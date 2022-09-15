ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness Gives Wagon Vibes

The Subaru Outback started its life as a small-ish wagon back in the ‘90s. Built on the bones of the Subaru Legacy, the Outback has grown considerably over the last three decades. Now a crossover, the Outback gives Subaru customers a flat-four-powered ute that still scratches that wagon itch. This sixth-generation Outback came online for the 2020 model year and has recently tacked on the Wilderness Edition, which means some extra cladding, a mild lift, and all-terrain tires. Powering the Outback Wilderness is a 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four that sends 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque through a continuously variable transmission to a standard all-wheel-drive system.
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

