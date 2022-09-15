Read full article on original website
foxrichmond.com
'It was just unbelievable': Neighbors react to string of shootings in Richmond, Henrico
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A string of gun violence in Central Virginia has left Shirley Chambers on edge. “It was just unbelievable,” Chambers said. Chambers, who lives along South Ivy Avenue in Highland Springs, was inside her home Thursday afternoon when she heard at least 20 gunshots ring out.
WRIC TV
Man injured after multiple gunshots reported in Highland Springs
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is in the hospital in critical condition after multiple gunshots were reported in the Highland Springs area of eastern Henrico on Thursday afternoon. At approximately 3:29 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, first responders received reports of multiple gunshots on S. Ivy Avenue,...
Man in hospital after shooting on Belle Isle, Richmond Police investigating
A man who is currently in the hospital after a recent shooting at Belle Isle has had his injuries reclassified, according to Richmond Police.
One person injured after shooting in Newport News YMCA parking lot
An incident between two adults ended in a shooting, leaving one person injured at a YMCA parking lot.
Chesterfield dump truck driver arrested in connection to fatal hit and run
The dump truck driver accused of hitting and killing a motorcyclist in a Wednesday crash was now been arrested by the Chesterfield County Police Department.
Richmond police investigating two shootings on 1st Ave in one night
Richmond Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred on the same street, just hours apart.
2 killed after boats collide at 'dangerous spot' on Lake Chesdin
Two people were killed after two boats crashed on Lake Chesdin Saturday afternoon, according to officials with Virginia's Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
NBC12
20-year-old charged with arson after Chesterfield home set on fire
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is facing multiple charges after a months-long investigation into the deliberate setting of a house fire. On June 4, 2022, Chesterfield County Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the 2400 block of Carriage Creek Road. Crews encountered heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story home.
Suspect arrested, charged with arson in house fire that destroyed Chesterfield family’s home
A man has been arrested and charged for a house fire in June that police say he deliberately set.
Residents speak out after violent night in Henrico, Richmond
A resident is speaking out after an array of gunshots rang out in front of her house Thursday afternoon, leaving one man critically injured and her property damaged.
NBC12
Man shot in the back in Hopewell
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. At around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue for the report of a shooting. When police arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower back.
NBC12
Lt. Gov. Sears weighs in as police investigate multiple shootings Thursday night
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating multiple shootings that happened on Thursday evening. The first shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. when a man with a gunshot wound asked an officer near MLK Middle School for help. The victim had a non-life-threatening injury. No additional information was available regarding this shooting.
Crime Insider: Dump truck driver wanted in fatal wreck turns himself in
The 46-year-old man police say was driving the dump truck that hit and killed a motorcyclist along Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield County is behind bars, jail officials confirmed.
Deputies ID box truck driver killed in Hanover crash
Deputies have released the name of the 31-year-old man killed after the box truck he was driving crashed in Hanover County Thursday.
Henrico house fire burned firefighter, closed road
A house fire in Henrico closed part of a major road and sent a firefighter to the hospital with burns on Friday morning.
Man steals work truck in Henrico, hits another vehicle with it and leaves the scene
Henrico Police wants your help in figuring out who swiped a work truck from someone who stepped away from it briefly earlier this month.
Richmond Police investigating fatal Warwick Road shooting
Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
WAVY News 10
Yorktown bank robbery suspect on the loose; reportedly had hatchet
YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — York-Poquoson deputies are searching for a person who robbed the Old Point National Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway in Yorktown on Friday morning, reportedly with a hatchet. The suspect is described as a tall white male with white hair and a muscular build. He was...
Police search for suspect in bank robbery in York County, seen carrying hatchet
Police are currently looking for a suspect that robbed a bank in York County. Officials tell News 3 that the robbery occurred at the Old Point Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway a little before 11 a.m.
NBC12
Arrest made in Petersburg shooting
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting Wednesday. Officers were called to East Washington Street on Sept. 14 just before 5 p.m. for a person shot. At the scene, police found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to...
