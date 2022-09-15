ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
State
New York State
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Yordan Alvarez’s 3-home run game draws massive praise from Justin Verlander

Yordan Alvarez is one of the best hitters in all of baseball. The Houston Astros’ designated hitter/outfielder is a legitimate superstar at the plate. He recently proved that with a three-home run game. Each of them went over 430 feet and he added a single to go 4-4 in a 5-0 win over the Oakland […] The post Yordan Alvarez’s 3-home run game draws massive praise from Justin Verlander appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Farhan Zaidi
Person
Aaron Judge
ClutchPoints

Mike McCarthy’s finger-pointing after Dak Prescott injury will make Cowboys fans shake their heads

There’s no doubt that the Dallas Cowboys offense will be handcuffed for a few weeks after Dak Prescott broke his thumb in Dallas’ season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cooper Rush will slide into the starting spot, but he can’t be expected to make the same plays his Pro Bowl teammate can. After Jerry […] The post Mike McCarthy’s finger-pointing after Dak Prescott injury will make Cowboys fans shake their heads appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Giants Gm#Non Yankees#The San Francisco Giants#Nbc Sports
ClutchPoints

Cardinals showered Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina with ‘nasty stuff’ after historic night

Last night, the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers by a score of 4-1. Not only was this game significant in the standings, pushing the Cardinals eight games ahead of the Brewers in the NL Central, but it was also a historical outing for two Cardinals greats. Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright started their […] The post Cardinals showered Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina with ‘nasty stuff’ after historic night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

‘Unrealistic’: Dave Roberts shares harsh reality for Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin ahead of MLB playoffs

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admits Tony Gonsolin is facing a tough read in his recovery heading to the MLB playoffs. Gonsolin was placed on the 15-day injured list in late August because of a right forearm strain, and while initial expectations were he would be able to make a quick return, his recovery […] The post ‘Unrealistic’: Dave Roberts shares harsh reality for Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin ahead of MLB playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Seahawks vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022

The Seattle Seahawks travel to the Bay Area to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a battle of NFC West rivals. It’s time to head to Levi Stadium and continue our NFL odds series with a Seahawks-49ers prediction and pick. The Seahawks are coming off an emotional 17-16 victory on Monday Night Football, which saw them […] The post NFL Odds: Seahawks vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s 3-word reaction to epic TD pass by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

As was expected, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes orchestrated yet another keen performance in an AFC West clash. Mahomes guided the Chiefs to a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the opening game of Week 2. The one-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback built quality chemistry with multiple wide receivers over the course of […] The post Tyreek Hill’s 3-word reaction to epic TD pass by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Javier Baez’ awful 2022 season worsens after unfortunate update before Tigers- White Sox clash

Javier Baez’s troubling 2022 campaign got an unfortunate update on Saturday. Baez was scratched from the Detroit Tigers’ lineup with right knee soreness, per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. Baez’s stats are problematic to say the least. The Tigers shortstop has racked up as many errors as he has drawn walks on the season which […] The post Javier Baez’ awful 2022 season worsens after unfortunate update before Tigers- White Sox clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
110K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy