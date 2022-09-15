ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Educational Center are getting something to help them succeed in their fields. CATEC fundraised to give each of its students nearly $200 towards their own pair of work boots. Red Wing Charlottesville provided an 18% discount. If students want a pair that exceeds the discount and credit, they’re responsible for the difference.

