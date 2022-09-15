The Subaru Outback started its life as a small-ish wagon back in the ‘90s. Built on the bones of the Subaru Legacy, the Outback has grown considerably over the last three decades. Now a crossover, the Outback gives Subaru customers a flat-four-powered ute that still scratches that wagon itch. This sixth-generation Outback came online for the 2020 model year and has recently tacked on the Wilderness Edition, which means some extra cladding, a mild lift, and all-terrain tires. Powering the Outback Wilderness is a 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four that sends 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque through a continuously variable transmission to a standard all-wheel-drive system.

