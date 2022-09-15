ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

NFL: Seattle Seahawks Minicamp

By Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 7, 2022; Renton, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) talks about past finger injuries during a press conference following a minicamp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Yardbarker

Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?

The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
Sports
numberfire.com

Ken Walker (hernia) not listed on final Week 2 injury report for Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Ken Walker is set to play Sunday in the team's Week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Walker missed Week 1 of the season due to a hernia, but after getting in full practices during the week, he does not carry an injury designation into what should be his NFL debut. The rookie's presence will likely eat some work away from Rashaad Penny, though he is still firmly entrenched as the unquestioned starter.
The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County's newspaper of record since 1959

