a specially constructed pitch-black space and be pushed to their limits as they are forced to undertake a number of challenges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GKpXJ_0hx7R89F00
Afraid of the dark? Boxing legend Chris Eubank, 56, has reportedly signed up for a new reality show, where he will be forced to live in total darkness for seven days (pictured in 2020)

A source told the publication: 'Chris is always up for new challenges, so when he was approached about this new reality series, he was well up for it'.

'He's a tough guy from his years in the boxing ring, but this show will test even the strongest of characters. Not only is it physically tough, but living in complete darkness will be a massive mental challenge too.'

The former super-middleweight champion is no stranger to reality TV and previously appeared in Celebrity Big Brother back in 2001 and I'm A Celeb in 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13vRUa_0hx7R89F00
Another challenge: The contestants will live in a specially constructed pitch-black space where they will be pushed to their limits and forced to undertake a number of challenges (pictured in 1995)

MailOnline have contacted representatives for Chris Eubank and Channel 4 for comment.

Channel 4 previously described the show as a 'ground-breaking endurance experiment, a group of celebrities will give up the limelight, in fact give up ALL light, and enter a specially created pitch-black reality space for seven days'.

'Nyctophobia, or the fear of darkness, is one of the most common phobias. Living in complete and total darkness the celebrities must endure the unique pressures of light deprivation in the lightless space that they will call home. Their living space has everything they need for a comfortable stay……they just can't see any of it'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=005WjQ_0hx7R89F00
Old hat: The former super-middleweight champion is no stranger to reality TV and previously appeared in Celebrity Big Brother back in 2001 and I'm A Celeb in 2015 (pictured)

'Over the course of seven days, the celebrities must undertake a series of thought-provoking challenges. Those that fail at their challenges will have to take on herculean tasks to save their place on the show. Each celebrity will be motivated to conquer their fears because at the end only one will step out into the light as series winner'.

Also reportedly set to appear on the show is former Newcastle footballer Paul Gascoigne, 55, making it his first appearance on UK television in over ten years.

A source again told The Sun: 'Despite the scale of the challenge, Gazza passed all his assessments with flying colours and filming on the programme will start shortly'.

Simone Haywood, Head of Factual Entertainment at MultiStory Media, makers of the show, said: '10 million of us in the UK are reportedly scared of the dark. From managing their primal fears to the nuances of group bonding without the aid of traditional social cues, exploring the different ways people cope with light deprivation makes for a fascinating experiment'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMyHa_0hx7R89F00
Back in action: Also reportedly set to appear on the show is former Newcastle footballer Paul Gascoigne, 55, making it his first appearance on UK television in over ten years (pictured in 2020)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tommy Fury is 'in talks to face former UFC star Tyron Woodley on the undercard for Floyd Mayweather's possible shock fight with brother KSI's brother Deji in big Dubai exhibition event'

Tommy Fury is in talks to face ex-UFC star Tyron Woodley in a catchweight bout as part of the undercard for Floyd Mayweather's next exhibition fight. Mayweather is in the latter stages of negotiations for a shock bout with YouTuber Deji in his latest exhibition event in Dubai on November 13.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

'I can hardly believe that within less than 48 hours she had died': The Queen's racing adviser reveals monarch was in 'tremendous form' during their last meeting and was discussing her love for horses 'right to the very end'

The Queen was in 'tremendous form' just a few days before she died and discussing 'her love for her horses right to the very end', according to her trusted bloodstock and racing adviser. John Warren features in one of the most repeated TV clips of the last week, when the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Eubank
Person
Paul Gascoigne
Popculture

Terry McDermott, Reality TV Star, Dies From Cancer

Bondi Rescue star Terry 'Tezz' McDermott has died following a years-long battle with cancer. The beloved lifeguard, who rose to fame on the Australian TV program, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1 after first being diagnosed with prostate cancer on Anzac Day 2020, the official Facebook page for Bondi Rescue Lifeguards announced.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Read girlfriend's heartbreaking tribute to schoolboy who selflessly pushed her out of the way of a speeding ute - saving her life, but losing his own: 'I lost a part of myself that day'

The girlfriend of a selfless schoolboy who died when he pushed her out of the path of an out-of-control ute has told a court: 'I lost a part of myself that day'. Lachlan McLaren was walking Ella Mahony home through Mentone, in Melbourne's south-east, after her shift at Woolworths on the afternoon of August 15 last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Boxing Ring#Combat#Channel 4
Daily Mail

Together forever: Brother and sister, aged two and five, who died in car fire in Ireland are laid to rest in a single coffin as mourners hear they will 'explore the highways of heaven together'

Two Irish children who died in a car fire in Co Westmeath will be buried together in a single coffin after mourners today heard the siblings were 'inseparable in life' and would now explore the 'highways and byways of heaven' together. Five-year-old Thelma Dennany and her two-year old brother Mikey...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Talks are underway to send Prince William and Princess Kate Down Under next year with their three children, Australia's Prime Minister confirms

Talks are under way to send the Prince and Princess of Wales – and their family – on an official tour Down Under next year, Australia's prime minister has confirmed. Anthony Albanese said that a royal visit is on the cards for William and Kate – and it is hoped that they will bring their children George, Charlotte and Louis, probably during the school holidays.
ROYALS
Daily Mail

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti reveals Vinicius Jr has trained with his 'usual joy' in a week where he was told to stop 'playing the monkey' on Spanish TV... with manager saying the issue has not been discussed in the dressing room

Carlo Ancelotti has said the racism storm related to a Spanish television guest telling Vinicius Jr. to 'stop playing the money' hasn't been discussed in the Real Madrid dressing room. Pedro Bravo, president of the Spanish Agents association, told the Brazilian winger to stop 'playing the monkey' on the controversial...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Today Extra host Sylvia Jeffreys says Meghan Markle was in a 'threatening environment' when she and husband Prince Harry put on a united front with William and Kate after the Queen's death in Windsor

Today Extra host Sylvia Jeffreys has defended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, saying it took courage for them to stand side by side with the Prince and Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle on Saturday despite hostility from the public and the press. 'I can't help but think that would...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

David Beckham paid his respects to The Queen after waiting 13 hours in the queue - despite being offered the chance to jump ahead by an MP

Hidden among the throng, David Beckham waited for more than 13 hours to pay his respects to the Queen yesterday despite being offered the chance to jump the queue by an MP. Dressed in a suit that hid his famous tattoos, a cap and a Covid mask, the former England captain, 47, joined mourners in the ‘Elizabeth line’ at 2am, going unnoticed by the masses for hours as he shuffled his way from Southwark Park to Westminster Hall.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'She's treating it like a party': This Morning's Alice Beer is slammed by viewers over 'disrespectful' interviews in which she handed out doughnuts to people in Queen's queue

This Morning presenter Alice Beer was branded 'disrespectful' by This Morning viewers after she was seen giving out doughnuts to mourners in the Queen's queue.. The TV host, 57, was at Westminster on Thursday's show as she was given press access to see the Queen lying in state, after taking to the back of the queue to speak with mourners once again.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE Sorry ladies, he's taken! Charles III's dashing kilt-clad equerry, 39, who has set pulses racing while serving at new King's side has been happily married to horse-riding marketing executive for 13 years

The kilt-wearing hunky Army officer and the equerry for King Charles who has won a legion of admirers has been happily married to a glamorous marketing executive for more than 13 years, MailOnline can reveal. Major Jonathan Thompson, 39, of the 5th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland, was once the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

603K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy