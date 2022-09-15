NFL: Seattle Seahawks Minicamp

Related
'Very Dangerous': 49ers QB Trey Lance a 'Major Concern' vs. Seahawks?
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't hold back praises for Lance, who he said could cause his defense some problems.
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
Yardbarker
Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?
The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
Pete Carroll details Seahawks injury situation ahead of 49ers game
The Seattle Seahawks head down south to face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend and coach Pete Carroll provided a number of injury updates following Friday’s walkthrough. Running back Kenneth Walker III (hernia): “Kenny made it through the week and just walked off the field with him,” Carroll told reporters. “He’s really excited to be ready to go.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trey Lance: 3 bold predictions for 49ers QB in Week 2 vs. Seahawks
Trey Lance and the San Francisco 49ers had a disappointing Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears. Lance and the 49ers had difficulty playing in the pouring rain but may face similar weather at home. The rain in Chicago was very heavy, and it likely won’t be the same, but...
Washington Huskies hosting massive recruiting weekend, led by Ford Sports Performance's loaded roster
The Washington Huskies football program has had a well-documented recent history of struggling with in-state recruiting. But things may be changing, and this weekend could provide evidence of a major turnaround. Washington is set to host a massive recruiting weekend, led by more than two dozen ...
Seahawks Week 2 injury report: 2 cornerbacks listed as questionable
The Seahawks might be a little thin on the back end of their defense for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. Both veteran slot corner Justin Coleman and outside corner Artie Burns are listed as questionable. Additionaly, rookie safety Joey Blount is considered doubtful. On the bright side, rookie running...
numberfire.com
Ken Walker (hernia) not listed on final Week 2 injury report for Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks running back Ken Walker is set to play Sunday in the team's Week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Walker missed Week 1 of the season due to a hernia, but after getting in full practices during the week, he does not carry an injury designation into what should be his NFL debut. The rookie's presence will likely eat some work away from Rashaad Penny, though he is still firmly entrenched as the unquestioned starter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Photos: Washington high school football back at Lumen Field as Metro titans O'Dea, Rainier Beach tangle
SEATTLE - Running back Jason Brown and the No. 2 O'Dea Fighting Irish felt right at home at Lumen Field on Friday. Brown rushed for 130 yards, including the game-winning 12-yard touchdown run with 58 seconds remaining in the first half, and the Irish blanked eighth-ranked Rainier Bech, 22-0. And ...
The Avery Journal-Times
Newland, NC
535
Followers
1K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT
The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.https://www.averyjournal.com/
Comments / 0