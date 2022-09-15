ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

State Bond Commission approves NOLA funds after months of debate over abortion laws

By Shannon Heckt
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ZPbq_0hx7Oxxi00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After months of heated debate, the State Bond Commission has approved funding for the New Orleans Sewage and Water Board that had been held up over the city’s resolution against the state’s abortion laws.

The New Orleans City Council passed a resolution stating law enforcement and courts would not prioritize prosecuting people who violate the state’s abortion laws. This spurred frustrations in the Attorney General’s office and led to the State Bond Commission deferring the line of credit for projects already in the works for two months.

Football season to put sports betting revenue to the test

There has been an outcry against the move with claims the delay in the line of credit would hold up flood protection projects .

In the Thursday meeting, the support to withhold the money dwindled to just the Attorney General’s office. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser had been absent from the last two meetings where his representative voted in favor of keeping the money from the city. He stated he wanted to undo that and move past the issue to get these projects rolling.

The Attorney General’s office representative Attorney Angelique Freel pushed back that if the projects were so important they could be kicked to the capital outlay process in the legislature to get money. Senate President Page Cortez and Sen. Brett Allain, who are leaders in the outlay process, said it does not work like that. They also said if the line of credit wasn’t approved it could delay the project by two years.

Speaker of the House Rep. Clay Schexnayder asked Freel if New Orleans had broken any laws with the resolution. She could not provide any legal proof that the law had been broken but emphasized that Louisiana’s laws were being “disrespected.”

An attorney for the City of New Orleans made clear the resolution does not say the laws will not be enforced, rather it would not be a high priority. Freel repeatedly pointed to the high crime in the city and the attorney said that is part of why they want to prioritize other issues.

Louisiana lawmakers search for ways to do away with state income tax

The other members of the commission talked about how policy is not meant to be debated in their meetings as they are tasked to dole out funds for projects with money already allocated.

“If he truly believes they have broken the law he should take it up in the courts. He’s good at suing… these issues are not important here,” Lt. Gov. Nungesser said.

After some tense back and forth between members of the commission and the Attorney General’s office, the $39 million was approved to be sent to the Water and Sewage Board among other projects across the state.

The Attorney General’s office said they would continue to seek all legal action they can against New Orleans in regards to following the state’s abortion laws.

In response to this article the Attorney General’s office responded stating “Mrs. Freel did state yesterday that abortions took place in the city after the SCOTUS decision. She also noted that just because there was an injunction against the AG’s enforcement it doesn’t mean that a doctor that performed an abortion is not without consequence and could lose their medical license.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houmatimes.com

New Orleans Deserves Better: AG Landry Supports Legal Motion to End Crippling Consent Decree

Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a legal brief supporting a motion to terminate the Consent Decree that has plagued New Orleans for nearly a decade. “While the Crescent City is rich in culture and tradition, it has devastatingly been under attack by rising crime fueled by the disastrous Consent Decree,” said Attorney General Landry. “Today’s legal action is another step toward helping the countless families ravaged by crime in New Orleans.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Nungesser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Nola#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The State Bond Commission#The New Orleans Sewage#Senate
L'Observateur

New Orleans Pastor Charged with Money Laundering

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on September 15, 2022 , DR. CHARLES J. SOUTHALL, III, age 64, was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to court documents,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

New Orleans mayor addresses recall effort

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is talking about the effort to get her out of office in the form of a recall. Fresh off last week’s announcement of more than $80 million in incentives to keep and recruit police officers some critics have questioned whether the city could continue to incentives once the American Rescue Plan money runs out.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
aidshealth.org

New Orleans: Award-Winning AHF Thrift Store Opens to Support Local AIDS Services

NEW ORLEANS, LA (September 12, 2022)–AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest, non-profit global AIDS organization, is pleased to announce that on Saturday, September 17, 2022, it is opening a new branch of its popular and award-winning Out of the Closet (OTC) thrift store—AHF’s first in Louisiana. The store site, will be located at 2900 Magazine Street in New Orleans Garden District neighborhood.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy