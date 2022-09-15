ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC 29 News

Hudson Tax Rebates

The University of Virginia’s Board of Governors has approved a one-time credit for in-state students equal to the school’s most recent tuition hike. Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction presents Innovation grants. Updated: 7 hours ago. On Friday, Sept. 16, the Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction visited two Louisa...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Board of Governors approves one-time credit amid tuition hike

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s Board of Governors has approved a one-time credit for in-state students equal to the school’s most recent tuition hike. This comes on the heels of a recommendation from UVA’s Board of Visitors earlier this week. The Washington Post reports...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Sin Barreras hosts annual Cville Sabroso Festival

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Sept. 17, Sin Barreras hosted the annual Cville Sabroso Festival at Booker T. Washington Park. Sin Barreras is a local nonprofit that works to empower immigrants and their families in Central Virginia, focusing on the Latinx community. The Cville Sabroso Festival is an opportunity...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Red Wing Charlottesville helps bring work boots to CATEC students

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Educational Center are getting something to help them succeed in their fields. CATEC fundraised to give each of its students nearly $200 towards their own pair of work boots. Red Wing Charlottesville provided an 18% discount. If students want a pair that exceeds the discount and credit, they’re responsible for the difference.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Charlottesville, VA
Business
NBC 29 News

JMU and Grottoes working to make Grand Caverns a geoheritage site

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - What began as a simple research partnership between James Madison University and the Town of Grottoes has now grown into a project drawing national attention. “It started like a simple collaboration and started getting more form. JMU offered to make a three-dimensional map of the commercial...
GROTTOES, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville at high COVID transmission level

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID transmission level in Charlottesville is now high according to the CDC, with case numbers up 20% from where they were two weeks ago. Despite the increase in cases, UVA Health says hospitalization rates remain unchanged. It says the majority of cases are from the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA football returns, Corner businesses thrive

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Businesses on the Corner fought hard to survive the coronavirus pandemic, but their recovery is hitting new peaks thanks to the return of UVA football. “It’s been up and down for few years. 2019 was the best year ever, we won the championship. 2020 was one...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
NBC 29 News

Person shot in area of Cedar Hills Rd. and N. Berkshire Rd.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital Wednesday, September 14. Officers with Albemarle County and Charlottesville responded to the area of Cedar Hill Road and North Berkshire Road around 5:40 p.m. yesterday. A gunshot victim was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center. Their condition has not been released to the public.
NBC 29 News

Covenant runners pushing each other to new heights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two of the best high school runners in Virginia are right here in Charlottesville. Maddie Gardiner and Reese Dalton are not only teammates at the Covenant School, they’re best friends. This friendship started in middle school with their joint interest in running. Now, they’re pushing each other to new heights.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NBC 29 News

Genomic tests help doctors treat COVID-19 and long COVID

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With many COVID-19 treatments now available, a simple blood test can show doctors the best route to take. Charlottesville’s AMPEL BioSolutions says it can predict and detect the severity of a COVID-19 infection, as well as how to help a patient through its new genomic test called CovGENE.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Investigators are piecing together what caused a fatal plane crash in a wooded area of Albemarle County late Wednesday, September 14. Authorities were a the scene near Plank Road and Stillhouse Creek Road all day Thursday. Virginia State Police say the private, single-engine plane was...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy