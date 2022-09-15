ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Reports: Seahawks S Jamal Adams to have season-ending surgery

By Field Level Media
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pzIIv_0hx7R2qt00

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his torn left quad tendon, according to multiple reports.

Per the NFL Network and Seattle Times, Adams is debating about the timing of the surgery as well as the identity of the surgeon.

Adams was officially placed on Injured Reserve on Thursday, with the Seahawks signing cornerback Teez Tabor off the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad to fill the available roster spot.

Adams limped off the field after blitzing former teammate Russell Wilson in the second quarter of Seattle's 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday night and spent time in the medical tent before being carted to the locker room.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection made three tackles and broke up a pass prior to his departure, with coach Pete Carroll acknowledging after the game at Adams had suffered a "serious injury."

Josh Jones took over at safety for the Seahawks (1-0), who visit the San Francisco 49ers (0-1) on Sunday.

After three seasons with the New York Jets, Adams is in his third year with the Seahawks. Seattle sent the Jets a pair of first-round picks, a third-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald to acquire Adams in 2020.

They signed Adams to a four-year, $72 million extension in August 2021. However, if he is indeed out for the rest of 2022, Adams will have played in only 25 of a possible 50 games over the past three seasons.

Adams suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery and cost him the final five games of last season. He also missed four games during the 2020 season due to a groin injury, and had surgery this offseason to fuse the middle and ring fingers on his left hand after suffering multiple dislocations to each in recent years.

Adams, 26, has recorded 446 tackles, 21.5 sacks, four interceptions and seven forced fumbles in 71 career games with the Jets and Seahawks.

Tabor, also 26, totaled 50 tackles and one quarterback hit in 28 career games (six starts) with the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. He appeared in six games for Chicago last season.

Tabor was selected by the Lions in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida.

Veteran Ryan Neal is expected to see increased playing time in three-safety packages along with Diggs and Jones.

"It hurts because the guy is a great football player," defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt said Wednesday of Adams, per the Times. "I've said that before. It is definitely a shot, we don't have a lot of guys like that, but we have so much confidence in Josh and Ryan and their ability.

"Ryan obviously proved to us last year that he can come out there to help us and do things. Josh has shown that too. It sucks, I hate it for Jamal, but at the same time for these guys, they can take advantage of the opportunity, and they have showed that they can do that."

--Field Level Media

West Jefferson, NC
The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

