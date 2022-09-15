Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 Kiriko Potentially Leaked
The next Overwatch 2 Hero will be coming soon. With the release date of Overwatch 2 officially on October 4, there is a new support hero that is supposed to be coming with it. Until recently all that was known about the hero was that they were likely female and had something to do with the Kanezaka Fox. Now after a potential leak of the name Kiriko, an unfinished trailer for the hero may have just leaked. Here is the latest on the potential leak of the new Overwatch 2 Support, Kiriko.
VALORANT Kohaku & Matsuba Skins Leaked
VALORANT continues to bring the heat with their gun skins. There was surprisingly not a leak until much closer to the release this time. Normally something comes out about a day or at least a few hours before the reveal and there was not this time. Are the VALORANT devs cracking down on leaks? Either way, here are the new VALORANT Kohaku & Matsuba Skins.
Is The Original Overwatch Shutting Down For Good?
The release of the free-to-play "Overwatch 2" is quickly approaching. Well, sort of. On Oct. 4, the early access version of "Overwatch 2" will be available to download, with the full release of the game scheduled for a date still to be determined. Unfortunately, the build-up to its release has made many fans worried. Even after the title's highly anticipated announcement and a moderately successful beta period, interest for "Overwatch 2" quickly imploded by the game's second beta phase. But hey, if you're a fan of the series, there's always the original "Overwatch" to fall back on, right? Potentially not.
League of Legends Fright Night Skins Bring the Nightmares
At the beginning of the year, the Riot Games skins team for League of Legends allowed for the fans to vote again. This time though, it was to bring back an older skin line. One that had essentially been forgotten about and one that they felt could have some big changes. The one that won was the Gothic skin line. Now though, the League of Legends Skin team decided to change things and have them be the Fright Night skins. Here is what was shown so far.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-orders have begun, and our guide will show the best and cheapest way to get your copy.
The Worlds 2022 Orchestral Theme has Arrived
While it may not be the main theme for Worlds, the orchestral theme is certainly a staple. It is one that is played throughout the biggest esports event in the world and one that is certainly in the back of many fan’s minds. The Worlds 2021 Orchestral Theme was certainly a great one and it seems like the new one will be no different. Riot has finally revealed the Worlds 2022 Orchestral Theme and there is no doubt it brings all the feelings as Worlds 2022 approaches.
Pikmin 4 Release Date
After a five-year hiatus, The Pikmin 4 release date was finally brought to gamers during the Nintendo 2023 Official Direct. While it was only a 34-second trailer it’s a relief to see that the title is seeing progress made on its development. The official Pikmin 4 release date is set to be somewhere in 2023.
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
Kaori Expected to Start for Evil Geniuses at Worlds
During the Evil Geniuses press conference, many questions were asked. Some important and others a little more fun. But the question that was on the mind of everyone was what the bot lane situation would be for Evil Geniuses going forward. That question was answered with what many fans and pundits expected. Kaori is expected at this time to be starting for Evil Geniuses at Worlds.
The upcoming PS5 games to expect in 2022 and 2023 – from FIFA 23 to God of War Ragnarok
With the impressive dualsense controller, SSD, 4K support and a growing library of exclusives, the PS5 is a force to be reckoned with. The console has been on sale since November 2020, and it has been one of the fastest-selling in Sony’s history, which led to it being unavailable at most retailers for an extended period of time. Now that the stock situation appears to have calmed down for console hunters – though it is worth noting there has been a recent price hike due to inflation – the good news is there is now a burgeoning library of games...
New Overwatch 2 Heroes
Overwatch 2 is finally on its way with the Overwatch 2 launch happening on October 4. One of the best parts about Overwatch is its heroes. They come from all across the globe and some from off of it. With Overwatch 2 coming, the drought of heroes will finally be ending as well. Here is an updating list of all of the new Overwatch 2 Heroes that will include those officially in the game, those who are rumored to be joining and finally those who would make sense to join at some point.
Who is the Kiriko Voice Actor?
In a surprise announcement, Kiriko was announced early on September 15, 2022 for Overwatch 2 as the next new hero coming to the game. There had been plenty of teasers for Kiriko in the past including a map. There was even a leak just about a week ago. Now this has been confirmed just a few weeks before Overwatch 2’s launch, here is what is known about Overwatch Kiriko, including who the Kiriko Voice Actor is.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in September 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in September. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Gungrave Gore Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
Resurrecting a series that's been dormant since 2004, "Gungrave Gore" is an upcoming third-person shooter with futuristic flair. The original "Gungrave" from 2002 and "Gungrave Overdose" received lukewarm Metacritic rankings in the 60/100 range, however, enough time has passed that "Gungrave Gore" could be considered a fresh start for the franchise. Though some may be concerned by the critically panned "Gungrave VR," considered one of the worst games of 2018, "Gore" seems to lean more on the series' roots.
Spirit Blossom 2022 Revealed
In 2020 Riot Games released their first major mid-year event. The Spirit Blossom Festival was a major hit. It told an interesting story and revealed not only Lillia but Yasuo’s brother Yone as well. This was completely unexpected by many and of the three mid-year events is still the favorite amongst League of Legends fans. Lucky for them, while not in a major event style like in 2020, Spirit Blossom is back in 2022. Here is a look at what has been revealed so far.
Blizzard explains why Overwatch 2 heroes are locked behind the battle pass: they're 'the single most engaging content'
Blizzard expects Overwatch 2 players to earn new heroes "well before the season ends." Overwatch 2 (opens in new tab) will lock heroes behind its battle pass, but doing so won't interfere with the game's strategic, team-based battles, Blizzard said in a group interview with PC Gamer. For the last...
Overwatch 2 Premium Battle Pass Rewards
Overwatch 2 releases on Oct. 4 and it is a new era for the game as a new battle pass, heroes, shop and more are being added to the game. OW2 is a free-to-play, cross-platform video game that anyone can access to join their friends for free. Blizzard announced how the Season One Premium Battle Pass works, here is everything you need to know.
How To Find Ronnie 2K In NBA 2K23
If players want to receive the Rebirth award among other rewards in NBA 2K23, they need to find Ronnie 2K. What players don’t know is his various hiding spots. Here’s how to find Ronnie 2K in NBA 2K23. Here’s how rewards work with Ronnie 2K. He offers different...
Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Bad News for PS4 and Xbox One Players
Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has shared bad news for those that are looking to continue playing the open-world RPG on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. Within the past week, CDPR revealed the first (and only) major expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 entitled Phantom Liberty. And while the announcement of this long-awaited piece of DLC made a number of fans interested in the game once again, it seems that this add-on won't be available to play everywhere.
Overwatch 1: Last Day Is Oct. 2, Blizzard Says
Overwatch, Blizzard Entertainment's popular multiplayer co-op shooter, is set to have its servers taken down on Oct. 2, just before the release of Overwatch 2, the gaming company confirmed Thursday. "Oct. 2 is the final full day of service for the original Overwatch," a Blizzard spokesperson told CNET. "Exact timing...
