Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC 29 News
Hudson Tax Rebates
The University of Virginia’s Board of Governors has approved a one-time credit for in-state students equal to the school’s most recent tuition hike. Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction presents Innovation grants. Updated: 7 hours ago. On Friday, Sept. 16, the Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction visited two Louisa...
NBC 29 News
UVA Board of Governors approves one-time credit amid tuition hike
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s Board of Governors has approved a one-time credit for in-state students equal to the school’s most recent tuition hike. This comes on the heels of a recommendation from UVA’s Board of Visitors earlier this week. The Washington Post reports...
NBC 29 News
Sin Barreras hosts annual Cville Sabroso Festival
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Sept. 17, Sin Barreras hosted the annual Cville Sabroso Festival at Booker T. Washington Park. Sin Barreras is a local nonprofit that works to empower immigrants and their families in Central Virginia, focusing on the Latinx community. The Cville Sabroso Festival is an opportunity...
NBC 29 News
Red Wing Charlottesville helps bring work boots to CATEC students
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Educational Center are getting something to help them succeed in their fields. CATEC fundraised to give each of its students nearly $200 towards their own pair of work boots. Red Wing Charlottesville provided an 18% discount. If students want a pair that exceeds the discount and credit, they’re responsible for the difference.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC 29 News
JMU and Grottoes working to make Grand Caverns a geoheritage site
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - What began as a simple research partnership between James Madison University and the Town of Grottoes has now grown into a project drawing national attention. “It started like a simple collaboration and started getting more form. JMU offered to make a three-dimensional map of the commercial...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville at high COVID transmission level
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID transmission level in Charlottesville is now high according to the CDC, with case numbers up 20% from where they were two weeks ago. Despite the increase in cases, UVA Health says hospitalization rates remain unchanged. It says the majority of cases are from the...
NBC 29 News
UVA football returns, Corner businesses thrive
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Businesses on the Corner fought hard to survive the coronavirus pandemic, but their recovery is hitting new peaks thanks to the return of UVA football. “It’s been up and down for few years. 2019 was the best year ever, we won the championship. 2020 was one...
NBC 29 News
The Wildlife Center of Virginia says it is ready for migration season
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Birds heading south for the winter sometimes fly into problems during the migration, and the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro is at the heart of the migration route and prepared to help. “We’re right in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, which is one of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC 29 News
Person shot in area of Cedar Hills Rd. and N. Berkshire Rd.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital Wednesday, September 14. Officers with Albemarle County and Charlottesville responded to the area of Cedar Hill Road and North Berkshire Road around 5:40 p.m. yesterday. A gunshot victim was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center. Their condition has not been released to the public.
NBC 29 News
Covenant runners pushing each other to new heights
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two of the best high school runners in Virginia are right here in Charlottesville. Maddie Gardiner and Reese Dalton are not only teammates at the Covenant School, they’re best friends. This friendship started in middle school with their joint interest in running. Now, they’re pushing each other to new heights.
NBC 29 News
Crozet’s India Sims gets a surprise from R&B star and rises above odds
CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - India Sims is a beauty specialist with a focus in massage therapy, makeup, and more. She’s wanted to work at a spa for quite some time. Sims has been using a wheelchair for nearly her entire life, and employers rarely looked past it. “When I...
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury, High School Football Scores & Highlights 9/16
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC 29 News
Genomic tests help doctors treat COVID-19 and long COVID
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With many COVID-19 treatments now available, a simple blood test can show doctors the best route to take. Charlottesville’s AMPEL BioSolutions says it can predict and detect the severity of a COVID-19 infection, as well as how to help a patient through its new genomic test called CovGENE.
NBC 29 News
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Investigators are piecing together what caused a fatal plane crash in a wooded area of Albemarle County late Wednesday, September 14. Authorities were a the scene near Plank Road and Stillhouse Creek Road all day Thursday. Virginia State Police say the private, single-engine plane was...
Comments / 0