Highland Springs, VA

WRIC TV

Man injured after multiple gunshots reported in Highland Springs

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is in the hospital in critical condition after multiple gunshots were reported in the Highland Springs area of eastern Henrico on Thursday afternoon. At approximately 3:29 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, first responders received reports of multiple gunshots on S. Ivy Avenue,...
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA
Highland Springs, VA
Henrico, VA
NBC12

20-year-old charged with arson after Chesterfield home set on fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is facing multiple charges after a months-long investigation into the deliberate setting of a house fire. On June 4, 2022, Chesterfield County Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the 2400 block of Carriage Creek Road. Crews encountered heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story home.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Man shot in the back in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. At around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue for the report of a shooting. When police arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower back.
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

Lt. Gov. Sears weighs in as police investigate multiple shootings Thursday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating multiple shootings that happened on Thursday evening. The first shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. when a man with a gunshot wound asked an officer near MLK Middle School for help. The victim had a non-life-threatening injury. No additional information was available regarding this shooting.
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Yorktown bank robbery suspect on the loose; reportedly had hatchet

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — York-Poquoson deputies are searching for a person who robbed the Old Point National Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway in Yorktown on Friday morning, reportedly with a hatchet. The suspect is described as a tall white male with white hair and a muscular build. He was...
YORKTOWN, VA
NBC12

Arrest made in Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting Wednesday. Officers were called to East Washington Street on Sept. 14 just before 5 p.m. for a person shot. At the scene, police found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to...
PETERSBURG, VA

