FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames Patrick
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to CharityMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®San Francisco, CA
From “Baby Bull” to Icon in Bronze: Remembering Orlando Cepeda at Age 85IBWAASan Francisco, CA
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Yankees: 3 reasons why New York will win 2022 World Series
The New York Yankees have not won a World Series crown since 2009. Their rosters have been one of the most talented over the last several years, but they have failed to translate it to consistent wins in the postseason. This time around though, it could be a different story.
Dodgers News: All-Star Pitcher Goes on Paternity Leave
A new bundle of joy is on the way for the Dodgers' hurler.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Finds an Excuse for Craig Kimbrel Following Blown Save
Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel blew his fifth save of the season last night, but manager Dave Roberts sees a silver lining in the embattled righty's performance.
Astros make huge Justin Verlander move with MLB playoffs looming
Houston Astros fans have been waiting patiently to see what will happen with Justin Verlander. The veteran superstar has been dealing with a calf injury that put him on the IL. With the playoffs about to start, Houston fans got the news they were hoping for. The Astros announced that...
Yordan Alvarez’s 3-home run game draws massive praise from Justin Verlander
Yordan Alvarez is one of the best hitters in all of baseball. The Houston Astros’ designated hitter/outfielder is a legitimate superstar at the plate. He recently proved that with a three-home run game. Each of them went over 430 feet and he added a single to go 4-4 in a 5-0 win over the Oakland […] The post Yordan Alvarez’s 3-home run game draws massive praise from Justin Verlander appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: LA Set to Officially Get a Big Bat Back in the Lineup
The Dodgers lineup finally gets back to full strength with the return of Gavin Lux.
The 49ers suddenly have a rich and powerful rival for control of Santa Clara
The race could get more expensive as we get closer to Election Day.
Four-time Mets All-Star catcher John Stearns passes away at 71
The Mets announced Friday morning that John Stearns, who earned four All-Star nods over a decade-long career with the team and also served on the Major League coaching staff from 2000-01, passed away last night at 71 years of age. He’d been battling cancer. “No one played the game...
Dodgers Highlights: No No-No, but L.A. Downs Giants
The Dodgers beat the Giants, 5-0, on Friday night, knocking around Logan Webb for four runs on seven hits in four innings. Los Angeles tacked on another run on an RBI single by Freddie Freeman in the ninth. Dustin May threw five hitless innings to earn the win, allowing just...
Buck Showalter, Francisco Lindor’s stern message amid Mets’ tight NL East race with Braves
By the way they have been playing recently, you could hardly tell that the New York Mets are one of the biggest World Series contenders. Getting swept by the Chicago Cubs, and making history in doing so, has been the pièce de résistance of losing amid several losses to bottom-feeding teams.
MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Giants prediction, odds, pick – 9/17/2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants. Check out our MLB odds series for our Dodgers Giants prediction and pick. Julio Urias goes to the mound for the Dodgers, while the Giants have not yet announced a starter as of 12:30 p.m. Eastern time, 9:30 a.m. Pacific, on Saturday.
Mike McCarthy’s finger-pointing after Dak Prescott injury will make Cowboys fans shake their heads
There’s no doubt that the Dallas Cowboys offense will be handcuffed for a few weeks after Dak Prescott broke his thumb in Dallas’ season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cooper Rush will slide into the starting spot, but he can’t be expected to make the same plays his Pro Bowl teammate can. After Jerry […] The post Mike McCarthy’s finger-pointing after Dak Prescott injury will make Cowboys fans shake their heads appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals showered Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina with ‘nasty stuff’ after historic night
Last night, the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers by a score of 4-1. Not only was this game significant in the standings, pushing the Cardinals eight games ahead of the Brewers in the NL Central, but it was also a historical outing for two Cardinals greats. Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright started their […] The post Cardinals showered Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina with ‘nasty stuff’ after historic night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Unrealistic’: Dave Roberts shares harsh reality for Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin ahead of MLB playoffs
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admits Tony Gonsolin is facing a tough read in his recovery heading to the MLB playoffs. Gonsolin was placed on the 15-day injured list in late August because of a right forearm strain, and while initial expectations were he would be able to make a quick return, his recovery […] The post ‘Unrealistic’: Dave Roberts shares harsh reality for Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin ahead of MLB playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Chiefs fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 2
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will bump heads at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 2. Following a victorious first week against the Arizona Cardinals, the Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Los Angeles Chargers for “Thursday Night Football.”. The Chargers won in Week 1 as well, defeating...
MLB Odds: Phillies vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves meet for the second time in as many days in a matchup that pits two of the better teams in the National League. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Phillies-Braves prediction and pick will be revealed. The Phillies were in...
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
NFL Odds: Seahawks vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
The Seattle Seahawks travel to the Bay Area to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a battle of NFC West rivals. It’s time to head to Levi Stadium and continue our NFL odds series with a Seahawks-49ers prediction and pick. The Seahawks are coming off an emotional 17-16 victory on Monday Night Football, which saw them […] The post NFL Odds: Seahawks vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyreek Hill’s 3-word reaction to epic TD pass by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
As was expected, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes orchestrated yet another keen performance in an AFC West clash. Mahomes guided the Chiefs to a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the opening game of Week 2. The one-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback built quality chemistry with multiple wide receivers over the course of […] The post Tyreek Hill’s 3-word reaction to epic TD pass by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Javier Baez’ awful 2022 season worsens after unfortunate update before Tigers- White Sox clash
Javier Baez’s troubling 2022 campaign got an unfortunate update on Saturday. Baez was scratched from the Detroit Tigers’ lineup with right knee soreness, per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. Baez’s stats are problematic to say the least. The Tigers shortstop has racked up as many errors as he has drawn walks on the season which […] The post Javier Baez’ awful 2022 season worsens after unfortunate update before Tigers- White Sox clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
